FDA clearance gives Velmeni a route into US clinical CBCT workflows, where its advantage will depend on proving that one connected platform beats established point products.

Mini Suri's Velmeni announced on July 23 that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for VELMENI for DENTISTS 3D, software that uses AI to segment anatomy and reconstruct views from cone-beam computed tomography scans. The clearance gives Suri a regulated entry into one of dental imaging's more complex workflows, where a single scan can contain a dense stack of slices that clinicians must navigate before planning an implant, surgery or specialist referral.

For Mini Suri, the product follows a personal thesis she has carried through Velmeni's first five years. A Dentistry Today profile said Suri's father died after a condition visible on an initial X-ray was missed. She built Velmeni around the idea of giving dentists a second set of eyes, with the clinician retaining control over the diagnosis.

Suri arrived in dental technology after a career in enterprise automation rather than clinical practice. A 2022 alumni profile lists previous roles leading intelligent automation at Uber, serving as chief customer success officer at Kore.ai and working as a senior vice president at Citi. She holds an MBA from MIT Sloan. Suri co-founded Velmeni with CTO Jay Sethuram, a longtime engineering executive and technology founder.

That background helps explain Velmeni's larger bet. Suri is building a workflow platform around the image rather than stopping at image analysis. The product lineup spans 2D and 3D imaging, voice-based periodontal charting, CBCT reporting, insurance claims and practice-management connections.

What the new software does

According to Velmeni's July 23 announcement, the new product can identify and segment structures including teeth, the maxilla, mandible, mandibular canal, maxillary sinuses, temporomandibular joints and airways. Users can inspect those structures in three dimensions, take measurements and generate panoramic and cross-sectional views from the underlying CBCT data.

Velmeni also says clinicians can export STL files for physical models, patient education and work with dental laboratories. The software connects imaging results with structured reports and clinical documentation inside the broader VELMENI ONE product suite.

The cleared product is designed as a clinical aid. Dentists and specialists remain responsible for interpreting the scan, reviewing the patient's history and making treatment decisions. That boundary matters because automated segmentation can shorten the manual work needed to navigate a scan without eliminating the need to check whether the software labeled each structure correctly.

A 510(k) clearance generally means the FDA determined that a device is substantially equivalent to an existing legally marketed device. It does not establish that every marketing claim reflects superior clinical performance. Velmeni's release does not identify the new product's 510(k) number, predicate device, decision date or supporting performance results, so the precise cleared indications cannot be compared with the broader feature list in the announcement.

The FDA has previously published records for Velmeni's 2D products. The agency cleared the original VELMENI for DENTISTS submission, K240003, on August 30, 2024. It cleared K250753, which included a predetermined change control plan, on September 2, 2025, and the Endo-Perio product, K252953, on May 11, 2026.

Velmeni's bundle is the commercial bet

Velmeni is entering an established market for AI-assisted CBCT review. Pearl's Second Opinion 3D segments oral and maxillofacial anatomy and flags findings in CBCT scans. Diagnocat offers automated segmentation, multiplanar visualization, STL generation and practice-management integrations. Relu Creator provides CBCT segmentation technology that other dental software manufacturers can integrate into their own products.

Those competitors make clearance an entry requirement rather than a durable sales advantage. Velmeni's differentiation rests on whether dental practices and dental service organizations want imaging, voice documentation and claims automation from one vendor. A connected system could reduce duplicate data entry and preserve context as a case moves from scan review to treatment planning, patient communication and reimbursement. It also creates a larger implementation decision for buyers that may already use separate imaging and practice-management products.

Velmeni says its technology is used in more than 500 dental offices across more than 50 countries. Those figures are company-reported, and Velmeni has not disclosed revenue, pricing or the share of customers using multiple modules. Velmeni also publishes performance claims including workload reduction and faster implant workflows without providing the underlying study designs on its homepage.

Velmeni's disclosed institutional backing remains modest by the standards of heavily financed healthcare AI vendors. CB Insights lists a seed financing dated June 30, 2022, with StrongHer Ventures, TiE Angels, AWE Funds and Guindy Alumni Angels among its investors. The round size, total capital raised and valuation have not been made public.

The 3D clearance expands the product Suri can sell into US clinical workflows and advances the platform she began building after a missed finding affected her own family. Execution now moves to distribution and evidence: convincing practices that Velmeni can reliably handle the image, the documentation and the administrative work around it without asking clinicians to trade specialist depth for a broader software bundle.