The FCC rule protects US robot makers from Unitree's low-cost hardware while pushing buyers and foreign vendors toward waivers and US production.

The rule gives US robot makers protection from China's manufacturing and price advantage, while labs and startups risk losing access to cheap hardware used for research, training and product development.

The US on July 28th blocked new foreign-produced mobile robot models from entering the market without federal approval, putting Unitree founder Wang Xingxing and China's low-cost robotics supply chain behind a regulatory wall as American humanoid developers race to reach comparable scale.

The Federal Communications Commission's action adds foreign-produced "advanced robotic devices" to its Covered List. New covered models cannot receive the equipment authorization generally required before electronic devices are imported, marketed or sold in the US. Previously authorized models can still be imported and sold, and owners can continue using robots they already bought.

The legal scope covers every foreign country, rather than naming China or Unitree. Its immediate competitive effect falls heavily on Chinese manufacturers. The Verge first reported that the rule includes humanoid and quadruped robots, while reaching beyond machines with legs to other connected devices capable of sensing their surroundings and navigating on the ground.

For Unitree, the timing is unusually consequential. Wang built Unitree around an engineering and manufacturing proposition that US rivals have struggled to match: capable legged robots sold openly at prices accessible to universities, developers and smaller robotics businesses.

Unitree built the price benchmark

Wang developed the XDog quadruped during his postgraduate studies and briefly worked at DJI before leaving in 2016 to commercialize lower-cost legged robots. Unitree's current catalog shows how far that thesis traveled. The connected Go2 quadruped starts at $1,600, while the G1 humanoid starts at $13,500, excluding tax and shipping.

Those prices turned Unitree hardware into an off-the-shelf platform for researchers who would otherwise need to build a mobile robot from components or buy a much more expensive system. Earlier this month, RuntimeWire reported that UC San Diego researchers used two Unitree G1s in a live-pig surgical test, extending a commodity humanoid into a field dominated by specialized medical robotics.

That availability also gave Unitree a volume advantage while US humanoid developers concentrated on controlled pilots with manufacturers and logistics operators. Omdia estimated that Unitree and AgiBot each shipped more than 5,000 humanoids in 2025, compared with a few hundred or fewer for Figure AI and Tesla, according to Associated Press reporting. AP also reported that Unitree said it generated about 1.7 billion yuan, or roughly $250 million, in 2025 revenue.

Unitree has financed that expansion with backing from investors including HongShan, Shunwei Capital, Matrix Partners China, Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance. Forbes reported that a 2025 Series C valued Unitree at about $1.7 billion.

Wang is now preparing Unitree for the public markets. Unitree filed to raise 4.202 billion yuan on Shanghai's STAR Market, with proceeds earmarked for robot development, hardware and an intelligent manufacturing facility. China's securities regulator approved Unitree's IPO registration in July, though the offering has not yet completed.

The FCC decision puts a new constraint on the overseas part of that growth plan. Unitree can continue selling US-authorized models such as existing configurations of the Go2 or G1, subject to their authorization status. Future models, hardware revisions that require new authorization and entirely new product lines face the Covered List prohibition unless Unitree secures conditional approval.

US rivals gain time, while buyers lose a supplier

The restriction gives Boston Dynamics, Figure AI, Apptronik, 1X and Tesla breathing room in their home market. These developers compete across different price points and deployment strategies, but each now faces less direct pressure from new Chinese machines built around Unitree's combination of public availability, manufacturing volume and low prices.

Tesla is converting Fremont factory space previously used for Model S and Model X production toward Optimus. Elon Musk has repeatedly set aggressive production targets for the humanoid, although Tesla's production plans and timelines remain company projections. Figure AI and Apptronik have focused on industrial deployments, where customers evaluate uptime, safety and task performance rather than the retail price of the robot alone.

The ban may strengthen those US suppliers without solving the procurement problem that made Unitree attractive. American research labs, early-stage robotics developers and systems integrators often need affordable hardware for data collection, teleoperation experiments and software development. Removing future foreign models narrows their choices before domestic humanoids are widely available at comparable prices.

The FCC's definition compounds that effect. A covered robot must weigh more than 4.4 pounds, including its docking station where applicable, contain a sensor that perceives its environment, carry network-connectivity hardware and perform locomotion, obstacle avoidance or navigation. That formulation can capture robot vacuums and other wheeled machines, depending on their design, alongside humanoids and quadrupeds.

The FCC said the national-security concerns include surveillance, remote commandeering, supply-chain disruption and cyberattacks against critical infrastructure. The same July 28th action also covers foreign-produced connected power inverters, equipment used in solar arrays, batteries, data centers and other power systems.

Manufacturing becomes the waiver strategy

Foreign manufacturers can apply for conditional approval from the Department of War, or from the Department of Homeland Security for power inverters. The FCC said an approval can cover an individual device or a class of devices found not to pose an unacceptable risk.

The waiver structure turns manufacturing geography into a competitive requirement. The Verge reported that applicants must provide a detailed plan to begin producing covered devices in the US. The application guidance does not require a specific security redesign as a condition of applying, according to the report.

That creates three paths for Unitree and other foreign robot makers. They can keep selling previously authorized models, seek approval for new products, or establish US manufacturing sufficient to satisfy federal reviewers. The first path freezes their American catalogs while robotics hardware continues to change quickly. The second puts market access at the discretion of national-security agencies. The third requires capital, suppliers and operational control inside the US.

Existing owners have a longer runway. A separate FCC waiver permits previously authorized robots to receive software and firmware changes that maintain functionality, patch vulnerabilities or preserve operating-system compatibility through at least January 1st, 2029.

The policy therefore separates installed hardware from the next generation of machines. Unitree's current US footprint remains usable, but Wang can no longer assume that each cheaper or more capable robot Unitree builds in Hangzhou will reach American buyers. US developers have gained time to close the manufacturing and price gap. The laboratories and founders that used Unitree hardware to move faster will absorb the cost of that protection.