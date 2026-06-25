BMW is moving Figure AI from body-shop part loading into logistics sequencing after an 11-month Figure 02 deployment, as the automaker comes off a 2024 workforce peak.

Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) is getting a second, more operationally useful BMW test for Figure AI's humanoid workforce: BMW Group said in a June 25 press release that Figure AI's Figure 03 will begin work at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg on a logistics sequencing job, moving the robot from the body shop into the flow of parts that feeds final assembly.

The jobs question is now harder to separate from the robotics test. BMW has not said Figure 03 will eliminate specific roles at Spartanburg, and the company frames humanoids as support for workers and existing automation. But BMW is entering the next phase from a different labor backdrop: official year-end workforce figures show BMW Group expanded from 2021 through 2024, then shrank in 2025.

Year-end BMW Group workforce 2021 118,909 2022 149,475 2023 154,950 2024 159,104 2025 154,540

The 2022 jump was not just normal hiring. BMW said its workforce rose 25.7% largely because it fully consolidated BMW Brilliance Automotive, adding almost 26,000 employees into the group. After that, headcount kept climbing to 154,950 employees at the end of 2023 and 159,104 at the end of 2024. By the end of 2025, BMW reported 154,540 employees, so the company entered 2026 with fewer people than at the 2024 peak. Reuters reported on June 19, 2026 that BMW expects its global workforce to shrink by up to 5% by the end of 2026, roughly 7,700 jobs from a base just under 155,000, mainly through attrition rather than layoffs.

That does not make Figure AI the cause of BMW's headcount decline. It does make the deployment more politically and operationally sensitive. The clean read is that BMW expanded for several years, peaked around 2024, then started cutting or letting headcount roll off going into 2026, while testing humanoid robots on work designed to relieve repetitive, physically demanding and variable tasks.

The assignment matters because it is not a stage demo. BMW says Figure 03 will pick unsorted delivered components from larger containers and sort them into a sequencing trolley. That trolley is then moved to a defined collection point, before an automated tugger train or BMW Smart Transport Robot carries the parts to the installation location for "just in sequence" delivery to assembly workers. In other words, Figure AI is being tested on the factory choreography around the line, not just a contained pick-and-place cell.

Adcock, founder and CEO of Figure AI, has spent the last four years selling the same core thesis: humanoid robots are useful because factories, warehouses and homes were built around human bodies. He founded Figure AI in 2022 after co-founding Archer Aviation and Vettery, and he told Time in 2024 that "The world was built for humans." BMW is now giving that argument the kind of customer data a robotics founder cannot generate inside a lab.

BMW's release says the new Spartanburg project follows an 11-month deployment of Figure 02 at the same plant. During that earlier deployment, Figure 02 supported production of more than 30,000 BMW X3 vehicles over ten months by inserting sheet-metal parts for welding, a task BMW described as requiring speed and accuracy and as physically demanding for workers. In Figure AI's November 2025 recap, Figure AI said Figure 02 ran 10-hour shifts Monday-Friday, loaded more than 90,000 parts, logged more than 1,250 runtime hours and took an estimated 1.2 million steps.

Those numbers remain company-reported, but BMW's new release independently repeats the central production claim: Figure 02 supported more than 30,000 X3 vehicles during the 2025 Spartanburg work. That is the line between a robotics video and a customer deployment. Adcock said in BMW's release that the Figure 02 run showed humanoids are "no longer lab experiments." The sharper point is that BMW has now found a second use case instead of ending the project at a press milestone.

Figure AI is also using BMW as a feedback loop for hardware. The company's own BMW post said Figure 02's forearm was its top hardware failure point during the deployment and that Figure 03 reworked the wrist electronics to remove a distribution board and dynamic cabling. BMW's release says Figure 03 adds softer components for safety, wireless charging for higher availability, audio functions for speech-to-speech communication, improved hands, tactile sensors and palm cameras.

The public specs on Figure AI's product page list Figure 03 as a 5-foot-8, 61-kilogram electric humanoid with a 20-kilogram payload, 5-hour runtime and 1.2-meter-per-second speed. Figure AI's Helix page describes Helix as the vision-language-action system that controls perception, movement and reasoning on board and in real time. BMW's sequencing job will test whether that stack can handle the mundane messiness of logistics: unsorted parts, repeated handoffs, timing constraints and integration with existing automation.

BMW is careful to frame humanoids as a complement to existing automation, not a replacement for industrial robots already embedded across car production. That distinction is important, and it is also where the labor debate will sit. Traditional automation wins when the task is high-volume, fixed and engineered around the robot. Humanoids are being pitched for the gaps between those systems: repetitive, ergonomically difficult or variable work that still happens in spaces designed for people. If the technology scales, the effect is more likely to show up first in reduced backfilling, attrition and task redesign than in a one-for-one robot-for-worker swap BMW has not announced.

The competitive context is moving quickly. Figure AI's original January 2024 commercial agreement with BMW Manufacturing came just weeks before Figure AI announced a $675 million Series B at a $2.6 billion valuation, with investors including Microsoft, OpenAI Startup Fund, Nvidia, Jeff Bezos through Bezos Expeditions, Parkway Venture Capital, Intel Capital, Align Ventures and ARK Invest. Since then, Mercedes-Benz has signed a pilot agreement with Apptronik, and GXO and Agility Robotics have announced a multi-year deployment of Digit humanoids in logistics operations.

BMW is not disclosing the number of Figure 03 units, the commercial terms, the target cycle time, the acceptable intervention rate or the duration of the new Spartanburg deployment. Those are the numbers that will determine whether this is a scalable labor product or an expensive automation experiment. Figure AI's first BMW job was constrained enough to prove reliability. The Figure 03 sequencing job is broader, closer to the bottlenecks that make factories hard to automate and more directly tied to the operating case Adcock has been making since Figure AI's start.

For BMW, the deployment fits into a wider digitization program at Spartanburg. The automaker says Hall 52, where BMW X3 variants and the future electrified BMW iX5 are to be assembled, has been expanded and updated with BMW iFACTORY applications, including virtual 3D simulations, BMW Virtual Factory tools for process planning and AIQX for visual and acoustic quality inspection. Figure 03 is one more layer in that stack: a mobile, human-shaped machine being tested alongside software, sensors and transport automation.

For Figure AI, the BMW project is now the central proof point. Home robots may be the long-term consumer story on Figure AI's site, but factory logistics is where Figure AI can show whether humanoids earn their keep before they ever enter a kitchen.