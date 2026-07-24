The unconfirmed milestone would nearly triple Figure's official April count as Brett Adcock pushes humanoid robotics into factory-scale production.

If confirmed, the milestone would show that Brett Adcock has moved Figure beyond prototype volumes. The next measure is how many robots reach customers and perform sustained work.

Figure, founded by Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett), reportedly manufactured its 1,000th humanoid robot at its BotQ facility in San Jose, according to a robotics-industry account surfaced by Aligned News. Figure has not published the milestone in its newsroom, leaving the underlying production date and scope of the count unconfirmed.

The count still leaves a basic question: whether the reported total covers every Figure generation or only Figure 03, the model designed for volume manufacturing. That distinction affects how quickly Adcock's production line has expanded. Figure's latest official count came on April 29th, when Figure said BotQ had delivered more than 350 Figure 03 robots and demonstrated a production rate of one robot per hour.

A 1,000-unit total would put Figure's cumulative production near three times that April Figure 03 figure, though the two numbers may measure different fleets. It would also represent a concrete step in Adcock's four-year attempt to build the hardware, artificial intelligence and manufacturing operation for a general-purpose humanoid under one roof.

Adcock entered robotics after building businesses in two unrelated markets. He co-founded the recruiting marketplace Vettery, which Adecco acquired in 2018, and later co-founded electric-aircraft developer Archer Aviation. When Adcock founded Figure in 2022, he made volume production central to the plan from the start. In Figure's original master plan, he argued that humanoids would need to be manufactured at exceptionally high volumes to reach an affordable operating cost and move into factories, warehouses and eventually homes.

BotQ is the center of the bet

Figure announced BotQ in March 2025 as a first-generation manufacturing line designed for annual capacity of up to 12,000 humanoids. Figure chose to assemble core systems including actuators, hands, batteries and completed robots in-house, while using suppliers for selected components.

Figure also redesigned the robot around manufacturing methods suited to larger runs. Figure 02 relied heavily on slow, tightly controlled machining processes. Figure 03 uses injection molding, die casting, stamping and other tooled processes intended to reduce part costs and assembly time, according to Figure.

In the same April update, Figure said BotQ was operating more than 150 networked manufacturing workstations, with over 50 inspection points during assembly. Figure reported an end-of-line first-pass yield above 80%, a 99.3% first-pass yield on its battery line, more than 500 battery packs shipped and over 9,000 actuators produced across more than 10 designs. Those figures remain self-reported, though they provide a clearer view of the factory than the newly surfaced 1,000-unit claim.

The hourly production rate is also a demonstrated cycle time, rather than confirmation that BotQ runs continuously at one robot per hour. Sustaining that cadence requires suppliers, workers, testing stations and rework processes to remain synchronized over longer production runs. Figure said each completed robot undergoes more than 80 functional tests and burn-in exercises before sign-off.

More robots give Helix more data

Manufacturing scale serves Adcock's AI strategy as well as his sales pipeline. Figure allocates robots to internal research, data collection, household-task development and commercial work. Each machine can produce operational data for Helix, Figure's vision-language-action system for controlling humanoids.

That creates a compounding advantage if the hardware remains reliable: a larger fleet generates more examples of physical interaction, which Figure can use to train and test new behaviors across additional robots. Production volume therefore affects software development speed even before every unit reaches a paying customer.

Figure still has limited public evidence showing how many robots are performing sustained customer work. Figure said its second-generation robots completed an 11-month deployment at BMW's Spartanburg plant, logging more than 1,250 operational hours, loading over 90,000 parts and contributing to 30,000 vehicles. Those numbers came from Figure.

In June, Figure said Figure 03 had arrived at the same BMW plant for a more complex logistics workflow involving parts selection, placement and cart movement. Figure also announced a commercial agreement with Catalyst Brands covering distribution and logistics work at a Reno, Nevada facility. Figure has not disclosed the number of robots covered by that agreement.

Manufactured units cannot be treated as customer deployments or revenue. Some Figure robots remain inside Figure for engineering, fleet testing and data collection. The 1,000-unit report also does not establish how many robots are operational, shipped or assigned to commercial sites.

Investors funded a manufacturing race

Adcock has raised the capital required to build ahead of proven demand. Figure announced a $675 million Series B at a $2.6 billion valuation in February 2024, with backing from Microsoft, Nvidia, the OpenAI Startup Fund, Jeff Bezos, Intel Capital, ARK Invest and Parkway Venture Capital.

In September 2025, Figure said its Series C exceeded $1 billion at a $39 billion post-money valuation, led by Parkway with participation from Brookfield Asset Management, Nvidia, Macquarie Capital, Intel Capital, Salesforce, T-Mobile Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures and others. Figure said the money would finance BotQ expansion, Helix development, computing infrastructure and data collection.

That valuation puts pressure on Figure to prove that production converts into dependable work at customer sites. The humanoid field includes Tesla's Optimus, Agility Robotics' Digit, Apptronik's Apollo, Boston Dynamics' Atlas, 1X's NEO, Unitree's humanoids and several Chinese manufacturers. All are competing for manufacturing capacity, training data and deployments that last beyond tightly controlled demonstrations.

The reported 1,000th robot would give Adcock a useful manufacturing marker after four years of unusually fast hardware development. Figure's commercial test remains the number of those machines that can work safely, reliably and economically for customers. BotQ can produce the fleet. Helix and Figure's field operations must make the fleet valuable.