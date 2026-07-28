Former Doma CFO Noaman Ahmad is building Antares Labs inside Fifth Wall's real estate network, with backing from Base10, Bloomberg Beta and Sandwith.

Antares pairs Ahmad's experience running finance at a machine-intelligence real estate business with Fifth Wall's buyer network. The test is whether custom deployments can become repeatable software.

Noaman Ahmad publicly launched Antares Labs on July 28 and announced a $7.25 million seed round for custom AI systems built inside large real estate operators. The launch announcement lists participation from Fifth Wall, Base10 Partners, Bloomberg Beta, and Sandwith Ventures.

Ahmad is leading Antares as CEO after a career spent around the financial and operating machinery of technology businesses. He studied computer science at Dartmouth and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, then worked at Bain, Francisco Partners, Aon, and The Warranty Group, according to PartsSource's 2022 announcement naming him CFO.

His most relevant stop was Doma, the title and closing technology provider where he served as CFO. Doma used machine intelligence in real estate transaction workflows and completed a SPAC combination in July 2021. Ahmad's path into Antares ran through balance sheets, regulated transactions, and enterprise operations, which helps explain why Antares is emphasizing ownership, audit trails, and measurable returns instead of a general-purpose AI interface.

"Every real estate owner-operator is asking the same question right now: how do we actually put AI to work inside our business?" Ahmad said in the launch release. His answer is a forward-deployed team that works alongside each customer, maps its processes, and builds around its proprietary information and institutional knowledge.

Fifth Wall builds an answer to pilot fatigue

Antares was incubated inside Fifth Wall, giving the launch a different starting point from a conventional seed-stage software pitch. Fifth Wall brings a network of real estate owners and operators that can serve as investors, design partners, and potential customers for portfolio businesses. Fifth Wall says it is supported by nearly 115 strategic limited partners and is driving the growth of nearly 170 portfolio companies.

Brendan Wallace, Fifth Wall's founder, CEO, and CIO, framed Antares around a long-running frustration among large owner-operators: decades of institutional knowledge, proprietary data, and relationships that have not been fully activated. In the launch release, Wallace said Antares was built to work with real estate operators every day and credited Ahmad's industry knowledge as part of the reason Fifth Wall is backing Antares.

Antares is a direct response to that demand. Fifth Wall is using its access to institutional buyers to incubate a product around problems those buyers have already identified, then backing Ahmad to turn the work into a repeatable business. That network gives Antares potential distribution before it has established a broad public customer base.

The launch release's Fifth Wall boilerplate points to prior proptech bets including Opendoor, Procore, Blend, Hippo, and Bilt Rewards. Antares fits that built-environment focus, but with a forward-deployed AI model instead of a conventional property software rollout.

Custom deployment is the product

Antares says its teams begin with a business problem rather than a standardized platform rollout. The examples span finding higher-return submarkets for multifamily development, connecting hospitality market data to staffing and spending decisions, and identifying tenants at risk of leaving before a lease becomes a vacancy.

The architecture is designed to sit inside a customer's environment. Antares says it can route work among AWS Bedrock, OpenAI, Google's Gemini models, and Anthropic based on cost and performance. Recommendations are intended to remain traceable from source data through the logic and resulting action, giving finance, compliance, and board-level users an audit trail.

That approach places Antares closer to an AI implementation and operating layer than a conventional software dashboard. Forward deployment can help Antares work around fragmented data and entrenched property-management systems. It also makes execution labor-intensive. Ahmad will need to identify common components across customers so that each engagement adds reusable software instead of creating another consulting project.

Antares claims customers can see returns within 30 days. That figure is company-supplied. The launch names one customer, Quarterra, a multifamily developer and investment manager; Quarterra's 2022-23 annual report reported more than $14.8 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2022. Quarterra's scale gives Antares a credible institutional proving ground for the operational workflows it wants to automate.

Real estate AI is already drawing larger checks

Antares is entering a well-financed market. Housing automation provider EliseAI announced a $250 million Series E in August 2025, while real-assets decision intelligence provider Fifth Dimension raised a $26 million Series A in May 2026. Cadastral separately announced a $9.5 million round in February 2026 for commercial real estate workflows including underwriting, diligence, and lease analysis.

Antares is betting that large institutions will resist sending their proprietary data and investment logic into another standalone vendor system. Its pitch gives customers control of the resulting infrastructure while Antares supplies the deployment team, orchestration software, and model access.

For Ahmad, the immediate task is converting Fifth Wall's boardroom access into production deployments that can be repeated across asset classes. The $7.25 million seed gives him room to build that operating model. Antares will earn its place inside real estate institutions when the custom work begins compounding for Antares as well as its customers.