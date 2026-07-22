Jeannie Tarkenton's no-cosigner student lender sold equity to six investors, while $3.35 million of the total converted or canceled existing securities.

The $6.02 million headline masks a smaller cash infusion. Funding U received $2.68 million while converting $3.35 million of existing securities, giving Tarkenton more operating capital without disclosing a valuation or new lending facility.

Jeannie Tarkenton's Funding U reported a fully sold $6.02 million equity offering with a July 7 first sale, although only $2.68 million of the transaction brought new cash into the Atlanta student lender.

A Form D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 22 shows that Funding University Inc., which operates as Funding U, sold the offering to six investors. The filing lists $3.35 million as the conversion or cancellation of existing convertible securities, leaving $2.68 million in cash proceeds.

That distinction cuts the financing's immediate cash contribution to less than half of its headline size. The transaction still strengthens Funding U's equity base by replacing convertible instruments with shares, a meaningful balance-sheet step for a lender that needs both operating capital and separate pools of money to fund student loans.

The filing does not identify the six investors, a lead investor or a valuation. It records no commissions or finder's fees and says none of the proceeds will go to the executives and directors named in the notice. Tarkenton signed the filing as chief executive.

A founder who started with the last $1,000

Tarkenton built Funding U around a problem she had seen from both sides of higher education: students can reach the edge of graduation and still be forced out by a financing gap too small for established lenders to prioritize.

The most personal example came decades before Funding U. While Tarkenton and MacKenzie Scott were roommates at Princeton, Scott faced leaving school over a $1,000 shortfall. Tarkenton arranged for her father to lend Scott the money, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

Tarkenton later worked in education and literacy organizations in Atlanta, including as the founding admissions director at Atlanta Girls' School and in development at Literacy Action. She graduated from Princeton with a degree in English Literature and American Studies, according to a 2023 founder profile.

Those experiences became Funding U's underwriting thesis. Traditional private student loans often depend on a parent or other creditworthy cosigner. Funding U instead lends directly to undergraduates and evaluates academic performance, progress toward graduation, career path and documented credit problems. Family credit history does not affect the application, according to Funding U's current borrower FAQ.

The model targets the final gap left after grants, federal loans and other aid have been exhausted. That is a narrow lending problem with severe consequences: a relatively small unpaid balance can stop a student from registering, accessing a transcript or completing a degree.

The new cash is operating capital, not a lending war chest

The structure of the July financing matters because Funding U operates two capital systems. Equity pays for staff, compliance, underwriting technology and loan operations. Lending capacity generally comes from credit facilities and other capital that can be deployed directly into loans.

Funding U's last publicly announced institutional financing illustrates that split. In October 2020, Funding U announced a $14 million debt and equity package: a $10 million credit facility from Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group and $4 million in equity from Deciens Capital, Valor Ventures, MacKenzie Scott, Next Act Fund and The JumpFund.

The new Form D covers equity only. Its $2.68 million cash component can support Funding U's corporate operations, while the filing provides no indication that the money itself represents a new loan-purchase facility. Converting $3.35 million of earlier securities may also simplify the capitalization structure for existing holders, but the filing does not disclose the conversion terms or the securities' original issuance dates.

Funding U has reached measurable lending volume without becoming a mass-market student finance platform. A 2023 founder profile reported that Funding U had provided $42 million in loans to more than 4,000 undergraduates. Funding U currently says its loans are available to students at more than 1,300 eligible institutions.

Funding U's current terms show the tradeoff embedded in serving borrowers without cosigners. Funding U advertises loans up to $20,000 per year for the 2026-27 academic year, with fixed interest rates from 8.49% to 13.99%. Funding U warns that the lowest rate is limited to upperclassmen with exceptional academic performance and is not typical for most borrowers. Students must make at least $20 per month or interest-only payments while enrolled.

The underwriting approach gives Tarkenton a way to assess students whom conventional credit models struggle to price. It also places the burden on Funding U to prove that academic progress and expected employability can predict repayment across economic cycles. The Form D does not disclose revenue, loan performance, defaults or delinquencies, leaving the core credit results private.

For Tarkenton, the round adds a modest amount of fresh cash while resolving a larger block of convertible securities. Funding U's next test is operational: using that equity to keep expanding a specialized lending model without letting the cost of capital erase the affordability advantage it promises students.