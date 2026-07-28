The slim cabinet runs separate content on each face, giving airports, retailers and corporate venues one screen for two-way foot traffic.

GeminiLED packages two independently controlled screens into one slim structure, potentially cutting installation duplication in high-traffic venues. Its model-specific performance and conflicting IP ratings will shape real-world deployments.

INFiLED founder Hao Zongchao is extending the display manufacturer's long-running pursuit of lighter LED hardware into public infrastructure. The Shenzhen company launched its GeminiLED Series, a dual-sided indoor display that lets airports, rail hubs, retailers and corporate venues show separate content to people approaching from opposite directions. (prnewswire.com)

The product combines two independently controlled display faces in one suspended or freestanding cabinet. Each side can carry different wayfinding, service information, advertising or visitor messaging, while sharing a mounting point, power feed and signal input, according to INFiLED's GeminiLED product page. The cabinet supports horizontal 16:9 installations and vertical 9:16 totems, with suspended arrays of as many as 15 cabinets. (infiled.com)

GeminiLED revisits the hardware constraint that shaped Hao's original pitch for INFiLED. In a 2021 company-distributed interview, Hao described leaving a stable, well-paid job to start INFiLED with nine partners in 2009, when LED cabinets could weigh more than 100 jin, or roughly 110 pounds, and measure about 10 centimeters thick. He saw lower weight and easier installation as an opening against established manufacturers, then pushed the company toward overseas customers from its first year. (prnasia.com)

That engineering thesis remains visible in GeminiLED. INFiLED says the new system measures between 25.5 and 27 millimeters thick, depending on configuration, and weighs between 7.5 and 8.7 kilograms per cabinet. Putting two screens inside that profile is aimed at reducing duplicated mounting hardware and limiting the physical obstruction created by displays hanging over circulation routes.

The specifications depend on the model

INFiLED is offering GeminiLED with 1.56-millimeter and 2.5-millimeter pixel pitches in a 600-by-675-millimeter cabinet. The finer-pitch version uses MIP LEDs, reaches a claimed 1,500 nits of brightness and runs at a 7,680 Hz refresh rate. Its listed viewing angle is 170 degrees horizontally and vertically, and the cabinet weighs 7.5 kilograms. (infiled.com)

The 2.5-millimeter model has a different performance envelope. INFiLED's specification table lists 600 nits, a 3,840 Hz refresh rate, a 160-degree viewing angle and an 8.7-kilogram cabinet. Those distinctions matter because the launch release presents 1,500 nits, a 170-degree viewing angle and the lighter cabinet as headline series features, while the detailed specifications tie them to the higher-density model.

The product page contains another specification that integrators will need to reconcile. INFiLED's feature copy says the SolidSkin protective layer gives the front of GeminiLED an IP65 rating against moisture and dust, while the model tables list IP30 for both versions. INFiLED separately lists CE, FCC, ETL and RoHS certifications for the two configurations. (infiled.com)

SolidSkin is designed to cover exposed LEDs with a protective surface that INFiLED says improves flatness, reduces moire and provides resistance to incidental contact. That protection has practical value in stations, shops and lobbies, where displays sit closer to passengers, customers and cleaning equipment than screens installed behind a stage or inside a controlled production studio.

Selling screens as building infrastructure

GeminiLED moves INFiLED deeper into fixed installations, alongside the rental, virtual-production, control-room, retail and corporate systems already listed in its product portfolio. The commercial pitch rests on installed complexity: a venue can address traffic moving in two directions without specifying two separate cabinets, mounts and cable paths.

The two faces can also be calibrated and controlled independently. An airport could place gate or security directions on the side facing arriving passengers while selling advertising or showing service updates on the reverse. A retailer could run different campaigns for shoppers entering and leaving an atrium. The physical placement stays the same while the display functions as two communication surfaces.

INFiLED has not posted list pricing; GeminiLED is sold through a quotation request. That leaves the central purchasing calculation tied to project-level costs, including rigging, power, content control and long-term servicing. The shared structure should reduce some installation duplication, though each cabinet still contains two active display faces and the electronics required to operate them independently.

INFiLED was established in Shenzhen in 2009 and has built its business around manufacturing LED systems for specialized applications. Hao's early decision to compete overseas required products that were easier to ship, assemble and maintain. GeminiLED applies the same operating logic to a different customer problem: fitting digital information into buildings designed around moving people rather than a single, fixed viewing line. (prnasia.com)