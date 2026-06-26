Hightouch is hiring across product and go-to-market functions, including AI-focused roles, as co-founders Tejas Manohar, Kashish Gupta and Joshua Curl try to turn a warehouse-native customer data company into an AI operating system for enterprise marketers.

The hiring push is visible on Hightouch's careers page, which shows multiple openings as of June 26. The mix is a map of the company's current bet: Hightouch is still hiring classic enterprise software capacity, but the most revealing roles sit around AI, agentic personalization and technical selling.

Two days earlier, Hightouch introduced Lifecycle Studio, a product aimed at lifecycle and CRM teams that the company says can turn a campaign idea into a personalized campaign in minutes. The launch post, co-written by Manohar and Anthony Chiulli, says agents inside Lifecycle Studio can draft campaign briefs, recommend audiences, generate content and creative, configure journeys and prepare messages for activation using customer data, brand guidelines, creative history, campaign performance and the rest of a marketer's stack.

The hiring tells you what the round is buying

Hightouch's careers page calls the company a Series D startup backed by top investors. The actual financing behind that label came on April 29, when Hightouch said it raised $150 million at a $2.75 billion valuation.

The company described the plan for that money in plain terms: build a marketing context layer, build agents that create content and surface opportunities, give those agents tools for personalized marketing across channels, then feed results back into the system. That is a broader ambition than the reverse ETL and composable CDP category Hightouch helped popularize. It also explains why many openings emphasize machine learning, agentic workflows and technical selling.

Hightouch is no longer only selling data activation to data teams. It is trying to sell operating leverage to marketing leaders: fewer handoffs, faster campaigns, more personalization and less dependence on brittle stacks stitched together by ops teams. The promise is attractive because the pain is real. Hightouch's Lifecycle Studio launch post describes the old lifecycle campaign workflow as a chain of briefs, audience pulls, creative requests, copy reviews, design work, ops assembly and QA that can take four to six weeks. Hightouch says Lifecycle Studio is meant to compress that process by letting marketers define the business goal while software builds much of the campaign around it.

The caveat is that Hightouch's own documentation is more precise than the marketing copy. In its Customer Studio Journeys docs, Hightouch says journeys run on a fixed schedule and are not a real-time event processor; entry, movement, exits and sends happen only when the journey runs. That does not undercut the value of automating campaign work, but it matters for buyers comparing claims around real-time personalization, event-triggered messaging and journey orchestration.

A YC company moving up-market

Y Combinator's company profile lists Hightouch as a Summer 2019 company in marketing, enterprise software and AI, with Gupta, Manohar and Curl as active founders. The YC profile describes Hightouch as a composable CDP and AI decisioning platform that lets marketing teams activate warehouse data to build customer experiences with data and AI agents.

That description captures the bridge Hightouch is trying to cross. The early wedge was technical: instead of forcing companies to copy customer data into a separate CDP, Hightouch sat on top of the data warehouse and pushed audiences and attributes into downstream tools. The current push is organizational: let marketing teams use that same data foundation to plan, generate, launch and measure campaigns with AI agents.

The shift also moves Hightouch toward a more competitive part of the stack. Twilio Segment remains the best-known CDP incumbent. Census, Hightouch's closest reverse ETL peer, is being absorbed by Fivetran after Fivetran announced an agreement to acquire Census and pitch the combined company as an end-to-end data movement platform for the AI era. RudderStack, another warehouse-native CDP player, introduced RudderAI in June. mParticle continues to compete around identity resolution, customer profiles and enterprise activation.

Hightouch's answer is to move above pipes and profiles into the work marketers actually do. The jobs page supports that positioning. A company hiring AI creative designers, forward-deployed marketing data scientists, go-to-market engineers and agent-focused engineering managers is building more than a sync layer.

The LiveRamp signal

The sharper context is identity and ad activation. Publicis agreed in May to acquire LiveRamp in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of about $2.17 billion. Less than a month later, Axios reported that Hightouch had offered Publicis $800 million to $1.2 billion in cash and stock for LiveRamp's identity and data-onboarding assets, including RampID and LiveRamp Connect.

That reported offer, if taken at face value, shows how Hightouch sees the market. Identity, onboarding and activation are becoming infrastructure for AI marketing agents. If an agent can decide what audience to target, what message to generate and what channel to use, then identity resolution and data movement become control points. Publicis wants LiveRamp for similar reasons: data collaboration, smarter agents and tighter control over marketing infrastructure.

Hightouch's hiring page lands inside that larger consolidation cycle. The company is recruiting like a startup that believes the martech stack is being rewritten around AI agents, first-party data and owned customer context. The open roles are not proof that Hightouch will win that rewrite. They are proof that the founders are spending the Series D on the exact bottlenecks their strategy creates: deeper AI systems, more enterprise deployment muscle, more technical sellers and enough product capacity to make agentic marketing work inside real customer stacks rather than demos.

The open question is execution. Hightouch has to keep the composable advantage that made it credible with data teams while selling a broader marketing platform to buyers who already have ESPs, journey builders, CDPs, creative tools and ad platforms. Lifecycle Studio is the product expression of that bet. The hiring plan shows the company understands the second-order problem: once AI can draft the campaign, someone still has to make the campaign reliable, governed, measurable and connected to the messy systems enterprises already use.