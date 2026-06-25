This wasn’t close. Across three very different prompts, Cosmos 3 Super was the model that more reliably understood the brief, while AuraFlow kept producing images that looked lively but missed crucial instructions.

AuraFlow’s problem in this matchup is simple: it keeps giving you something adjacent to the prompt instead of the prompt itself. Cosmos 3 Super wins the aggregate 22.8 to 16.0 because it was consistently better at honoring composition, setting, and action cues, not because it got a lucky stylistic edge.

The clearest gap shows up in Velodrome lunge. Cosmos 3 Super actually delivers the requested low-angle, rainy-night, 16:9 velodrome image with real velocity in the frame: the rider leans convincingly through the turn, the rival lights streak properly, and the whole shot feels built around cinematic momentum. AuraFlow’s image has energy and decent spray, but the bike reads more like a road setup with drop bars than a keirin-style track machine, and that mismatch matters when the prompt is this specific.

In Harbor relay scramble, Cosmos 3 Super again looks like the model that read the assignment. The baton-ring handoff is clearer, the late-afternoon harbor atmosphere is actually there, and the figures interact in a way that feels staged by a photographer rather than assembled by a generator. AuraFlow isn’t a disaster here, but it misses important prompt details — especially the floating baton-ring exchange and the requested widescreen framing — and the image ends up busier and less controlled.

The funniest result is Nine shuttlecocks, because neither model fully lands it, but AuraFlow loses badly by ignoring the core constraint. The prompt asked for nine shuttlecocks; AuraFlow sprays in far more than that and abandons the minimalist line-art poster idea almost entirely. Cosmos 3 Super still fumbles the count with six, so this is not a triumph, but it at least gets closer to the intended poster style and composition.

Final call: Cosmos 3 Super wins because it follows instructions like a serious image model, while AuraFlow too often settles for visual plausibility over prompt fidelity.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. AuraFlow scored 16.0 to Cosmos 3 Super's 22.8.

1. Velodrome lunge

A rainy-night sports photograph of a women’s keirin rider in a teal skinsuit and mirrored visor throwing her track bike sideways through a steep indoor velodrome turn, droplets spraying from the tires, one hand tightening on the bars as her inside knee skims close to the painted line, blurred rival lights streaking behind her to amplify speed, dramatic rim lighting, frozen mid-action with convincing momentum, low-angle 16:9 composition.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Image B better matches the low-angle 16:9 rainy-night velodrome action brief, with stronger sense of speed, convincing lean through the turn, and blurred rival-light streaks. Image A is dynamic and has good spray, but the bike appears to have drop bars instead of a keirin track setup and the composition feels less aligned with the requested cinematic low-angle momentum.

2. Harbor relay scramble

A cinematic gouache illustration of a chaotic-but-clear harbor festival relay: five teenage athletes in mismatched team colors vault from a weathered pier onto narrow paddleboards while two teammates already on the water reach back to grab a floating baton ring, a drummer onshore cues the exchange, gulls and mooring ropes framing the action, every figure interacting naturally in one coherent scene, balanced triangular composition, warm late-afternoon sun, 16:9.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Model B better matches the harbor relay concept with a clearer baton-ring handoff, warm late-afternoon harbor setting, natural figure interaction, and stronger cinematic composition. Model A is energetic and coherent but misses key prompt details like the floating baton ring exchange and 16:9 framing, and feels more cluttered and less balanced.

3. Nine shuttlecocks

Minimalist line art poster of exactly 9 badminton shuttlecocks arranged on a matte black equipment table beside a folded cobalt towel and a single graphite racket, each shuttlecock separate, fully visible, and individually countable, clean negative space, precise white contour lines with one accent of electric blue, top-down studio lighting, crisp centered composition.

Winner: Cosmos 3 Super — Model A badly misses the required count with far more than 9 shuttlecocks and is not minimalist line art, though it includes the towel and racket. Model B is closer to the requested minimalist poster style and composition, but it still fails the exact count requirement with only 6 shuttlecocks.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.