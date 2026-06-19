Bagel brings atmosphere, but this matchup turned on prompt discipline and compositional authority. Across architecture, landscape storytelling, and graphic design, ImagineArt 1.5 Pro Preview was the model that actually delivered the brief.

Bagel doesn’t embarrass itself here, but the scoreline — 27.0 to 20.1 — flatters it. ImagineArt 1.5 Pro Preview wins because it is consistently more literal in the right ways: not stiff, not dead-eyed, just better at locking onto the assignment and building an image around the prompt’s non-negotiables.

The clearest example is the Brutalist fjord terminal. ImagineArt’s image understands what “Brutalist” is supposed to mean: raw concrete massing, hard cantilevers, a severe relationship to the basalt cliff, steel mooring pylons, and a genuinely dramatic fjord composition. Bagel gets some of the mood right — cold maritime air, lone traveler in orange — but the building reads like a generic ferry stop. That’s not a small miss when the entire prompt hinges on architectural identity.

The same pattern shows up in Thirteen prayer flags yaks. Bagel produces attractive atmosphere, but ImagineArt is the one that actually stages the scene described: a Himalayan ridge or switchback above turquoise glacial lakes, frost on the ground, prayer flags strung between weathered poles, and yaks that read as a countable single-file caravan. Bagel’s version is more painterly and less accountable; when the prompt asks for 13 heavily laden yaks, “close enough” is not enough.

Then there’s the Aegean four-color poster, where ImagineArt again proves it can follow form as well as content. Its image looks like a real vintage travel poster: bold layout, clearer quay and stepped houses, and a more convincing screenprinted texture. Bagel’s composition is pleasant, but it slips into hues and gradients that undermine the strict four-color print brief. In a design-led task, that kind of rule-breaking reads less like creativity and more like drift.

Final call: ImagineArt 1.5 Pro Preview wins cleanly. Bagel can generate appealing scenes, but ImagineArt was sharper, stricter, and more trustworthy on every task that mattered.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 20.1 to ImagineArt 1.5 Pro Preview's 27.0.

1. Brutalist fjord terminal

A windswept ferry terminal perched on a basalt fjord in the Shetland Islands, rendered in uncompromising Brutalist architecture style with raw concrete masses, deep slit windows, heavy cantilevers, and stark geometric signage; a lone orange raincoat traveler stands on the viewing deck above steel mooring pylons and choppy slate water, under cold overcast afternoon light, dramatic wide-angle composition, 16:9.

Winner: ImagineArt 1.5 Pro Preview — Image B matches the prompt much more closely with a dramatic wide-angle view, unmistakably Brutalist raw concrete masses, heavy cantilevers, basalt cliff setting, steel mooring pylons, and the lone orange-coated traveler. Image A has the traveler and cold maritime mood, but the structure reads more like a generic pier/ferry building than uncompromising Brutalism and lacks the same dramatic fjord composition.

2. Thirteen prayer flags yaks

At dawn on a high Himalayan switchback above a turquoise glacial lake, exactly 13 heavily laden yaks are walking in single file along the ridge trail, each fully visible and individually countable, with frost on the rocks, thin prayer flags strung between two weathered poles, long pink-gold sunrise light, crisp atmospheric depth, cinematic travel-photography composition, 16:9.

Winner: ImagineArt 1.5 Pro Preview — Image B adheres better to the prompt: it clearly shows a high Himalayan switchback/ridge above turquoise glacial lakes, laden yaks in single file, visible frost, and prayer flags between weathered poles in cinematic dawn light. Image A has strong mood and color but the yak count appears off and many animals are less individually countable, with the composition feeling more stylized and less faithful to the exact '13 heavily laden yaks' requirement.

3. Aegean four-color poster

A vintage travel poster of a cliffside harbor on the island of Symi at sunset, with fishing boats, stepped pastel houses, and a zigzag stairway descending to the quay, composed in clean graphic shapes and flat screenprinted textures, restricted strictly to the named CMYK palette colors cyan, magenta, yellow, and black only, with no other hues or gradients, bold poster layout, 16:9.

Winner: ImagineArt 1.5 Pro Preview — Image B better matches the vintage travel poster brief with a stronger bold poster layout, richer cliffside harbor detail, and convincing screenprinted texture; it also includes the quay and stepped houses more clearly. Image A has a pleasing composition and zigzag stairway, but it uses obvious non-CMYK hues/gradients and feels less like a strict four-color screenprinted travel poster.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.