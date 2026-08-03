Maor Shlomo used AI to compress product work and preserve ownership, but security, infrastructure and growth still pushed Base44 into a larger organization.

Base44 shows AI can delay hiring and preserve founder ownership through product-market fit. Scale still moves the bottleneck to security, distribution, compute costs and reliability.

In June 2025, Maor Shlomo (@MaorShlomo) sold Base44 to Wix roughly six months after starting the AI app builder as a side project. Wix announced approximately $80 million in initial consideration plus performance-based earnouts. A later SEC filing recorded $92.158 million in total purchase consideration, split between $18.058 million in cash and $74.1 million in contingent consideration.

A Forbes essay published August 3 presents the exit as evidence that AI agents have made solo founding viable at a scale that previously required a small staff. Base44 supports that thesis, with an important qualification: Shlomo used AI to compress the earliest stage of building Base44, then chose a buyer that could supply distribution, infrastructure and people. Base44 was solo-founded and reportedly solo-owned, but Base44 had fewer than 10 employees by the time the acquisition closed. TechCrunch put the headcount at eight.

Shlomo had already learned the conventional version of startup building. After serving in Israel's Intelligence Corps, he co-founded data platform Explorium in 2017 and served as CEO. Explorium had raised about $125 million by the time Shlomo stepped away following an extended period of reserve duty. He began working on Base44 after returning from that service in late 2024, initially treating it as a side project rather than staffing another venture-backed organization. (calcalistech.com)

That sequence matters. Shlomo did not arrive at solo founding because he lacked experience assembling a funded technology organization. He had already done it. Base44 was an experiment in how much of the formation stage one experienced founder could remove.

AI moved the first hiring decision

Base44 generates apps from natural-language instructions and manages databases, authentication and deployment inside the same product. That scope allowed Shlomo to sell the outcome of an engineering organization before building a conventional engineering organization around Base44.

The early figures were largely disclosed by Shlomo rather than independently audited. TechCrunch reported that Base44 reached 10,000 users in its first three weeks and 250,000 by the acquisition. Shlomo also said Base44 produced $189,000 in profit in May 2025 after paying its model costs. CTech reported that Base44 had raised no outside capital and that Shlomo remained the sole shareholder. (techcrunch.com)

Shlomo later distilled the founding thesis in a post on X: "the barrier was never the idea, it was everything between the idea and working software." Base44 attacks that middle layer directly. AI writes and revises code, while Base44 supplies the backend services that otherwise force an early founder to hire engineers or coordinate several vendors.

The ownership result is as consequential as the productivity result. Shlomo reached an acquisition without selling equity to venture investors. AI left Base44 with operating costs, while helping Shlomo postpone the financing and hiring decisions that normally dilute a founder long before an exit becomes possible.

Solo founders are rising, and they still hire

Carta's 2025 solo-founder report found that solo founders accounted for 36.3% of new startups formed in the first half of 2025, up from 23.7% in 2019. The data covers tens of thousands of US companies on Carta and supports the direction of Forbes' argument: starting alone has become considerably more common.

Carta's hiring data complicates the image of an indefinitely one-person organization. Solo-founded startups made their first hire after a median of 399 days, compared with 480 days for companies with several founders. Solo founders appear to use software and automation to begin without a co-founder, then hire once the work exceeds the founder's time or expertise.

Base44 followed that pattern at unusually high speed. Shlomo had employees before the sale, and his rationale for accepting Wix's offer centered on global distribution and the resources required to keep pace with the market. Wix kept Base44 as a distinct product and brand while placing Wix's balance sheet and operating infrastructure behind it. (wix.com)

The acquisition therefore marked a handoff between two operating models. AI helped Shlomo establish the product, attract users and preserve ownership. Wix took responsibility for turning that momentum into a durable platform.

Scale moved the bottleneck

Base44's work since the acquisition has required resources far beyond a lightweight collection of coding agents. On June 29, 2026, Shlomo announced that Base44 had trained Base 1, a model designed specifically for building web applications. As RuntimeWire reported at the time, Base44 is trying to own the model, backend, database and application layer rather than remain dependent on general-purpose model providers.

Shlomo wrote in Base44's announcement that controlling the model should give Base44 greater influence over latency, cost, reliability and quality. Base44 says its training signals come from real building sessions, including what users requested, what Base44 generated, what broke and what users accepted or rejected. Those data loops only become useful after a product reaches substantial usage.

On July 28, Shlomo said on X that Base44 had executed more than 5 billion automations during the preceding six months and claimed a 0.07% error rate for its new workflows capability. Those are Base44's figures, but they show how far the operating problem has moved from shipping an initial app builder. At that volume, model routing, inference spending, failure recovery and security become core product work.

Security provides the clearest example. In July 2025, Wiz researchers found an authentication bypass that allowed unauthorized registration for private Base44 apps using an exposed application identifier. Wix and Base44 fixed the flaw within 24 hours of disclosure, and Wix said it found no evidence of exploitation. The incident showed the shared-risk structure of managed AI builders: when authentication is centralized, a platform-level weakness can affect many customer applications at once. (wiz.io)

Wix now lists that risk in its own filings. Wix's 2025 annual report warns that vibe-coding practices can introduce undetected vulnerabilities and that acquired products such as Base44 may bring less mature security systems into Wix. The same filing says it remains uncertain whether the market will support Wix's continuing investment in Base44.

Base44 offers a practical solo-founder playbook without promising a permanent one-person organization. AI can give a founder enough output to test demand, reach customers and retain ownership through the most fragile stage. Hiring begins when the bottleneck moves to trust, distribution, infrastructure or specialized engineering. Shlomo's exit worked because he recognized that transition early and chose a partner before Base44's speed became an operational liability.