Liang Wenfeng's lab has not published new rates or an effective date, leaving developers to price in an undefined increase.

DeepSeek's low rates forced rival labs to defend their inference economics. A broad increase would test whether developers chose V4-Flash for its model quality or its subsidy-sized price advantage.

Liang Wenfeng is preparing to raise prices at DeepSeek, testing whether the Hangzhou lab can convert the developer demand generated by its low-cost models into a larger stream of API revenue.

DeepSeek added a warning to its API pricing page saying it plans to raise prices across its API services "in the near future," with a "significant increase expected." DeepSeek has not stated the new rates or an effective date, and said the final pricing plan would be set by a future official notice. Bloomberg reported the planned increase late on August 5th.

The notice introduces an unusually large unknown for developers that built products around DeepSeek's current rate card. DeepSeek-V4-Flash costs $0.14 per million input tokens when the prompt is not retrieved from cache, $0.0028 per million cached input tokens and $0.28 per million output tokens. V4-Pro costs $0.435, $0.003625 and $0.87, respectively, for the same three billing categories.

Those prices remain in effect as of August 6th. DeepSeek's warning gives customers no basis for calculating what the same workloads will cost after the increase. The wording also points to an overall API repricing rather than a narrow adjustment to one model or one type of token.

DeepSeek is widening an earlier pricing reversal

DeepSeek had already moved toward charging more when demand is highest. The South China Morning Post reported on June 30th that DeepSeek planned to double V4 API prices during two daily peak periods in Beijing, citing an email sent to customers. DeepSeek attributed that policy to resource allocation and service stability, according to the report.

The new warning is broader. DeepSeek's pricing page describes an increase in "overall pricing" without limiting the change to peak hours. It remains unclear whether DeepSeek will replace the earlier time-based policy, add higher base rates beneath it, or use a different billing structure.

The move follows months in which Wenfeng used price as a distribution weapon. DeepSeek released V4 on April 24th, then pushed its faster Flash variant into developer workflows with low token rates, a one-million-token context window and support for tool calls. A July 31st update added native Responses API support for coding agents without changing the model architecture, as RuntimeWire reported.

Independent benchmark testing subsequently placed V4-Flash near far more expensive models on measured intelligence while producing an unusually low cost per benchmark task. RuntimeWire reported on August 3rd that Artificial Analysis measured a cost of about 3 cents per task in its test, roughly 105 times below Claude Fable 5.

That comparison helped make DeepSeek's pricing difficult for rival labs to ignore. It also gave developers a reason to tolerate the operational work involved in switching model providers. A substantial increase would reduce that incentive, though the impact cannot be measured until DeepSeek publishes the rate card.

Agent workloads make small rate changes larger

The price decision matters most for developers running agents, where one user request can produce repeated model calls for planning, tool use, code generation, testing and correction. Output tokens also cost more than uncached input tokens under DeepSeek's current schedule, so long reasoning traces and generated code can dominate the bill.

DeepSeek has been steering V4-Flash toward precisely those workloads. The current API supports thinking and non-thinking modes, JSON output, tool calls and a 384,000-token maximum output. Responses API support is available for V4-Flash but not yet listed for V4-Pro on the pricing page.

RuntimeWire examined the agent margin problem after DeepSeek's July price cut: low per-token rates can still produce meaningful inference costs when a product makes dozens of calls behind a single customer action. A broad increase would multiply through those loops and force startups to revisit usage limits, caching strategies and model-routing policies.

DeepSeek's cache-hit discount could become even more important. At $0.0028 per million tokens, cached V4-Flash input currently costs one-fiftieth of uncached input. Developers with repeatable system prompts or stable context can therefore shield part of a workload from the full input rate. DeepSeek has not said whether that ratio will survive the repricing.

Wenfeng moves closer to commercialization

Wenfeng built DeepSeek with resources from High-Flyer, the quantitative hedge fund he co-founded after studying engineering at Zhejiang University. High-Flyer's trading operation used machine learning and accumulated computing infrastructure before Wenfeng founded DeepSeek in 2023. That backing gave DeepSeek room to prioritize research without initially depending on conventional venture funding.

Wenfeng has publicly framed the lab around foundational research and China's ability to originate AI advances rather than follow work from US labs. DeepSeek's open research releases support that position: its GitHub organization publishes model code and infrastructure projects, with repositories for DeepSeek-V3, DeepSeek-R1, FlashMLA and the 3FS distributed file system attracting substantial developer use.

API pricing sits on the commercial side of that research strategy. Serving a popular model requires ongoing inference capacity, and aggressive rates become harder to sustain as usage rises and agent workloads consume longer contexts and outputs. Peak-hour pricing addressed congestion by charging more during predictable demand windows. An overall increase would give DeepSeek a larger margin on usage throughout the day.

DeepSeek can afford to raise prices while preserving part of its cost advantage if the final rates remain well below competing premium APIs. That is the bet behind the notice. Wenfeng first used low prices to pull developers toward DeepSeek's models; he is now testing how much of that demand will remain when access costs more.

The missing rate card determines whether this is a normalization or a strategic change. A modest increase would still leave DeepSeek positioned as a low-cost provider. A multiple of the current prices would reopen purchasing decisions that DeepSeek's V4-Flash economics appeared to have settled only days ago.