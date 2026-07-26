An X thread claimed Karpathy resigned from the AI lab after users noticed its name missing from his profile, but neither Karpathy nor Anthropic has confirmed a departure.

Karpathy’s visibility makes any change to his affiliation a proxy for leadership shifts at Anthropic, a lab that influences the competitive dynamics of the large‑language‑model market.

Rumors that Andrej Karpathy left Anthropic began circulating on July 25, 2026, after X users questioned whether he had removed the AI lab from his profile.

The speculation centered on a 34-tweet thread by am.will (@LLMJunky), which opened by asking whether Karpathy had removed "Anthropic" from his bio or whether the affiliation had never appeared there. A screenshot showed his profile without the affiliation, but it lacked a timestamp establishing that a change had occurred.

Replies offered conflicting accounts. AnkOnCD (@SVofMike) asserted that the affiliation had previously appeared, while other participants cautioned against treating the screenshot as evidence that Karpathy had departed.

The thread then amplified a more consequential claim: an explicitly labeled "UNVERIFIED RUMOR" that Karpathy had tendered his resignation roughly five hours earlier. The post said he had resigned "calmly and politely," but provided no supporting evidence. Other users repeated the claim without adding independent confirmation.

Neither Karpathy nor Anthropic had issued a statement confirming a departure as of the time of writing. No source linked in the thread established that he resigned, and the profile screenshot alone cannot prove either a bio change or a change in employment status.

Karpathy's standing in AI research gives the rumor unusual visibility. He previously led Tesla's Autopilot AI team and worked at OpenAI before joining Anthropic in 2024 as a senior research scientist. A confirmed exit would invite scrutiny of Anthropic's research agenda and ability to retain prominent technical talent, but those implications remain hypothetical.

For now, the report is limited to rumors circulating on X. Confirmation would require a direct statement from Karpathy or Anthropic, or independent reporting that substantiates the resignation claim.