Blue Water Autonomy secured one of six seats on a two-year contract with a shared $40 million ceiling; task orders will be competed among the awardees.

The selection gives Blue Water Autonomy a route to prove its autonomy stack at sea, but revenue depends on winning task orders under a shared $40 million ceiling.

Blue Water Autonomy said on Aug. 4 that the U.S. Navy selected it to compete for open-ocean mapping work using long-endurance uncrewed vessels, giving co-founder and CEO Rylan Hamilton a new route into Navy operations. The company began constructing its 190-foot Liberty Class vessel at Conrad Shipyard in March 2026, expects the first vessel later this year and plans serial production.

The July 30 federal contract notice confirms Blue Water Autonomy as one of six awardees on a Naval Oceanographic Office contract covering international waters in the Indian Ocean and Pacific Basins. The two-year award has a shared ceiling of $40 million and runs from August 2026 through July 2028. The notice sets a $10,000 minimum guarantee for each awardee; task orders will be competed under the shared ceiling.

The structure matters. Blue Water Autonomy has secured a seat at the table, rather than a $40 million revenue commitment. The contract notice does not identify how much work, if any, Blue Water Autonomy will receive through task orders.

Hamilton has spent his career moving between the Navy and autonomous machines. He began as a Navy engineering and surface warfare officer, worked at Kiva Systems and then co-founded 6 River Systems. Shopify acquired 6 River Systems in 2019 in a transaction Blue Water Autonomy says was valued at about $450 million.

At Blue Water Autonomy, Hamilton is applying the production discipline of warehouse robotics to steel ships expected to operate far from shore. Any Navy survey assignment would test whether that experience transfers to a domain where equipment faces saltwater, changing sea states, limited communications and missions measured in weeks or months.

A Navy foothold tied to task-order wins

The Naval Oceanographic Office is buying high-resolution mapping services rather than vessels. Contractors will be paid through firm-fixed-price task orders to collect data with long-endurance uncrewed surface vessels, with the location and volume of work set by the Navy's needs.

That model places operating performance ahead of a shipbuilder's specifications. Blue Water Autonomy will have to win individual orders, deploy a capable vessel and produce usable survey data. The contract notice does not divide the $40 million ceiling among the six awardees.

Open-ocean surveys build a picture of seafloor terrain, acoustics and changing conditions that affect naval operations. In Blue Water Autonomy's announcement, Hamilton called mapping "exactly the kind of long, high-endurance work that autonomous vessels are built for."

For Blue Water Autonomy, survey work offers a practical proving ground for navigation, endurance and remote operations. Those capabilities also sit beneath the more ambitious defense missions Hamilton and his co-founders have built the business around. Successful task orders would give Blue Water Autonomy operating history with a Navy customer before the service commits to buying autonomous ships in volume. Saildrone's ocean-mapping materials describe deep-ocean surveys as another use case for autonomous surface vessels.

From warehouse robots and Ukrainian drones to shipbuilding

Hamilton founded Blue Water Autonomy in 2024 with chief strategy officer Austin Gray and chief technology officer Scott N. Miller. According to Blue Water Autonomy's account of its founding, Hamilton and Gray discussed U.S. shipbuilding constraints over a beer before settling on medium-sized uncrewed vessels capable of traveling long distances independently.

Gray brought a different part of the thesis. According to Blue Water Autonomy's leadership page, he served as a Navy intelligence officer, worked on classified technology in Washington and led intelligence watch teams on aircraft carrier strike groups. After graduate study at MIT and Harvard, Gray volunteered at a drone factory in Ukraine, where Blue Water Autonomy says he worked on supply chains and gathered feedback from the front line.

The founders' bet is that autonomous ships can be designed around repeatable production and software from the outset. Blue Water Autonomy has presented its 190-foot Liberty Class as a steel, long-range platform for carrying Navy payloads. Construction began at Conrad Shipyard in March 2026, and the company said it expected the first vessel later in 2026 and planned serial production of 10 to 20 vessels annually.

The Navy is both customer and courtroom opponent

The selection comes weeks after Blue Water Autonomy challenged a separate Navy procurement decision. Blue Water Autonomy filed a post-award case against the U.S. government in June 2026 after being excluded from the Navy's Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel program.

Blue Water Autonomy alleged that the Navy used overly restrictive criteria, misread its proposal and reached conclusions inconsistent with the solicitation, according to reporting on the unsealed complaint. Saildrone filed its own challenge after being excluded from the same program.

The two procurements serve different purposes. The contested program concerns prototypes and potential production of medium autonomous vessels. The new Naval Oceanographic Office contract buys survey services from a pool of operators. Blue Water Autonomy can therefore compete for mapping assignments while contesting how the Navy evaluated its Liberty proposal elsewhere.

That split captures the uneven path defense startups face inside a customer as large as the Navy. A supplier can gain access through one office, lose a competition in another and spend months turning a contract vehicle into actual funded work.

Venture funding now meets task-order economics

Blue Water Autonomy has announced $64 million in funding. Its Series A announcement said GV led a $50 million round, with Eclipse, Riot Ventures and Impatient Ventures participating after backing a $14 million seed round. The $64 million funding total predates the August 2026 Navy selection.

That capital financed Blue Water Autonomy's attempt to combine autonomy software, ship design and manufacturing under one program. The Naval Oceanographic Office award gives Hamilton a potential customer-funded route to demonstrate part of that system in real operations. The amount Blue Water Autonomy ultimately earns will depend on task-order wins and execution at sea.

Hamilton co-founded a warehouse robotics company that Shopify later acquired. Blue Water Autonomy now faces the maritime version of that test. The founders have won eligibility to compete across two oceans. Converting that position into meaningful Navy work starts with the first task order, not the $40 million headline ceiling.