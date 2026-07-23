Justin Haubrich, founder and developer of VaultSort, shipped Guardian on July 8, giving Mac users a local scan for passport images, tax records, payment details, passwords, API keys, medical documents, and other files that are easy to forget and costly to expose.

Guardian arrived in VaultSort 4.4.0, while VaultSort's changelog shows that the current release, version 4.7.1, followed on July 19. The timing matters because Guardian is the latest step in Haubrich's effort to turn a general Mac cleanup utility into a security product for individuals who will never deploy corporate data-loss prevention software.

Haubrich built VaultSort after working across web, desktop, and data-security projects. His January 2025 resume lists engineering roles at QuinStreet, Heartland, Thentia, and WPA Intelligence. At WPA, he says he built parts of Bonfire, including its query builder, survey tools, CSV validation, and a Rust, Kafka, and Docker service that increased data-transfer speed by 10x.

That background shaped a straightforward thesis: security software fails when ordinary users cannot understand or operate it. Guardian applies that thesis to a common problem. Sensitive files accumulate in Downloads, Desktop, Documents, and cloud-synced folders long after the user needed them.

A consumer version of sensitive-data discovery

Guardian asks the user to select folders and then examines file names, metadata, number patterns, document contents, and text inside images. VaultSort says the scan runs entirely on the Mac, makes zero network calls, and keeps its report in memory instead of writing a persistent index of sensitive files to disk.

The scan is read-only. Guardian ranks findings by severity, displays redacted evidence explaining why each item was flagged, and warns when a sensitive file is sitting inside a cloud-synced folder. Users can then send selected files to VaultSort's encryption workflow and confirm the action with Touch ID or a YubiKey.

That last step separates Guardian from a basic search utility. Haubrich has connected discovery to remediation inside the same interface. VaultSort's V4 encryption release says files use AES-256-GCM, with keys derived from hardware-backed secrets through Touch ID or compatible security keys. Those are VaultSort's technical claims; the Guardian page does not cite an independent audit of its network behavior, memory handling, detection accuracy, or encryption implementation.

VaultSort also avoids promising complete detection. Guardian says it identifies files that likely contain sensitive information and describes the scan as a first pass. That qualification is important for a product using pattern matching, OCR, and local AI across documents that can vary widely in format and quality.

The privacy pitch needs a narrower claim

VaultSort's marketing says every AI file organizer that understands file contents uploads them. That claim is too broad. Binder, another Mac document organizer, says it uses Ollama locally to read, classify, summarize, and search documents without sending them off the machine.

Guardian's narrower distinction still holds: it is designed to find exposed sensitive material where it already sits, leave the files untouched during review, and pass selected findings into an encryption tool. Binder organizes imported documents into a local vault. Guardian audits user-selected folders and treats cloud-sync location as part of the risk assessment.

The difference reveals Haubrich's product strategy. He is combining functions that Mac users usually assemble from separate utilities: storage cleanup, duplicate detection, file automation, sensitive-data discovery, secure deletion, and encryption. VaultSort sells the package for $24.99 as a lifetime license for up to three Macs, without a subscription.

VaultSort does not disclose revenue, paid-customer numbers, retention, or outside funding. Its LinkedIn page lists an Oklahoma City headquarters, a 2024 founding date, and one employee. Public materials point to an independently built product centered on Haubrich rather than a venture-backed security vendor.

Leaving Apple's store opened the product roadmap

Haubrich's distribution decision helps explain how VaultSort reached Guardian. On November 28, 2025, he said VaultSort was leaving the Mac App Store because Apple's sandboxing requirements and technical restrictions had left the store version behind the direct-download release.

Guardian depends on users granting a desktop application access to inspect selected folders, extract text from documents and images, identify sensitive patterns, and hand files into encryption workflows. Selling directly gives Haubrich greater room to build those filesystem-level features, while placing a larger trust burden on VaultSort. Users are granting a small, independently developed application access to exactly the documents they most want protected.

Haubrich is addressing that tension through local processing, read-only scans, redacted evidence, and an in-memory report. VaultSort's privacy policy says file operations stay on the device and personal information is not transmitted to external servers. Guardian turns those privacy boundaries into the product itself rather than treating them as settings buried behind an AI feature.

The result is a compact version of a problem that large businesses spend heavily to solve: discovering where sensitive information has spread before an account compromise, stolen device, careless share, or cloud-sync mistake exposes it. Guardian does not provide the policy controls, monitoring, data lineage, or central administration of enterprise security systems. It gives one Mac owner a readable list and a direct action.

That scope fits Haubrich's founding thesis. He is betting that security becomes useful when the path from exposure to action takes minutes and remains under the user's control. Guardian is the clearest version of that bet VaultSort has shipped so far.