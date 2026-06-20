This one isn’t close. Across all three prompts, Imagineart 2.0 Preview is the model that actually reads the brief and delivers the right objects, materials, and palette discipline, while Bagel repeatedly slides into attractive-but-wrong interpretation.

Bagel loses this matchup the same way on every task: it makes images you can like at a glance, then falls apart when you compare them to the prompt. Imagineart 2.0 Preview, by contrast, is doing the unglamorous but essential work of image generation well — getting the scene construction, object inventory, and stylistic constraints right. The aggregate score reflects that gap clearly: 26.5 to 18.2.

The Memphis breakfast cart prompt is the clearest example. Imagineart 2.0 Preview gives you the narrow rolling cart, chrome moka pot, three mismatched saucers, glass butter dish, lemon, striped towel, and a setting that actually reads as Memphis: pastel-neon, patterned, unmistakable. Bagel’s image is pleasant, but it drifts into generic retro styling, swaps in a teapot, and never really lands the Memphis surface language. In a prompt this specific, that’s not a minor miss; it’s the whole assignment.

The rainy repair bench test exposes the same weakness in a more realism-heavy setting. Imagineart 2.0 Preview includes the removed toaster side panel, the ramekin of brass screws, the damp hand, and a bench that looks genuinely worn and moisture-darkened. The lighting mix — cool window light with a warm bulb — also feels believable. Bagel again makes something visually appealing, but the household repair context is softened and key evidence from the prompt is missing, especially the explicit disassembly detail.

Even on the restrained Nordic Dawn still life, where there’s less room to hide behind style, Imagineart 2.0 Preview is simply more disciplined. It stays much closer to the restricted palette, keeps the arrangement calm and off-center, and includes the requested objects without introducing obvious color violations. Bagel’s warmer yellow pears and the oddly detached candle are exactly the kind of errors that matter in a palette-only challenge.

Final call: Imagineart 2.0 Preview wins decisively. Bagel can produce nice images, but in this head-to-head it too often substitutes vibe for compliance. Imagineart 2.0 Preview is the model that followed the brief, and followed it well.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 18.2 to Imagineart 2.0 Preview's 26.5.

1. Memphis breakfast cart

A 16:9 still life of a narrow rolling breakfast cart staged in unmistakable 1980s Memphis design style: a chrome moka pot, a stack of three mismatched saucers, a glass butter dish, a lemon, and a striped dish towel arranged with playful asymmetry on laminate shelves, surrounded by bold squiggles, terrazzo-like speckles, zigzags, dots, and geometric cutout shapes in a pastel-and-neon palette; crisp studio lighting, clean hard-edged shadows, front three-quarter composition, every object and surface faithfully expressing authentic Memphis style rather than generic retro decor.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Image B adheres much more closely to the prompt with a narrow rolling breakfast cart, chrome moka pot, three mismatched saucers, glass butter dish, lemon, striped towel, and unmistakable Memphis-patterned surroundings in a pastel-neon palette. Image A is attractive but misses key Memphis cues and object details, reading more like clean retro styling with a teapot replacing the specified saucer stack emphasis and less authentic Memphis surface treatment.

2. Rainy repair bench realism

A photorealistic 16:9 close view of a household repair bench by a rain-streaked window at blue hour: an unplugged brushed-steel toaster with one side panel removed, brass screws in a ceramic ramekin, a worn oak worktop darkened by moisture near the window, a folded navy cotton dishcloth, translucent amber electrical tape, and a person’s damp hand resting beside the toaster; cool skylight from the window mixes with a single warm under-cabinet bulb, producing believable reflections in the steel, soft subsurface skin tones, wet glass highlights, textured fabric fibers, and physically convincing cast shadows and material response throughout.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Image B adheres much more closely to the prompt: the toaster has a side panel removed, the ramekin contains brass screws, the damp hand and moisture-darkened worn bench are believable, and the mixed cool window light with warm bulb reads convincingly. Image A is attractive but misses key repair-bench details, especially the removed side panel and more explicit household repair context, making it less faithful overall.

3. Nordic dawn palette only

A 16:9 tabletop still life of household objects painted strictly in the named Nordic Dawn palette and no other colors: chalk white, fog gray, muted spruce green, dusty slate blue, and pale oatmeal beige only; subject is a ridged ceramic pitcher, two pears, a folded linen napkin, a small enamel box, and a candle stub on a soapstone slab, arranged in a calm off-center composition with soft window light and long gentle shadows; absolutely no stray warm yellows, saturated reds, pure blacks, or off-palette highlights anywhere in the image.

Winner: Imagineart 2.0 Preview — Model B adheres much better to the restricted Nordic Dawn palette and includes all requested objects in a calm off-center still life, though the slab reads lighter than soapstone. Model A has pleasing composition, but the pears are noticeably warm yellow and the candle appears detached from the slab, violating the strict no off-palette requirement.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.