Palmer Luckey is trying to turn one of Nissan Motor's landmark postwar auto factories into a Japanese production base for Anduril Industries drones, according to Reuters, which reported Thursday that the U.S. defense company is in talks to acquire Nissan's Oppama assembly plant near Tokyo.

The talks are not a deal. Reuters, citing three people familiar with the matter, reported that no decision has been made, Nissan is also speaking with other potential buyers, and Anduril would need orders from Japan's military to justify buying the site. Nissan declined to say whether it is negotiating with Anduril and said no decision has been made on Oppama's future ownership. Anduril told Reuters it would not comment on "market speculation," while saying it is working with Japan and "exploring opportunities to strengthen local production."

That caveat matters. A factory purchase would be a strategic commitment, not a real estate transaction. Oppama opened in 1961, has produced about 18 million vehicles, and gave birth to the Nissan Leaf in 2010. Nissan plans to close the plant in 2028 as part of a restructuring that Reuters says would cut production capacity by 1 million vehicles and offer Oppama's 2,400 workers jobs elsewhere in Japan.

For Luckey, who invented the Oculus Rift before co-founding Anduril in 2017, the talks point to the same thesis that has defined Anduril from the start: defense production has to move faster, cost less, and look more like technology manufacturing than legacy prime contracting. The Japan question is whether that thesis can survive the politics of local defense supply chains, foreign control, and a country still negotiating the boundaries of its postwar security posture.

The asset is the story

Oppama is unusually useful for a company that wants to build hardware at scale. Reuters described the coastal site as spanning 1.7 million square meters, or 18.3 million square feet, with research, testing and port facilities. It is also about an hour by train south of Tokyo and close to Yokosuka naval base, the headquarters of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and home to the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier strike group.

Those details explain why Anduril would look beyond a greenfield site. Drone production is not just assembly lines. It needs testing space, logistics, secure supply chains, trained workers, and a customer close enough to shape requirements. One Reuters source said Anduril has not decided how much of Oppama it would need, but has offered to retrain workers there to build defense equipment.

That is also where the political risk enters. Reuters noted that U.S. defense equipment produced in Japan is typically built under license by domestic companies, so an Anduril-controlled plant would raise questions about foreign ownership in a sensitive sector. The symbolism is sharper because Oppama is not a marginal industrial parcel. It is one of Japan's first large-scale postwar car factories, a site associated with civilian manufacturing and Japan's industrial recovery.

Japan is creating the demand signal Anduril needs

Anduril's timing is not accidental. Japan is increasing defense spending and reworking its industrial base as concern grows that a Taiwan Strait crisis could pull in Japan and rapidly deplete weapons stocks. In December 2025, the Associated Press reported that Japan's Cabinet approved a record fiscal 2026 defense budget exceeding 9 trillion yen, and that Japan planned to invest in unmanned air, sea-surface and underwater systems for surveillance and defense under a program called SHIELD.

Reuters reported that the government is expected this year to unveil a new national security strategy that could accelerate spending on drones, munitions and other military equipment while mapping steps to expand arms production. That gives Anduril a path into Japan, but not a guaranteed order book. The people who spoke to Reuters said Anduril would still need Japanese military orders to justify buying Oppama.

Anduril has been laying groundwork in Japan for months. Bloomberg reported that Anduril launched a Japan unit in December 2025 and that Luckey said in Tokyo that the next step was to build systems "in Japan, for Japan." Reuters reported that Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met Luckey in December when Luckey visited Tokyo for the opening of Anduril's Japanese unit, and that Koizumi later wrote on X that Japan had "much to learn from Anduril."

Reuters also reported that Anduril built a prototype drone called Kizuna, meaning "bond" in Japanese, using only Japanese components to show it could meet domestic-content requirements. That is the operational bridge between Luckey's software-and-autonomy pitch and the procurement reality in Tokyo: Anduril is trying to present itself not simply as a U.S. exporter, but as a local manufacturing partner.

A $61 billion startup needs factories, not just software

The Oppama talks come six weeks after Anduril announced a $5 billion Series H at a $61 billion valuation. The round gives Anduril the balance sheet to pursue industrial assets, but it also raises the bar. A company valued like a generational defense prime has to prove it can manufacture at prime-contractor scale.

That pressure is already visible in the U.S. On June 17, Reuters reported that the U.S. Air Force awarded production contracts to General Atomics and Anduril to build its first fleet of semi-autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft, moving the program from prototype work into manufacturing.

That shift helps explain why Oppama matters. Anduril's market is no longer only about proving that autonomy software works in demos. The next phase is production geography: which factories, in which allied countries, under which domestic-content rules, with which political approvals.

The founder's bet is crossing into allied industrial policy

Luckey built Anduril as the opposite of the slow, bespoke defense contractor. In Japan, that pitch becomes more complicated. Speed and local control are both selling points, but Japan's defense establishment must balance urgent procurement needs against the sensitivities of converting civilian capacity into arms production and allowing a U.S. company to own part of that capacity.

Anduril is also not alone. Reuters reported that Ukrainian drone makers are targeting Asia with systems tested in the war against Russia, and Japan's own drone and defense suppliers are pushing for a larger role as Tokyo spends more on unmanned systems. A Nissan plant would give Anduril a visible industrial beachhead, but only if the purchase lines up with Japanese procurement and political support.

For Nissan, the calculus is different. Oppama is a restructuring problem: a large, storied site with thousands of workers and a scheduled production shutdown. For Anduril, it is a chance to convert a symbol of postwar auto manufacturing into a platform for allied drone production. That is why the unresolved parts of the Reuters report are the central facts. No price has been reported. No purchase has been approved. No Japanese order has been identified. And Nissan has other potential buyers.

If Luckey gets the plant, Anduril would gain more than square footage. It would gain a manufacturing foothold inside one of the most important U.S. allies in Asia, at a moment when Japan is preparing to spend more on unmanned systems and munitions. If he does not, the talks still show where Anduril is headed: from selling autonomy into allied defense markets to trying to own the factories that make autonomy deployable at scale.