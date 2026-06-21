Mike Matson is taking Birch Geothermal into the market with a thesis that the next cost breakthrough in geothermal will come less from drilling deeper holes than from managing underground reservoirs with the discipline oil engineers have spent decades refining.

The Colorado-based company publicly launched in June 2026 as a portfolio company of Montauk Capital, with Forbes reporting that Birch launched on Friday. Montauk had already published its own launch post on June 4, framing Birch as a second-generation enhanced geothermal systems developer built around flow control, intelligent wells and optimized reservoirs.

Matson is not the clean-energy founder trying to escape the oil patch by pretending it never existed. He was a drilling and reservoir engineer at Kinder Morgan and Oxy, working on CO2-enhanced oil recovery in West Texas, before moving through climate and infrastructure roles at Carbon America and Storworks Power and later becoming partner and global geothermal lead at Boston Consulting Group. Forbes says Matson described his time at Kinder Morgan as the period when he had a "climate wake-up" call. Birch's pitch is that the same subsurface fluid-management skills used to extract hydrocarbons can be redirected toward producing firm, clean electricity.

That is the founder-market fit investors are underwriting. Birch has not disclosed a priced round, valuation, outside co-investors, pilot site, power buyer, land position, contracted megawatts or revenue. What is public is the structure: Birch is coming out of Montauk's venture studio, which says it launches companies in "high-conviction white spaces" and was founded in 2023 by Philip Krim, Evan Caron and Sharo Atmeh.

The bet is reservoir control, not another drilling slogan

Enhanced geothermal systems, or EGS, use engineered underground reservoirs to circulate water through hot rock and bring heat back to the surface for power generation. Conventional geothermal depends on naturally occurring hot water or steam. EGS is the more ambitious version: create or improve the reservoir, then make it productive enough to finance like infrastructure.

Birch says it is focused on "second-generation" EGS. On its site, Birch describes the technical stack as flow control, intelligent wells and optimized reservoirs, aimed at reducing water loss and extending system life. Montauk's launch post gets more specific: Birch is pursuing precision downhole hardware, real-time downhole monitoring and AI/ML-powered subsurface models to detect problems and rebalance flow before damage compounds.

The distinction matters because geothermal's cost problem is not only drilling cost. An EGS project has to keep producing at stable temperatures over a contract life that can run 20 to 25 years. If injected water escapes the intended reservoir, the project needs replacement water and additional operating complexity. If flow concentrates along preferential pathways, rock near those channels cools faster, threatening thermal decline and lower output.

Matson's team is positioning Birch around those two points: water recapture and thermal longevity. Forbes reported that Birch plans to use sensors and autonomous systems to better control how water moves through geothermal wells, with the goal of keeping heat output steadier for electricity generation. The company is also optimizing reservoir design using techniques first developed in oil and gas.

That makes Birch less of a pure drilling startup and more of a geothermal project developer built around reservoir architecture. Its public materials do not claim a novel drill bit or a closed-loop system. They point instead to downhole visibility, wellfield geometry, fault mapping, water-recapture strategies and subsurface models that are supposed to make EGS projects more predictable.

Matson brought geoscience depth with him

Birch's founding team is built to sell that technical argument. Matt Minnick, Birch's chief geoscientist and co-founder, has 17 years of geothermal reservoir engineering experience, according to the company's team page. Birch says he previously led geothermal and carbon capture and storage work at RESPEC, building its geothermal team and working across hydrothermal, EGS and hot sedimentary aquifer projects in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Ecuador, Colombia, Kenya and the Salton Sea.

Koenraad Beckers, Birch's head of engineering and co-founder, gives the company its modeling spine. Birch says Beckers was geothermal engineering lead at ResFrac, a hydraulic-fracturing and reservoir-simulation platform used by oil-and-gas and EGS operators, and previously worked as a research engineer at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, where he developed GEOPHIRES, an open-source geothermal technoeconomic simulator.

The advisory bench is also telling. Birch lists Tim Duncan, founder of Talos Energy, as executive chairman, and Kristie McLin, PhD, as science and technology advisor. That mix signals what Birch needs to become credible: oilfield execution, geothermal science and the ability to get a power project financed.

Fervo changed the financing backdrop

Birch is launching into a geothermal market that looks different than it did even a year ago. Fervo Energy priced an upsized IPO in May 2026, selling 70 million shares at $27 per share and planning to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker FRVO. Forbes reported that Fervo now has a roughly $10 billion market cap.

Fervo's public-market arrival gives geothermal startups something they rarely had: a visible comparable company with capital-markets validation. Montauk's launch post says Fervo also closed $421 million in non-recourse project financing for Cape Station, its 500 MW Utah project, in March. Montauk presents that as evidence that EGS is moving from technical demonstration toward infrastructure finance.

Birch is trying to be the next step after that proof point. Montauk argues that first-generation EGS left unresolved questions around water loss and thermal decline, and says Birch is designed around those constraints from day one. That framing is also convenient for a new entrant: it lets Birch benefit from Fervo's market validation while defining itself around what it says remains unsolved.

The competitive set is expanding. Fervo is associated with horizontal drilling, fiber-optic sensing and advanced reservoir engineering. Other geothermal companies are pursuing different architectures, including closed-loop systems, energy storage hybrids and deeper drilling approaches. Birch's wedge is narrower and more operational: make the reservoir behave in ways lenders and power buyers can trust.

The urgency is electricity, not climate messaging

The timing is not just about decarbonization. U.S. power demand is rising after years of relatively flat load growth, driven in part by data centers, manufacturing and electrification. Gas turbines, the default answer for firm power, have become harder to procure quickly. Forbes reported that Matson sees an opening because orders for natural-gas turbines are backlogged by around five years, meaning Birch expects to compete not only on cost but, in Matson's words, "on time."

That is the commercial opening for geothermal: it can run around the clock, unlike wind and solar, and it does not require the same fuel supply chain as gas. The problem is that geothermal remains more expensive than solar or natural gas in many markets and has historically been constrained by geology, project risk and development timelines.

Matson told Forbes most U.S. geothermal companies are focused on Nevada and Utah, but he sees opportunities across the Mountain West. Birch has not identified specific sites, which keeps the launch more thesis than operating proof. The company's next credibility test will be whether it can secure land, permits, drilling partners and offtake on a timeline that matches its "speed to power" positioning.

For now, Birch is a founder-led technical bet wrapped in a venture-studio launch. The missing numbers are important: there is no disclosed round size, no valuation, no project budget and no named customer. But the market question Birch is attacking is real. If the next decade of power demand requires firm, clean electricity faster than gas turbines can be delivered, geothermal companies will not win on climate narrative alone. They will win by proving that the subsurface can be engineered, financed and operated with less uncertainty.

Matson's bet is that the oil patch already learned much of that lesson. Birch's task is to prove those lessons transfer cleanly to a power market that cannot afford long waits, dry wells or reservoirs that fade before the financing does.