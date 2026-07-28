AI coding budgets are moving from experimentation to financial scrutiny. Weave is betting that whoever defines credible engineering output can shape how those budgets are allocated.

Adam Cohen and Andrew Churchill raised a $13.5 million Series A for Weave, the San Francisco software company that measures whether AI coding tools are producing enough useful engineering work to justify their cost.

Business Insider reported on July 28 that Standard Capital led the round, with participation from Y Combinator, Moonfire, Burst Capital, IrregEx and the Agent Fund. Weave plans to spend the capital on product development and sales. The valuation was not disclosed.

The round backs a bet Cohen brought from sales operations: engineering leaders will pay for a common unit of output once AI makes activity metrics even less reliable. "Sales gets judged on one hard number, revenue, while engineering, the most analytical discipline in the company, gets evaluated on vibes," Cohen told Business Insider.

That thesis emerged from Cohen and Churchill's earlier work at Causal, the financial planning software provider acquired by Lucanet on October 31, 2024. Cohen had previously led operations and sales at education software provider Top Hat and later served as Causal's vice president of operations and revenue. Churchill was Causal's first employee, where he built its spreadsheet interface, access-control system and AI onboarding engine after studying computer science and mathematics at MIT.

From sales dashboards to an output score

In a Product Hunt essay about Weave's origins, Cohen traced the idea to his experience using sales dashboards at Top Hat and later asking, with Churchill at Causal, why engineering lacked an equivalent measurement layer. The question became sharper as AI coding tools changed how much code engineers and agents could produce.

Weave's answer is the "Weave Hour," an estimate of how long an experienced engineer would have taken to complete a code change. Y Combinator says Weave runs models on every pull request and review, with pull-request-level attribution intended to distinguish human and AI contributions. The product analyzes pull requests and code reviews using large language models and Weave's own models, then converts that work into an output score for engineering leaders.

The method is designed to avoid familiar activity measures such as lines of code, commit totals or pull-request counts. Those metrics become easier to inflate when coding agents can produce large volumes of code, creating what Weave calls "artificial bloat." Cohen uses "tokenmaxxing" to describe a related behavior: treating high AI usage as evidence that an engineer is productive.

Weave's pitch has moved closer to the chief financial officer as AI coding budgets have grown. The dashboard tracks AI usage and cost alongside Weave's estimate of output, giving engineering and finance leaders a way to compare spending with completed work. Weave's current pricing includes a free tier, a Pro plan at $50 per engineer per month and custom enterprise pricing.

Measurement creates its own management problem

Any system that turns engineering into a score faces resistance from the people being scored. Weave has acknowledged that scoring engineering output can trigger "big brother" concerns among engineers, a risk that matters if the metric is going to be used in finance and management decisions.

Software work contains edge cases that resist standardization. A small bug fix can require days of investigation. A large code change can be low-value generated output. An experimental feature may create useful learning even when much of its code is later discarded. Weave's commercial test is whether its models can handle those distinctions consistently enough for engineers to trust the result and for executives to use it in spending decisions.

Business Insider reported that Weave measures the output of 20,000 engineers across more than 500 organizations, including Robinhood, Reducto and PostHog. Those figures are self-reported, and Weave has not separated paying customers from free users in the announced totals. Business Insider also reported that Weave has 16 employees. Weave previously raised a $4.2 million seed round in July 2025, led by Moonfire and Burst Capital with Y Combinator participating.

The Series A also places Weave in a category attracting larger software platforms. DX agreed to be acquired by Atlassian for $1 billion in September 2025 after building a developer-productivity and AI measurement platform. Jellyfish and LinearB sell adjacent engineering-management tools. OpenRouter raised $113 million in May 2026 for infrastructure that includes model routing and cost controls, addressing AI spending at a different layer of the stack.

Standard Capital co-founder and general partner Dalton Caldwell, a former Y Combinator managing partner, is betting that AI spending will require a dedicated measurement layer. "AI spend is the most powerful force in the world, and right now there is not an easy way to measure it," Caldwell told Business Insider.

Cohen and Churchill now have capital to show that their score can withstand scrutiny without encouraging employees to game it. Adoption will depend on engineers accepting the model's judgments and finance leaders trusting them enough to guide AI budgets.