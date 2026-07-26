One model made a decent showing on style, but this matchup turned on prompt obedience. Across eight image tasks, GPT Image 2 API was the one that reliably did the actual assignment.

Bagel doesn’t get embarrassed here on pure aesthetics. In the one non-loss, the melancholy lighthouse saxophonist prompt, it arguably tracked the requested minimalist vector poster language better than GPT Image 2 API, which drifted painterly. But that was the exception that proves the rule: when the test required exactness, Bagel kept slipping from “nice image” into “wrong image.”

GPT Image 2 API wins this matchup decisively: 72.2 to 42.2 overall, 7 task wins to 0, with 100% statistical confidence. That margin isn’t coming from taste-based quibbles. It comes from repeated, concrete adherence advantages. On restricted-palette vector work, GPT Image 2 API stuck to the four-color brief and used the 16:9 frame better. On both text-heavy poster tasks, it rendered the required wording clearly and correctly, while Bagel introduced garbling, misspellings, and extra text. On exact counting, GPT Image 2 API produced seven espresso cups; Bagel produced five.

The same pattern held in spatial and scene-composition prompts. GPT Image 2 API was plainly stronger on the chrome teapot reflection task, where the required window and red apple reflections actually read correctly. It also crushed the backstage cumbia quartet brief by delivering all four musicians, the specified interactions, the mustard sofa, the mirror bulbs, the marigold-strewn case, and the set list—details Bagel either omitted or got structurally wrong. And in the exact synth-studio layout challenge, GPT Image 2 API put the objects where the prompt said they should be; Bagel did not.

What this result really says is simple: Bagel can produce clean, attractive images, but it is not dependable when the prompt has hard constraints—text, counts, object relations, or densely specified staging. GPT Image 2 API is. Final call: GPT Image 2 API is the clear winner, and not by a little—it was the only model in this head-to-head that consistently followed instructions.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. Bagel scored 42.2 to GPT Image 2 API's 72.2.

1. Restricted palette

A flat-vector illustration of a mountain campsite at dusk using ONLY four colors — cream, burnt orange, teal, and charcoal — with no gradients and no stray off-palette colors, balanced composition, 16:9.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model B adheres more fully to the restricted four-color flat-vector brief and delivers a stronger, more balanced campsite scene with richer visual interest. Model A is clean and attractive, but it feels simpler and appears to introduce extra tonal variation beyond the strict palette while making less use of the 16:9 space. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres much better to the prompt with a clear flat-vector mountain campsite at dusk, strong 16:9 composition, and a disciplined four-color palette. Model A is aesthetically pleasant but misses the balanced campsite richness, appears less clearly dusk-specific, and introduces extra tonal variation that weakens the strict restricted-palette requirement.)

2. Legible multi-line text

A minimalist event poster with three lines of crisp, correctly-spelled text stacked and centered: 'NIGHT MARKET' large on top, 'Fridays · 6–11pm' in the middle, 'Riverside Pier 4' at the bottom, on a deep navy background, clean sans-serif, subtle grain.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model B adheres much more closely to the prompt with all three lines rendered clearly, correctly, and centered on a deep navy background with subtle grain. Model A has a cleaner minimalist feel, but it includes stray illegible text and misspells the middle line, which significantly hurts prompt adherence and text rendering. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt with all three lines centered, crisp, and correctly spelled on a deep navy background with subtle grain; its hierarchy and legibility are strong despite being slightly oversized. Model A has a cleaner minimalist feel, but it introduces garbled extra text, misspells 'Fridays,' and weakens the required three-line clarity and text rendering.)

3. Melancholy lighthouse saxophonist

A clean stylized illustration of a solitary saxophonist standing on the balcony of a storm-battered lighthouse at dusk, minimalist vector art with elegant line work and flat color shapes, moody and wistful rather than realistic; the figure wears a long rust-red coat that whips in the wind, the brass saxophone catches a pale sliver of light, and distant teal waves curl below under a lavender-gray sky with two tiny seabirds. Strong silhouette, restrained palette, lots of negative space, refined poster-like composition.

Winner: Tie — Model A matches the minimalist vector-art brief and restrained palette well, but it feels a bit too clean and cheerful, with weaker mood, extra seabirds, and less refined poster-like drama. Model B captures the melancholy, wind-whipped solitude and stronger composition more powerfully, though it drifts away from the requested stylized flat-vector treatment into a more painterly, textured look. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B captures the moody dusk atmosphere and wind-whipped coat well, but it leans more painterly and realistic than the requested clean minimalist vector poster style. Model A matches the stylized flat-shape illustration approach, restrained palette, and negative space more closely, though it misses the exact seabird placement and some of the storm-battered wistful nuance.)

