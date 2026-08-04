Google says an update will restore paid face recognition on Walmart's cameras, which start around $23 and store face biometrics in the cloud.

Walmart's low-cost Onn cameras depend on Google for cloud services and paid recognition features. The failure shows how a firmware defect can remove premium functionality even while basic video and person alerts continue working.

Owners of Walmart's Onn cameras have lost access to Familiar Faces because of a firmware defect that Google says it will repair in an upcoming update.

Google says a firmware fix for Familiar Faces is being validated and will arrive in the next update "in the coming weeks." A Google representative said Google had identified the root cause in the device firmware in a response under a customer's report. Google has not released the update.

The August 4 response, first reported by 9to5Google, concerns a paid feature offered on Walmart's inexpensive cameras through the Google Home app. Familiar Faces uses a household's face library to label recognized people in recorded events. Access requires a Google Home Premium subscription.

The Onn cameras combine lower-cost hardware with Google Home's app, backend services and subscription features, making reliability across those layers central to the product's value.

A $23 camera carries a paid recognition feature

Google introduced the Onn Indoor Camera Wired at $22.96 and the Onn Video Doorbell Wired at $49.86 in October 2025. In that announcement, Google said both devices could be set up and controlled directly through the Google Home app.

Google also said Home Premium would provide advanced camera features, intelligent alerts and event history across Onn and Nest devices from one account.

Google's announcement positioned the Onn cameras as lower-cost alternatives to its Nest line. Walmart's camera gives households a cheaper entry point to Google Home, while Google supplies the app and subscription features.

Familiar Faces is important to that proposition. A basic camera can detect movement or a person. When Familiar Faces is disabled, the camera retains live video and simpler person alerts, according to Google's support documentation, but loses a prominent reason to pay for Google's subscription.

The firmware repair remains a promise

Google says it identified the firmware root cause and is validating a fix for the next update. It does not specify a firmware version or calendar date beyond the coming-weeks window.

Customers therefore cannot install a confirmed repair today.

Independent testing is limited. 9to5Google said an Onn camera would not work with the publication's Ubiquiti networking equipment, although it operated on a Nest WiFi setup. The publication therefore could not reproduce the Familiar Faces problem or test Google's planned repair on that network.

The networking problem predates this week's acknowledgment and appears separate from the disabled recognition feature.

Onn stores face data differently from newer Nest cameras

Google's Familiar Face documentation says recognized faces generate snapshots in a shared library, where authorized users can name, merge or delete profiles. Recognition results can then appear in recorded events and notifications. Google also uses signals such as clothing color and body size when a face is not visible.

The current documentation draws a storage distinction between the two camera lines. Google says Walmart's Onn cameras store face biometrics in the cloud. Newer Nest cameras configured through Google Home store familiar-face data in internal device memory.

Google's documentation warns customers to follow applicable consent laws before saving visitors' face data and says Familiar Faces is unavailable for cameras based in Illinois. Household members with sufficient app access can manage the shared library.

Those differences matter on hardware sold partly through its connection to Google's cloud services. Onn buyers rely on Google's account controls and backend for biometric storage, while newer Nest devices keep the face library in device memory. In either case, a firmware or service failure can disable a paid recognition feature even when basic camera functions continue working.

Low-cost hardware raises the cost of reliability failures

Walmart continues to sell indoor, outdoor, floodlight and doorbell cameras in the Onn range, with the lineup starting around $23, according to 9to5Google. The low entry price can make it practical to install several cameras, increasing the importance of consistent behavior across devices.

A disabled subscription feature erases part of the difference between a Google Home-integrated camera and a generic low-cost model. Support can also become fragmented when Walmart owns the brand and Google controls the app, recognition service and subscription.

Google says the planned update is intended to restore Familiar Faces. For now, Google has provided no firmware version or release date beyond "the coming weeks."