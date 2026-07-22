The Teams and Enterprise feature sends each request to a different model and gives admins control over cost, quality and access.

Model routing gives Cursor control over a major source of agent costs and reduces the need for enterprises to standardize manually on one AI provider or model.

Cursor launched an automated model router on July 22nd that chooses a model for each coding request, giving corporate customers a way to limit inference costs without requiring developers to make that choice themselves.

https://x.com/cursor_ai/status/2079993729532989500

Cursor Router extends a pricing strategy that co-founder and CEO Michael Truell has pursued as coding agents consume more tokens and make the cost of individual requests harder to predict. Cursor moved its Teams product from fixed request allowances toward API-based usage pricing in 2025. Router gives Cursor a mechanism for controlling that variable spend inside the product.

The feature is available on Cursor's Teams and Enterprise plans across its desktop and web apps, iOS, command-line interface and software development kit. It is enabled by default for Teams customers, while Enterprise administrators can turn it on through Cursor's dashboard, according to the product changelog.

How Cursor Router chooses a model

Cursor Router classifies a request before sending it to an underlying model. Cursor says the classifier considers the query, available context, domain and task complexity, alongside its data about how individual models perform.

Routine requests can be routed to cheaper models. Interface work can go to a model that Cursor has identified as stronger at visual decisions, while long-running or complex tasks can be assigned to higher-priced reasoning models. Cursor says it trained the classifier on more than 600,000 live requests and evaluated it across millions of production requests.

The training and testing figures are Cursor's own. Cursor has not published the underlying dataset, the distribution of requests among models or enough detail to reproduce the comparison independently.

Cursor offers three settings. Intelligence prioritizes output quality, Balance reduces spending while targeting results comparable with commonly selected frontier models, and Cost favors lower token expenditure. Balance and Intelligence are billed at the rate of the model selected by the router.

Cursor says about 60% of its developers typically select one model as their daily default. That behavior can send simple questions to expensive models even when a smaller or cheaper option could complete the work. Router replaces that standing selection with a decision made for each request.

Cursor's 60% savings claim

Cursor says its Intelligence setting produced user satisfaction close to Fable 5 at about 60% lower cost in online tests. The company also says Balance exceeded Opus 4.8 on its user-satisfaction measure while costing about 36% less.

Those comparisons rely on metrics designed by Cursor. The company measures whether users appear to accept an agent's result, whether they correct it and how much generated code remains in the codebase. Cursor argues that these production signals provide a better measure than offline coding evaluations because they include follow-up requests, errors and model-switching costs.

Early-access results were less dramatic than the headline benchmark. Cursor says three unnamed high-volume accounts with thousands of users reduced spending by 30% to 50% compared with pricing all of the same traffic at Opus 4.8 rates. Cursor did not disclose the customers, their workload mix or the number of requests involved in each account.

Cursor also calculated cost per commit at $6.76 for Intelligence and $4.63 for Balance. Its comparison put Opus 4.8 at $7.34 and Fable 5 at $12.69 per commit. These are company-reported observations rather than audited customer economics, and a commit can vary substantially in size and complexity.

Admins gain control over the model mix

Administrators can enable Router by team or group, limit which optimization settings employees can use, establish a default and block specific underlying models. Cursor can show users which model handled a request, though the routed model is hidden by default. Enterprise customers can also use soft or hard enforcement to standardize use of Auto mode.

That control matters because model selection determines both the customer bill and which model provider receives the workload. Cursor's current Teams plan starts at $40 per user each month and includes a defined amount of model usage, with additional consumption billed afterward.

Router gives Cursor greater influence over how that usage is allocated. Cursor can incorporate newly released models without asking each developer to revisit a preferred-model setting, while shifting routine work toward cheaper options such as its own Composer models. Cursor says Grok 4.5 is required as a price-efficient routing option in the initial release.

The product also continues Cursor's effort to reduce inference costs outside the model itself. Cursor has started loading less frequently used tool descriptions only when an agent needs them, cutting the number of tokens placed into every prompt. Combined with routing, that work targets both parts of the cost equation: which model runs and how much context Cursor sends to it.

The immediate pitch is a smaller enterprise AI bill. The larger change is operational: Cursor is asking engineering organizations to let its classifier choose the model, while administrators define the acceptable cost and quality boundaries.