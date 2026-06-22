Mach Industries is testing whether a venture-backed defense startup can scale by owning the hardware stack early, instead of narrowing to one flagship system first.

Ethan Thornton used a TechCrunch interview after a StrictlyVC stage appearance in Los Angeles to make the case that Mach Industries should not be judged by the usual startup rule of doing one thing first.

Thornton, 22, dropped out of MIT at 19 to build weapons. His first attempt, a hydrogen-powered system assembled from parts bought at Home Depot and Amazon, failed. Three years later, Mach Industries is running six weapons programs, has raised roughly $485 million, and closed a $300 million Series C this month at a $1.8 billion valuation.

The headline risk is obvious: Mach Industries is trying to build a defense company, a manufacturing base, a propulsion supplier and a product portfolio at the same time. Thornton's answer is that modern defense is not a consumer-software launch, or even a single rocket program. It is, as he told TechCrunch, "a chess game you're playing with an adversary," where hundreds of systems have to move in parallel.

That is the bet investors bought into when Infinite Capital and Ribbit Capital co-led Mach Industries' Series C in early June, joined by existing backers Bedrock Capital, Sequoia Capital and Khosla Ventures. It is also the execution problem that now defines the company. RuntimeWire reported earlier this month that Mach Industries nearly quadrupled its valuation in a year as venture money crowded into autonomous weapons. The new TechCrunch interview sharpens the other side of that story: valuation is moving faster than production proof.

The portfolio is the point

Mach Industries' public product map already reads like a miniature defense prime. The company lists Viper, a turbojet-powered vertical-takeoff one-way attack UAS; Glide, a low-cost precision-strike munition; Stratos, a high-altitude pseudo-satellite; Pike, a long-range low-cost munition; Dart, a kinetic counter-drone interceptor; and Energetics, a set of rocket-motor and testing capabilities.

TechCrunch reports that Mach Industries is also working on a long-range anti-ship missile, two stratospheric systems, a cheap surface-to-air counter-drone interceptor and a newly announced Navy logistics-and-strike aircraft. That last system is the biggest leap: a roughly 40-foot, 4,000-pound aircraft meant to take off near-vertically and fly more than 1,000 miles with a 1,000-pound payload, compared with Mach Industries' prior largest aircraft at about 13 feet.

Mach Industries' June 16 announcement says it was awarded a Defense Innovation Unit contract for a Runway Independent Maritime Expeditionary Strike capability.

The company frames that breadth as strategic. A war shaped by drones, missiles, contested logistics and counter-drone defenses does not hand a startup one stable wedge and wait for it to scale. Thornton's view is that the U.S. cannot simply out-manufacture China, so the opening is speed, product variety and rapid iteration. That thesis is coherent. It is also unforgiving, because every added program increases the burden on engineering, testing, procurement and manufacturing.

The bottleneck is beneath the aircraft

Thornton's strongest argument is not that Mach Industries can build everything. It is that many of the most important constraints sit below the final vehicle.

In May, Mach Industries acquired Exquadrum, a solid-rocket-motor and energetics company now operating as Mach Energetics. TechCrunch reported the deal value at $50 million in cash and equity. The official release says the acquisition brings Exquadrum's propulsion, launch, divert and attitude-control, munitions, testing and technical-services capabilities into Mach Industries.

That deal matters because rocket motors, jet engines, radar, avionics and test infrastructure are not back-office concerns in defense tech. They determine whether a company can iterate its own systems, whether it waits years for constrained components, and whether it can sell into other programs when vehicle contracts move slowly.

Mach Industries now says Energetics covers solid rocket motors, pyrotechnics, hypergolic propulsion testing, cryogenic testing, high-pressure testing, high-temperature testing and explosives testing. The company also says Exquadrum's 70,000-square-foot Victorville, California facility expands its production and test base. TechCrunch reported that the acquisition added 85 employees and brought the combined company to roughly 350 people.

This is where Mach Industries begins to look less like a startup chasing six demos and more like a founder trying to build around procurement delays. If vehicle programs take years to become large production contracts, components and test services can become a revenue bridge. TechCrunch reported that Thornton said selling components now accounts for about half of Mach Industries' revenue, though the company has not disclosed revenue, backlog, pricing or delivered-unit counts.

The missing proof is rate production

The open question is not whether Thornton can raise money or move quickly. It is whether Mach Industries can convert prototype velocity into full-rate production.

TechCrunch reports that none of Mach Industries' six weapons programs is in full-rate production. Thornton told TechCrunch the company has won about 13 government contracts, mostly past initial design and into testing on government ranges, but not yet at the rate-manufacturing stage.

That distinction matters. Defense startups often win attention with flight tests, photos and early contracts. The harder milestones are qualification, repeatable manufacturing, field support, cost control and procurement scale.

The closer comparison is Anduril, though Mach Industries is much younger and far smaller. Thornton told TechCrunch that Anduril's playbook began top-down with software, while Mach Industries is starting bottom-up with hardware and then wrapping software around it. That framing is useful, but it does not remove the scale gap. Anduril has had years to compound products, government relationships and manufacturing experience. Mach Industries is trying to compress that arc while still proving that its first portfolio can leave development.

A founder built for the bet, and exposed by it

Thornton's personal story explains why the strategy is so aggressive. He grew up in Burnet, Texas, in a family with military ties. TechCrunch reports that around 2017 or 2018, while still in his early teens, he became deeply concerned about China's rise and the possibility of great-power conflict. That concern hardened into a view that unmanned systems would redefine warfare and that the U.S. was moving too slowly.

There is a straight line from that teenage thesis to the current company. Mach Industries is not being built as a single-product supplier that hopes to graduate into a platform. Thornton is trying to build the product set, the factory network and the component base together because he believes the timeline does not allow a narrower sequence.

That makes Mach Industries one of the cleaner tests of the current defense-tech funding cycle. Investors are no longer only underwriting software margins applied to government markets. In Mach Industries' case, they are underwriting capital intensity, physical inventory, test sites, manufacturing execution and a founder who argues that focus itself can be a liability in wartime technology.

The optimistic read is that Thornton has identified the right bottleneck early. A defense startup that controls more of its supply chain can move faster, learn faster and capture more value than one waiting on constrained suppliers. The skeptical read is that Mach Industries is absorbing too many hard problems before any single program has proven it can scale.

Both can be true. Thornton has built one of the most watched defense startups of the cycle by refusing to wait for permission from the traditional industrial base. The next phase is less forgiving: Mach Industries has to show that doing everything at once can produce weapons at rate, not just momentum at venture speed.