4. Neon rehearsal poster

A street-poster mockup photographed straight-on, designed in bold contemporary typography with perfect legibility: a fluorescent risograph-style concert poster taped to a concrete wall, 16:9, with large easy-to-read text that says exactly: "MIDNIGHT REED PARADE" on the top line, "ONE NIGHT ONLY" beneath it, and at the bottom "ORBIT ROOM — 9:40 PM". Use black text on acid-yellow paper with magenta graphic accents, centered composition, clean margins, no extra words, no misspellings, no warped letters, crisp print texture, soft evening light grazing the wall

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model B adheres much more closely to the prompt, with the exact required text, strong legibility, acid-yellow paper, magenta accents, taped concrete-wall presentation, and appealing risograph-style graphics. Model A is clean and readable, but it contains incorrect text rendering on the main title, adds extra text, and misses the taped-poster detail and stronger magenta graphic treatment. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt with the exact required text, strong legibility, acid-yellow paper, magenta risograph-style accents, taped mounting, and a centered straight-on poster composition. Model A has major text errors, includes extra text, uses pins instead of tape, and lacks the specified contemporary poster styling and crisp mockup feel.)

5. Exact counting

A clean overhead flat lay on white marble of EXACTLY seven identical espresso cups arranged in a single straight row, each clearly separate and individually countable, even soft lighting, 16:9.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model B clearly matches the prompt with exactly seven identical espresso cups in a single straight row on white marble, all separate and easy to count. Model A shows only five cups and is noticeably blurry, so it fails the exact-count requirement and has weaker technical execution. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the prompt with exactly seven identical espresso cups in a single straight row on white marble, clearly separated and countable, with clean overhead framing and strong image quality. Model A fails the exact counting requirement with only five visible cups and is heavily blurred, making it much weaker in adherence, composition, and technical execution.)

6. Reflections & glass

A photorealistic close-up of a chrome teapot on a polished dark marble counter next to a glass of water; the window and a red apple on the counter must be correctly reflected in BOTH the chrome and the water's surface, dramatic side light, 16:9.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model B better satisfies the core reflection requirement: the window and red apple are convincingly reflected in the chrome teapot, and the scene feels more photorealistic and well composed overall. Model A is attractive, but the reflections are less correct and the water surface does not clearly show the required window/apple reflections, making it less faithful to the prompt. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres more closely to the prompt: it presents a photorealistic chrome teapot on dark marble beside a glass of water, with the window and red apple convincingly reflected in the chrome and some reflection behavior visible in the water. Model A is stylish and clean, but the teapot shape is less plausible, the reflection requirements are less clearly satisfied—especially in the water—and the overall image feels more CG-like than photorealistic.)

7. Backstage cumbia quartet

A candid editorial-style backstage scene in a small theater dressing room, 16:9: four members of an experimental cumbia quartet interact naturally in one coherent composition — a silver-haired bandleader in a teal velvet suit kneels to retie the lace on a standing drummer’s bronze boot, a flutist with a shaved eyebrow sits sideways on a cracked mustard sofa polishing a glass flute, and a bassist in a saffron raincoat leans in from the right offering a paper cup of yerba maté to the flutist; an open instrument case with scattered orange marigold petals lies on the floor in the foreground, a round mirror with warm bulbs glows behind them, and a handwritten set list is taped to the wall; balanced subject spacing, believable eye-lines and hand interactions, soft tungsten dressing-room lighting with gentle shadows, richly observed textures, documentary realism

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model B matches the prompt far more closely: it shows all four quartet members in a believable backstage dressing-room scene with the key interactions, cracked mustard sofa, glowing bulb mirror, open case with marigold petals, and a readable handwritten set list. Model A is polished but misses major prompt specifics, including the quartet structure and instrument roles, and its staging feels more simplified and less documentary-real. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B captures nearly all key prompt elements in a coherent backstage dressing-room tableau: four musicians, the teal-suited silver-haired bandleader tying the drummer’s bronze boot, the flutist on a cracked mustard sofa, the bassist offering a cup, the open case with marigolds, mirror bulbs, and set list. Model A misses major prompt requirements with only three people, incorrect instrument roles and interactions, no believable backstage quartet composition, and a much less faithful rendering of the specified scene despite clean image quality.)

8. Exact synth studio layout

A top-down product-photography scene of a quirky electronic musician’s worktable, clean and sharply lit, 16:9, with exact spatial relationships: a mint-green drum machine is in the center; a transparent cassette tape is directly on top of the drum machine; a pair of amber earplugs is to the left of the drum machine; a cobalt-blue patch cable is coiled to the right of the drum machine; a tiny chrome triangle bell is above the drum machine; a black fountain pen is below the drum machine; a plum-colored metronome is behind the drum machine; a folded chartreuse napkin is in front of the drum machine; and a silver guitar pick is precisely between the earplugs and the drum machine. Minimal shadows, neutral tabletop, crisp object separation, every item clearly visible and placed exactly as described

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model B follows the requested top-down studio layout much more closely: the mint-green drum machine is centered, the transparent cassette sits directly on top, the earplugs are left, the blue cable is right, the triangle bell is above, the pen is below, the plum metronome is behind, the chartreuse napkin is in front, and the silver pick is correctly between the earplugs and drum machine. Model A is visually clean, but several objects are misplaced or substituted, including the cassette not being on the drum machine, the metronome and triangle bell positions being wrong, and the guitar pick not being between the earplugs and the drum machine. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B closely matches the required top-down studio layout, with nearly all objects present, clearly visible, and positioned correctly relative to the central mint-green drum machine; only minor spatial precision issues remain. Model A misses several key relationships and object identities, including placing the cassette off the drum machine, misplacing the metronome, and substituting or adding incorrect items, despite a clean overall look.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.