1872 is testing whether SpaceX-style software and iteration can improve one of manufacturing's most manual bottlenecks. The $15 million seed funds a real factory, but customer economics and full autonomy remain unproven.

1872 founders Dan Summers, Brian Mongilio and Michael Grant announced on July 22 that 1872 had opened publicly in Cincinnati and closed a $15 million seed round led by private funds advised by The O.H.I.O. Fund, according to a Business Wire release. The three former SpaceX engineers plan to turn the facility into an autonomous production system for large, complex welded structures.

The financing is the only outside capital 1872 has announced. 1872 and The O.H.I.O. Fund described it as one of Ohio's largest seed rounds, though neither supplied a statewide ranking. No valuation or additional investors were named.

Summers brings a manufacturing career shaped by aerospace production. In a Levels interview, he said he studied aerospace engineering at North Carolina State University from 2007 to 2012, moved through GE Aviation co-ops and a supply-chain leadership program, and joined SpaceX in 2015 as a supplier quality engineer during the CRS-7 failure recovery period. His operating background matters because 1872 is selling steel buyers on faster production for fabricated parts that can take months to receive.

Mongilio said in a 2021 LinkedIn post that he spent five years at SpaceX, working across Falcon Heavy, multiple Falcon 9 production blocks and crewed missions before becoming a director of engineering at AeroVironment's medium unmanned aircraft systems division. Grant studied computational perception and robotics at Georgia Tech before working at SpaceX. Their shared experience is relevant because 1872 must coordinate software, machinery, quality controls and physical material flows rather than optimize a single robot.

The factory is the product

1872 is operating from a 1903 industrial building in Cincinnati's Camp Washington neighborhood. The first site is a prototype for a repeatable factory model, according to the announcement. Early automation is installed, but the facility is not yet fully autonomous. 1872 targets 2027 for that milestone.

At the center is Factory OS, proprietary software that 1872 says will ingest CAD files, estimate costs, source materials, schedule production and direct machines and material movement across the floor. 1872 is also developing AI systems trained to think like welders, buyers, material planners, logistics professionals and other domain experts. Robots then execute the fabrication plan, closing the loop between a customer's design and the finished assembly.

The initial focus is high-mix welded structures such as large frames, skids, enclosures and modular infrastructure for energy, utility and industrial customers. That choice gives 1872 a harder technical problem than repetitive assembly: steel pieces arrive with variations, heat changes their shape during welding, and large structures are difficult to move and position.

Path Robotics, based in Columbus, is supplying robotic welding systems powered by Obsidian. Path describes Obsidian as a physical AI model for real-time, adaptive welding. For 1872, Path provides the welding systems while Factory OS is meant to control the wider production operation around them.

That division also defines 1872's business model. Path sells welding automation to manufacturers. 1872 plans to own and operate the factory that delivers the finished steel assemblies. The founders are betting that controlling the software, equipment and operating process together will make it easier to automate work that still depends on manual coordination and knowledge held by experienced shop-floor workers.

1872 expects the model to reduce lead times from months or years to weeks. That remains a forecast. 1872 has not disclosed named customers, revenue, pricing, order volume or independently measured production lead times. The Cincinnati factory will have to establish whether its software-run process can maintain weld quality and margins while handling different designs at industrial scale.

Capital for an Ohio factory thesis

The O.H.I.O. Fund's strategy explains the Ohio-heavy bet. The investment adviser says its private funds target Ohio companies, real estate and infrastructure, particularly in fields where the state already has industrial capacity. As of March 31, the funds had deployed $219 million across 33 investments after raising $647 million over two years, according to figures published with the 1872 announcement.

The $15 million round finances a different kind of seed-stage build from a conventional software launch. 1872 needs a working factory, production equipment and software that can respond to physical conditions, all before the founders can prove the repeatability of their model. The Camp Washington site gives Summers, Mongilio and Grant a place to run that test with customer parts rather than demonstrations alone.

Investors have already shown an appetite for software-defined metal production. Machina Labs raised $124 million in February 2026 to expand robotic manufacturing for defense, aerospace and mobility. 1872 is starting with a narrower target: the large welded structures used in energy, utilities and industrial infrastructure. That focus can give Factory OS a defined set of production constraints before the founders attempt to carry the model into other manufacturing categories.

The factory opening marks the start of the difficult part of Summers' speed thesis. Steel buyers will judge 1872 on delivered parts, predictable schedules and consistent quality. Full autonomy can wait until 2027. The immediate job is proving that three engineers trained to accelerate rockets can make heavy fabrication move faster on the ground.