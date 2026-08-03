The YC S26 company is adapting coronavirus-era structural biology to target insect guts, with its first grower LOI and laboratory viruses produced.

Molagri is bringing virus-delivery methods and structural biology into crop protection. Its modular design could speed responses to pesticide resistance, but the current evidence remains at the laboratory and grower-interest stage.

Zaky Hassan and Min Jin, University of Toronto structural biologists who spent six years studying how viruses interact with host cells, introduced Molagri in an August 3 post on X. The Toronto agricultural-biotech company is building insecticides from engineered virus-like particles, with a modular design intended to target individual pest species and swap killing mechanisms as resistance develops.

Molagri on X

Molagri is part of Y Combinator's Summer 2026 batch. Hassan, Molagri's CEO, studied biochemistry and investigated antibody neutralization in human coronaviruses. Jin, Molagri's chief scientific officer, trained in biophysics and structural biology. The two PhD candidates co-authored a 2025 Nature Communications paper mapping how the HKU1 coronavirus spike protein recognizes carbohydrates and changes shape during cell entry.

Hassan also founded a nonprofit that YC says raised more than $1 million in grants and ran programs for over 1,000 Toronto youth. A 2021 University of Toronto profile described his work with Say Somaali, a mentorship and career-access group for Somali Canadian students, alongside his research into coronavirus spike proteins.

A modular bet on pesticide resistance

Molagri's proposed insecticide starts with a virus that infects insects. Molagri says it removes the genome, leaving a protein shell that cannot replicate, then engineers that shell with a targeting element and a genetic payload. The targeting element is designed to recognize receptors in the gut of a particular pest. Once inside a gut cell, the payload instructs the insect's cells to produce a species-specific toxin.

The two components are meant to be interchangeable. Molagri could change the targeting element to pursue a different pest or change the payload to introduce another killing mechanism against the same species. Hassan and Jin are applying the receptor-binding expertise they developed in coronavirus research to the agricultural problem of hitting a pest without harming pollinators or other beneficial insects.

Molagri says it solved the cryogenic electron microscopy structure of a honey-bee receptor during the YC batch, work that it says will help its scientists design targeting elements that do not bind to pollinators. That remains an early design and testing claim. Pollinator safety, field efficacy, manufacturing economics and durability across pest generations will determine whether Molagri's molecular precision survives contact with agricultural conditions.

Molagri's "resistance-free" label also goes beyond what its technical description establishes. The platform is explicitly designed to replace payloads when resistance appears. That architecture could give Molagri a way to respond faster, but it does not make pest evolution disappear. The Environmental Protection Agency treats biopesticides as tools within broader resistance-management programs, which often rotate products with different modes of action.

The proof moves from structures to crops

Molagri is still at the beginning of that process. According to its YC launch page, Molagri has signed its first grower letter of intent, has additional prospective growers in its pipeline and has produced its first set of viruses for testing. A letter of intent shows customer interest rather than a completed sale, while laboratory production leaves field performance and scale-up ahead.

The crop-protection market already includes biological approaches with different delivery mechanisms. GreenLight Biosciences sells Calantha, an EPA-approved RNA insecticide for Colorado potato beetles. Vestaron markets fermentation-produced peptide insecticides, while SOLASTA Bio is conducting field trials of peptide products designed around insect receptors. Molagri's distinction is its combination of a virus-like carrier, pest-gut receptor targeting and a genetic payload produced inside the insect's cells.

Molagri lists Y Combinator and Julian Capital as backers. YC's published standard deal invests $500,000 in each accepted company, split between $125,000 for 7% and $375,000 through an uncapped safe with most-favored-nation terms. Julian Capital describes itself as a deep-tech seed fund investing in companies with physical or laboratory components.

Commercialization will require a product for a specific crop and pest, repeatable manufacturing and regulatory evidence. Before a biopesticide can be marketed in the United States, the EPA evaluates its health and environmental risks, including product chemistry, potential adverse effects and environmental fate. Hassan and Jin have built their careers around resolving molecular structures. Molagri's next test is turning that precision into a pesticide growers can use at field scale.