AGIBOT is segmenting humanoids by job, betting that performance fleets can reach paying customers before general-purpose home robots become dependable.

AGIBOT, founded by former Huawei executives Edward Deng and Zhihui Peng, showcased the A3 in a video posted on July 28th, presenting a full-size humanoid built for commercial performances, interactive entertainment and coordinated robot fleets.

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The post is a renewed marketing push for a robot that AGIBOT formally unveiled at its Shanghai partner conference on April 17th, 2026. The A3 weighs 55 kilograms, or roughly 121 pounds, stands 173 centimeters tall and can draw 12 kW at peak power, according to AGIBOT's product specifications.

AGIBOT is pitching those specifications around motion rather than industrial lifting. The A3 is designed to perform acrobatics and synchronized routines, with the company listing dance, martial arts, live-streaming, theme parks, research and education among its target applications. Its magnesium alloy, titanium alloy and flexible TPU construction is intended to keep the body light enough for transportation and high-energy movement.

The hardware supports AGIBOT's LinkCraft software, a no-code tool for creating, copying and distributing motions. AGIBOT says customers can also use its LinkSoul platform to design characters and interaction styles. That combination makes the A3 closer to a programmable performer than the warehouse and factory humanoids being developed primarily for material handling.

A humanoid designed to travel in groups

The A3's fleet features carry the larger commercial bet. AGIBOT says ultra-wideband positioning provides accuracy within 10 centimeters and allows more than 100 robots to coordinate. Dual 5G modules provide connectivity, while microphone arrays and touch sensors in the shoulders support interactions with people in noisy public spaces.

AGIBOT claims up to 10 hours of endurance from two battery packs totaling 1,152 Wh. The batteries can be replaced in about 10 seconds, allowing an operator to keep a robot working or performing without waiting for it to recharge. AGIBOT also says the A3 can load itself into its transport case and be deployed by one operator.

Those features address practical problems that become expensive when a customer operates dozens of robots: charging schedules, positioning drift, transportation and the labor required to program each unit. LinkCraft lets an operator create or capture a motion once and replicate it across a fleet. The sales proposition depends on AGIBOT turning that software layer into repeatable content and simpler deployment, rather than relying on the spectacle of a humanoid dance demonstration.

Deng, AGIBOT's chairman and CEO, previously served as a Huawei vice president and led its computing products operation. Peng, AGIBOT's president and CTO, was recruited through Huawei's "Genius Youth" program and became known in China for personal engineering projects before co-founding AGIBOT. The pair started the Shanghai-based robotics developer in February 2023, according to AGIBOT. Their Huawei backgrounds have helped AGIBOT assemble a full stack spanning robot bodies, motion software, foundation models, simulation and data collection.

Peng described the strategy at the April conference as moving embodied intelligence from "laboratory curiosity to production-line reality." The A3 applies that thesis to entertainment and public interaction, where constrained routines and controlled venues can support commercial deployment before humanoids master open-ended physical work.

Production scale meets specialization

AGIBOT's portfolio also includes bipedal research robots, wheeled industrial systems, quadrupeds, dexterous hands and a commercial cleaning robot. The A3 shows how AGIBOT is dividing that portfolio by use case instead of asking one humanoid design to cover factories, hospitality, education and entertainment.

AGIBOT said its 15,000th robot rolled off the production line on June 28th, less than three and a half years after AGIBOT was founded. That figure covers AGIBOT's wider robot portfolio and is a production milestone reported by AGIBOT, rather than audited shipments to paying customers.

Market researcher Omdia estimated in a January 2026 report that AGIBOT shipped 5,168 robots in 2025, compared with 4,200 for Unitree and 1,000 for UBTECH. Omdia classified AGIBOT as more commercially and industrially focused than Unitree, whose deployments have leaned toward research, education and consumer markets.

AGIBOT has also secured a concrete route into the United States. A May 11th SEC filing said Hyperscale Data subsidiary Omnipresent Robotics agreed to purchase up to 143 AGIBOT products for as much as $13.4 million. The agreement allows Omnipresent to resell the robots under its own brand and calls for work on a robot data-collection center.

The A3 extends that production and distribution strategy into performance venues, hospitality and customer-facing installations. These settings offer a narrower task set than homes or general-purpose workplaces, giving AGIBOT a clearer route from humanoid demonstrations to repeatable deployments. The commercial test is whether customers buy fleets, software and ongoing content after the first performance loses its novelty.