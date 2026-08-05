The San Francisco fintech Rivo moves excess checking cash into short-duration U.S. Treasury bills and returns it before bills come due.

Rivo is moving consumer fintech from advice into execution. Its opportunity is the yield lost in checking accounts; its risk is getting a household's cash timing wrong.

Rivo launched out of beta on August 4 alongside a $2.7 million seed round, bringing its total funding to $3.1 million. Founder and CEO Ambrish Tyagi is betting that the autonomous-systems methods he used at Cruise can handle a problem banks profit from: households leaving excess cash in low-yield checking accounts.

The financing came from South Park Commons, Wisdom Ventures, Script Capital, 645 Ventures and 20VC, according to the Business Wire announcement. Jag Duggal, who served as Nubank's chief product officer until 2025, invested as an angel and joined Rivo as an adviser.

Rivo's product connects to an existing checking account, moves excess cash into short-duration U.S. Treasury bills through Jiko, and returns funds before anticipated bills come due. Customers set a minimum checking balance and can pause the automation or retrieve money manually. Rivo's FAQ describes the service's operating terms.

That last step is the product Tyagi has to prove. Finding a higher Treasury yield is straightforward. Predicting when a household will need its money, moving it through banking rails in time and avoiding an overdraft is where Rivo proves its value.

A robotaxi engineer's second autonomy problem

Tyagi worked on applied AI at Amazon and led AI at Cruise during the launch of its commercial robotaxi service in San Francisco, according to This Week in Fintech.

Rivo's launch announcement compares household cash-management exceptions with the hard cases faced by autonomous vehicles, such as a cyclist swerving or a truck stopping unexpectedly. A paycheck can arrive late, a bill can post early and a shared account can run low.

Rivo's thesis is that customers should set constraints while software handles the coordination and execution underneath.

Rivo identifies Vince Maniago as head of product. Maniago previously served as chief product officer at Personal Capital and held product roles at Mint. Rivo says its head of risk, Shruti, previously worked at Capital One and JPMorgan Chase.

The round's backers are underwriting Tyagi's argument that engineering for edge cases can become a distribution advantage in consumer finance. In the Business Wire announcement, South Park Commons general partner Aditya Agarwal said, "Rivo stood out because the product does not stop at advice. It moves real money, manages edge cases, and has to earn trust through execution."

Rivo's product depends on timing

Rivo uses Plaid for read-only access to balances and transactions. Its Autopilot product watches upcoming bills and spending, transfers money above a user-selected buffer and returns funds before anticipated bills or transfers. Rivo says customers can connect the service to an existing checking account rather than switching banks.

The automation has practical limits. Rivo says withdrawals to an external account can take two to five business days, according to the FAQ. Unexpected spending and changes in transaction timing can still outpace the system.

The key question is whether Rivo can forecast cash needs without overdrafts, missed payments or transfers arriving too late. A conservative model protects customers while leaving additional cash idle. An aggressive model earns yield on a larger balance while increasing the chance that a bill arrives before the money returns.

Customer Treasury holdings sit at Jiko Securities, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA/SIPC member. Banking services are provided by Jiko Bank, a division of Mid-Central National Bank. Treasury bills are securities rather than FDIC-insured deposits. SIPC says that when a SIPC-member brokerage fails, eligible customer claims for missing securities and cash are protected up to $500,000, including a limit of $250,000 for cash. SIPC's investor guidance says that protection concerns the custody of qualifying brokerage-account assets and excludes losses caused by changes in investment value. Selling a Treasury bill before maturity can affect the realized return.

Rivo's advertised yield excludes undisclosed fees

Rivo's homepage compares an estimated 3.70% Rivo yield with a 0.07% average checking-account yield. The calculator states that the estimate can change, is not guaranteed and does not account for fees. Rivo has not disclosed its pricing or fees, so the materials do not support calculating a net customer yield.

The displayed figures imply a gross spread of 3.63 percentage points before fees, taxes, transfer timing and any effect from selling securities early. That spread could remain meaningful for households carrying large checking balances, but the actual return depends on terms Rivo has not published. Rivo's FAQ says the product works best for households that routinely keep at least $5,000 in checking. Rivo has not published customer totals, assets managed or revenue, leaving the public launch as the first broad test of whether enough households will hand cash-management authority to a young fintech.

The pool Tyagi is targeting is large, although Rivo's headline market figure needs context. Federal Reserve data showed $5.95 trillion in checkable deposits and currency held by U.S. households and nonprofit organizations at the end of the first quarter of 2026. That category includes physical currency and nonprofit holdings, so it should not be read as $5.95 trillion of consumer checking deposits available for Rivo to manage.

Rivo is also entering an established cash-management category. MaxMyInterest moves customer funds among linked FDIC-insured bank accounts. Rivo uses Treasury bills and makes bill-aware automation the center of its product. Jiko already offers automated Treasury management to startups and institutional customers, giving Rivo regulated infrastructure while placing it next to a partner with adjacent technology.

Tyagi's wager is that consumers have received enough dashboards, alerts and recommendations. Rivo is asking them to delegate execution. The $3.1 million in total funding gives his team room to show that autonomous finance can survive the mundane exceptions that decide whether a household trusts it: the early bill, the spending spike and the transfer that cannot arrive late.