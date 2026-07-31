The acquisition brings SkyWater's U.S. semiconductor development, wafer and advanced packaging operations under IonQ, while the foundry keeps serving outside customers.

IonQ now owns a U.S. semiconductor foundry that develops, fabricates and packages chips for IonQ and outside customers, giving the quantum computing company greater control over hardware iteration while making it responsible for protecting competitors' access and information.

IonQ, the trapped-ion quantum computing developer founded by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim, completed its approximately $1.8 billion acquisition of SkyWater Technology on July 31, IonQ said. Reuters reported that the FTC cleared the deal without conditions after Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Commissioner Mark Meador split over whether to impose remedies. IonQ said SkyWater will remain a subsidiary under its existing name and continue serving foundry customers.

The acquisition puts a U.S. semiconductor foundry inside IonQ. IonQ's original bet was that trapped ions could move from university laboratories into usable machines. IonQ is now extending that bet into the factories, packaging operations and supply chain needed to manufacture successive generations of quantum hardware.

CEO Niccolo de Masi is the executive carrying out that expansion. He became IonQ's CEO in February 2025 and chairman that August. IonQ's executive bio says he had served on its board since 2021. IonQ credits him with helping lead about 50 mergers and acquisitions and serving on the boards of 14 public companies. His physics training at Cambridge included quantum mechanics and next-generation electron-beam lithography, giving IonQ an unusual dealmaker with direct academic exposure to the manufacturing methods behind the acquisition.

A foundry becomes part of the quantum stack

IonQ announced the agreement on January 26 at $35 per SkyWater share in cash and stock, implying an equity value of about $1.8 billion. The agreed consideration was $15 in cash and 0.4883 IonQ shares for each SkyWater share.

IonQ said SkyWater will remain a subsidiary under its existing name, led by CEO Thomas Sonderman, and continue supplying its foundry customers. Reuters reported that some rival quantum companies have existing SkyWater contracts.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson concluded that IonQ's ownership could create two immediate risks. IonQ could delay or withhold SkyWater services from competitors, and IonQ personnel could gain access to rivals' sensitive technical information held by the foundry.

Ferguson's July 31 statement called for a consent order requiring equal access to SkyWater services, internal information firewalls, assistance for customers switching foundries, arbitration, independent monitoring, whistleblower protections and antitrust training. The proposed order also would have required advance notice if IonQ sought to buy another foundry.

Commissioner Mark Meador told Reuters that he did not believe the merger would lessen competition.

With the acquisition now closed, IonQ and SkyWater must persuade foundry customers that commercial commitments and internal controls will protect their schedules and designs. SkyWater's value to IonQ depends partly on retaining those outside customers and the engineering work they bring.

IonQ bought control over iteration time

In its January transaction announcement, IonQ said the acquisition would combine IonQ with SkyWater's U.S. research, development and manufacturing operations, including wafer and advanced packaging services. IonQ said the deal would create a vertically integrated full-stack quantum platform company and secure U.S.-based manufacturing for quantum computing, networking, sensing and security.

That matters because the race to build fault-tolerant quantum computers is still governed by engineering cycles. Architecture claims and qubit targets receive attention, but fabrication quality, packaging, component yield and the time required to test a revised design determine how quickly a laboratory result becomes repeatable hardware.

IonQ's founders built the scientific base for its trapped-ion systems from research at the University of Maryland and Duke University. Monroe's Duke curriculum vitae lists him as founding director of the Duke Quantum Center beginning in 2021. He served as IonQ's co-founder and chief scientist from 2016 through 2023.

De Masi's strategy adds industrial capacity around that research. IonQ says SkyWater brings domestic semiconductor development, wafer and advanced packaging services. IonQ says the acquisition will support computing, networking, sensing and security products, while Sonderman will continue running SkyWater and reporting to de Masi.

A large bet against an early revenue base

The purchase is substantial relative to IonQ's present operations. IonQ reported $64.7 million of revenue for the quarter ended March 31 and $3.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments. IonQ raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $260 million and $270 million. Those are IonQ's figures and include revenue from businesses acquired after the end of 2024 when IonQ reports consolidated results.

The $1.8 billion headline value depended partly on IonQ's share price because SkyWater investors received stock alongside cash. The final economic cost can therefore differ from the January announcement, even though Reuters and IonQ described the transaction at approximately $1.8 billion.

For de Masi, the acquisition trades capital for control over a constrained part of the hardware process. It gives IonQ a domestic manufacturing base and a merchant foundry that can generate revenue from outside customers. It also makes IonQ responsible for treating competitors as customers while racing those same businesses toward fault-tolerant systems.

Ferguson's proposed safeguards would have defined that responsibility through an enforceable order. With the deal closed, how SkyWater allocates capacity, separates customer information and handles competing quantum programs will determine whether de Masi's manufacturing push accelerates IonQ while preserving the foundry relationships that made SkyWater strategically valuable.