KRAFTON's dual role as investor and customer gives Neon a large-scale test of whether publishers can own payments, loyalty and player data outside app stores.

Chris Faught, founder and CEO of Neon Commerce, has closed a $13 million Series A to expand the payments, storefront and loyalty infrastructure that Neon sells to game publishers, FinSMEs reported July 22. KRAFTON, the South Korean publisher behind PUBG, participated as a strategic investor alongside Andreessen Horowitz and Renegade Partners.

Faught arrived at gaming through payments. He spent more than a decade working on commerce and payment networks at Apple Pay, Affirm and ONE Finance, according to his a16z Speedrun profile. He worked on strategy for Apple Pay, Apple Card and Apple Pay Later, held commercial-strategy roles at Affirm as it grew from its Series B through its public listing, and helped launch ONE, according to a 2023 interview with Sanlo.

That background shaped the thesis behind Neon. Faught saw Shopify and Stripe give merchants control over checkout, customer data and distribution, then founded Neon in 2022 to provide similar infrastructure for game studios. His premise is that direct game commerce is primarily a fintech and ecommerce problem: processing payments is one piece of a system that must also manage taxes, fraud, identity, offers, loyalty and player trust.

KRAFTON is an investor and an operating test

KRAFTON's participation carries more weight than a conventional venture check because the publisher is also a commercial partner. Faught told GamesBeat that Neon and KRAFTON signed a commercial partnership in summer 2025, although the two sides disclosed it alongside the Series A.

That makes KRAFTON an operating test for Faught's pitch. Neon needs to show that direct commerce can work across large game portfolios, regional payment methods and existing player-account systems. KRAFTON brings those requirements through a global games business best known for PUBG.

The investor roles are less clear. FinSMEs described KRAFTON as a strategic participant alongside a16z and Renegade. GamesBeat reported that a16z and Renegade led the financing. PYMNTS identified KRAFTON as the lead. The reporting consistently names all three backers, while the lead attribution remains unresolved. Neon has not disclosed its Series A valuation.

Neon says the new capital will expand its commerce and loyalty infrastructure across the games industry. FinSMEs reported that the financing brings Neon's total capital raised to $27 million since its 2022 founding. Neon previously announced a $14 million financing in November 2024, with backing from Thrive Capital, Renegade, a16z Speedrun, SciFi VC and Ribbit Capital.

Faught is building beyond the webstore

Neon's products cover several ways for publishers to sell outside an app store. Neon Shop provides a branded global storefront. Neon Checkout adds payments to an existing web, browser or PC game. Neon Direct Checkout lets mobile players move from an in-game prompt to a web purchase. Neon's console and APIs manage catalogs, promotions, themes, data exports and integrations with a publisher's existing systems.

The operational layer is the larger business. Neon handles checkout, tax, fraud screening, regulatory compliance, currency conversion, payouts and refunds. Neon also gives publishers access to transaction and player information when legal and security requirements permit. Faught argues that this visibility keeps publishers from replacing Apple or Google with another intermediary that controls the customer relationship.

Loyalty is becoming a larger part of that argument. Once a publisher persuades a player to use a web checkout, rewards, purchase streaks and personalized offers can make the channel repeatable. Neon says an East Side Games case study hit 45% iOS DTC with Neon. The case study was produced by Neon, so the results have not been independently audited.

FinSMEs also reported that gross merchandise value across Neon's platform has increased more than tenfold over two years and that growth exceeded 200% year over year during the first half of 2026. Those percentages point to faster adoption, though Neon has not published absolute GMV, annual revenue, customer count or a breakdown of how much volume comes from its largest publishers.

App-store openings created a crowded market

Faught is raising as game publishers gain more freedom to direct players toward external purchases. Court orders and regulatory action have weakened some app-store restrictions, especially around links to outside payment pages. The rules remain unsettled: Apple's dispute with Epic Games has reached a US Supreme Court docket.

External webstores remain available regardless of how the dispute over in-app links ends. The legal uncertainty affects how easily publishers can move players from an iPhone game into an outside checkout, rather than whether publishers can operate a webstore at all.

Neon faces established and well-funded providers including Xsolla and Appcharge, along with Coda Payments, Stash, Aghanim and other game-commerce platforms. The category has moved past proving that webstores can reduce app-store commissions. Providers are competing over integration speed, global payment coverage, fraud performance, loyalty tooling and control of customer data.

Faught's bet is that publishers will treat direct commerce as permanent infrastructure rather than a temporary response to Apple and Google. The Series A gives Neon more capital to build that stack. KRAFTON gives Faught a publisher large enough to test whether Neon's model can carry it.