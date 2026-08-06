Mackenzie Burnett's six-year-old fintech says it has grown to 8,000 businesses by pairing industry-specific software with hands-on service.

Ambrook is testing whether software built around farm finances can become a broader operating system for paper-heavy US businesses without losing its industry-specific edge.

Ambrook co-founder and CEO Mackenzie Burnett (@ciaomack) has raised a $30 million Series B to expand the financial software she built for farms into trucking, construction, logistics and property management.

Lachy Groom (@lachygroom) led the round, Upstarts Media reported on August 4th. Thomson Reuters Ventures, Thrive Capital, Field Ventures and Cameron Ventures participated, alongside angel investors who co-founded Gusto, Notion and Vercel. Ambrook confirmed the financing on its website. A valuation was not disclosed.

Burnett's path to accounting software began with water. After co-founding open-source infrastructure developer Redspread and selling it to CoreOS, she went to Stanford University to study international policy and climate security. A summer spent talking with farmers about water access in California's Central Valley led Burnett and her eventual co-founders to a more immediate constraint: operators were struggling to understand the finances behind their increasingly complicated businesses.

Burnett started Ambrook in 2020 with Dan Schlosser (@danrschlosser), who had worked on products at Google and The New York Times, and Jeff Anders (@jeffand_), a former Scale AI design leader who had also worked at Meta and Venmo. The three had known one another through University of Maryland entrepreneurship and hackathon communities. They spent months interviewing farmers, ranchers and water managers before settling on financial management as their entry point.

A farm customer widened the market

The expansion plan was seeded during one of Ambrook's earliest customer visits. Burnett and several colleagues had traveled to Arizona to onboard a cattle-feeding operation when its owners asked Ambrook to set up four additional businesses, none of them farms.

Ambrook stayed focused on agriculture while building bookkeeping, invoicing, bill pay, business cards, cash management and reporting into one product. The software lets an operator tag transactions by enterprise, project, route, location or other operating unit, a distinction that matters for customers running several businesses under one roof.

Burnett says Ambrook serves more than 8,000 businesses, up from 2,500 a year ago, including more than 1,000 trucking businesses and hundreds of general contractors and property managers. Most remain in agriculture, according to Upstarts. Burnett also said at least half use Ambrook as their first software vendor rather than as a replacement for QuickBooks.

Those are company-supplied customer figures, and they do not show how much revenue Ambrook generates from each account. They do establish the distribution case behind the Series B: Ambrook has found thousands of operators who are large enough to need financial controls yet have remained on paper, spreadsheets or general-purpose accounting products.

AI meets a high-touch service model

Ambrook's AI pitch centers on narrow accounting tasks, including scanning receipts, suggesting transaction categories, matching payments and detecting errors. Ambrook also opened its software to AI assistants through a Model Context Protocol server. Upstarts reported that a Vermont customer connected Ambrook to Anthropic's Claude to reconcile ledger problems across a farm with several business lines.

That approach gives Burnett a clearer AI thesis than a generic bookkeeping chatbot. Ambrook can automate against the categories, receipts, payment records and operating structures it already manages.

The vertical software test

The round follows Ambrook's $26.1 million Series A, announced on July 1st, 2025, which took its disclosed funding at the time to $29 million. Adding the Series B brings Ambrook's disclosed financing to at least $59 million.

That capital gives Burnett room to test whether agriculture produced a repeatable operating model or an unusually strong first market. Trucking companies, contractors and property managers share many of the problems Ambrook learned to solve on farms: scattered receipts, multiple projects, irregular payments, equipment costs and owners who spend little time behind a desk.

Each industry also brings its own accounting rules and workflows. Ambrook's advantage came from being specific where QuickBooks was broad. Ambrook will need to preserve its industry-specific workflows as it expands into trucking, construction, logistics, property management and larger agricultural businesses.

Burnett's bet is that the same fieldwork that took Ambrook from water access to farm finance can carry the product into the rest of the physical economy. The Series B pays for that next stretch, including the people Ambrook will need when software alone cannot complete the job.