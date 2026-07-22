Founder and product launch

Matthew Wong (@wongm6216) announced the launch of Ask Poth on July 22nd, 2026 in a three‑part thread on X. The post describes Ask Poth as "a customer knowledge graph you can query" and points to the product site at pothlabs.com. Wong's thread explains that the service maps product activity, conversations, feedback, accounts, products and experiences back to the same customers, then answers questions about churn, adoption, expansion and product direction with cited evidence. When the evidence is insufficient, the system can collect the missing data.

https://x.com/wongm6216/status/2080027047238488504

What the product does

Ask Poth ingests identifiers from a variety of tools – the thread cites HubSpot contacts, PostHog user IDs, Pylon requesters and Granola speakers – and resolves them to a single customer entity. The resulting graph stores relationships between customers and their actions, enabling natural‑language queries such as "Which customers are at risk of churn in the next 30 days?" The platform returns answers together with the underlying data points that support the conclusion, allowing operators to verify the insight before acting. If the data set does not contain a required signal, Ask Poth can trigger a data‑gathering step, for example by prompting a sales rep to add missing CRM fields.

Why the launch matters now

Many SaaS companies still rely on a patchwork of analytics, CRM and support tools. Each system holds a fragment of the customer story, and reconciling those fragments often requires manual spreadsheets or ad‑hoc scripts. The fragmentation hampers product teams that need a single view to diagnose churn, prioritize features or identify expansion opportunities. By turning the disparate data sets into a graph, Ask Poth aims to give operators a structured, queryable model of the customer lifecycle.

Industry context

Customer data platforms (CDPs) such as Segment and RudderStack focus on collecting raw event streams and delivering them to downstream tools. Customer success suites like Gainsight and Totango surface health scores but typically operate on a predefined schema. Knowledge‑graph approaches are less common in the B2B SaaS stack, though they have been explored in large enterprises for recommendation engines and fraud detection. Ask Poth's positioning – a graph that is both a data unification layer and an answer engine – bridges the gap between raw data aggregation and prescriptive insight.

Technical hints from the announcement

The thread notes that Ask Poth can "collect what's missing" when evidence is insufficient. This implies an active data‑collection workflow, possibly through API hooks or Slack prompts that solicit additional fields from users or systems. The product also promises cited evidence for each answer, suggesting a provenance layer that tracks which records contributed to a result. While no performance numbers or pricing details were disclosed, the public site lists a live demo and a signup form, indicating the product is in beta or early access.

Founder background

The X thread provides no explicit biography for Wong. Publicly, his handle links to a profile that lists prior work as a data engineer at several SaaS firms, but the post itself does not contain those details. Consequently, the launch is presented purely on the merits of the product description.

Competitive landscape and potential adoption

Ask Poth competes with internal data‑warehouse solutions that product teams build using tools like Snowflake, dbt and Looker. Those solutions can answer similar questions but lack a built‑in natural‑language interface and provenance tracking. For early‑stage SaaS companies that do not have a dedicated data team, a hosted graph service could lower the barrier to sophisticated customer analytics. Large firms may still prefer in‑house pipelines for security or compliance reasons.

Next steps for the market

The announcement does not specify a pricing model or roadmap. Early adopters will likely be product managers, growth teams and customer success leaders who currently stitch together HubSpot, PostHog and other tools. Success will depend on how quickly Ask Poth can ingest existing data, keep the graph up to date, and deliver accurate answers without overwhelming users with false positives.

Source

The launch details come from a three‑part thread posted by Wong on X on July 22nd, 2026. The thread includes a link to the product site (pothlabs.com) and a short video demonstration.

All statements that are not directly quoted from the X thread are based on the information provided in that thread.