Amazon is using equity to secure OpenAI as a major AWS and Trainium customer, linking returns on the $50 billion stake to demand for Amazon's own AI infrastructure.

Amazon has completed its $50 billion investment in OpenAI, the Financial Times reported, turning a conditional commitment into the largest piece of the model developer's record financing and tightening its commercial dependence on Amazon Web Services.

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman assembled the financing around three of the companies that supply the capital and infrastructure required to train and serve its models. OpenAI announced $110 billion in new investment on February 27th at a $730 billion pre-money valuation, including $50 billion from Amazon and $30 billion each from Nvidia and SoftBank.

Amazon initially invested $15 billion in OpenAI's Series C preferred stock. The remaining $35 billion was governed by an equity commitment agreement that allowed Amazon to buy the shares early at its discretion and required the purchase after specified OpenAI milestones or a US public listing, according to Amazon's first-quarter filing. The commitment otherwise ran through December 31st, 2028, subject to provisions that could accelerate that deadline.

Completing the investment gives Altman the capital to keep expanding OpenAI's compute supply while reducing its reliance on any single cloud provider. For Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the check also buys a closer relationship with one of the largest prospective buyers of AI infrastructure.

The money comes with a cloud contract

The equity investment formed one part of a wider Amazon-OpenAI strategic partnership. OpenAI committed to consume about two gigawatts of Amazon's Trainium chip capacity through AWS, with deployment scheduled to begin ramping in 2027. The companies also agreed to make OpenAI models and services available through Amazon and AWS.

AWS will serve as the exclusive third-party cloud distributor for OpenAI Frontier, the model developer's platform for deploying and managing enterprise AI agents. OpenAI and Amazon also expanded a previously announced $38 billion AWS agreement by another $100 billion over eight years, according to the companies' February announcement.

That structure makes Amazon both an investor in OpenAI and a supplier positioned to recover part of its outlay through future cloud and chip revenue. OpenAI gets financing and additional compute capacity; AWS gets a long-term customer for data centers Amazon is already building.

Amazon's July 30th earnings showed how much capital Jassy is committing to that strategy. Purchases of property and equipment reached $173 billion for the 12 months through June, up $66.1 billion from the prior-year period. Free cash flow swung to a $7.6 billion outflow, which Amazon attributed primarily to increased AI investment, according to its second-quarter results.

The spending is landing alongside faster AWS growth. Amazon said AWS revenue rose 37% year over year to $42.2 billion during the second quarter, its fastest growth in 18 quarters. Jassy said both Amazon's AI business and its chip business had passed annualized revenue run rates of $25 billion. Those figures are company-reported and do not show how much of that demand comes from OpenAI or other companies in which Amazon holds equity.

Amazon is backing both sides of the model race

The OpenAI investment also leaves Amazon with large positions across competing frontier-model developers. Amazon had previously invested $8 billion in Anthropic, whose Claude models compete directly with OpenAI's products. Anthropic has separately committed to use as much as five gigawatts of Trainium capacity.

Amazon's second-quarter net income included $53.4 billion in pre-tax non-operating income, primarily tied to the increased carrying value of its Anthropic investment. The gain shows the accounting upside of owning stakes in cloud customers, though it does not represent operating revenue or cash generated by AWS.

Altman's financing strategy is producing a similar web of relationships around OpenAI. Nvidia supplies the accelerators used across much of the AI industry and invested $30 billion in the February round. Amazon is supplying cloud capacity and custom chips. SoftBank is an infrastructure partner as well as an investor. Each backer gains exposure to OpenAI's equity while selling, financing or building the infrastructure OpenAI needs.

For Amazon, completing the full $50 billion investment removes the contingency hanging over its OpenAI position. The commercial test comes next: whether OpenAI's demand for Trainium and AWS services can generate enough durable cloud revenue to justify Amazon's largest outside technology investment while Jassy continues funding Amazon's own Nova models and its longstanding alliance with Anthropic.