Nan Ransohoff, Charlie Petty and Devin Sok are using grants, investments and buyer demand to pull respiratory prevention out of a funding gap.

Intercept is a test of whether the Frontier-style market-making model can work in health: fund the science, organize buyers early and make broad prevention investable before pharma would normally step in.

Nan Ransohoff (@nanransohoff), Charlie Petty and Devin Sok launched Intercept on June 24 as a $500 million philanthropic initiative aimed at reducing respiratory infections through broad-spectrum preventatives and cleaner indoor air.

This is not a venture round, and Intercept is not pitching itself as a conventional biotech startup. In a launch post, the team describes Intercept as a fund that will make grants and investments to push two categories of technology past the point where existing markets have failed to carry them: drugs that prevent symptomatic infections across multiple virus families, and air-cleaning systems that reduce airborne transmission in transmission-relevant indoor spaces.

On its site, Intercept lists Ransohoff and Petty as co-heads and Sok as head of science. The playbook, as described in the launch materials, is to combine concentrated capital with credible demand signals so an underfunded public-good market becomes financeable.

The market failure Intercept is targeting

Intercept's central claim is not that respiratory illness lacks scientific attention. It is that the most useful products fall between funding models.

Seasonal respiratory viruses are numerous, mutable and spread across families that include rhinoviruses, influenza viruses and coronaviruses. Existing commercial incentives have favored strain-specific vaccines, small-molecule antivirals and monoclonal antibodies. Intercept argues that broader tools have been harder to finance because they require large safety studies, uncertain regulatory paths and commercial demand that is hard to quantify before the products exist.

The team says it tested that thesis in August 2025, when it hosted a symposium at Stripe with about 40 scientists, pharma R&D leaders, biotech investors and regulatory experts. The launch post says attendees most often pointed to lack of funding, followed by technical feasibility, as the reasons broad prevention might not happen in the next decade.

That diagnosis explains the $500 million structure. Intercept says its fund will use both grants and investments, choosing the instrument based on what most efficiently moves a technology toward its target product profile rather than optimizing for risk-adjusted financial returns. For broad-spectrum preventatives, Intercept's stated goal is to advance at least two products through Phase 2, at which point the team expects pharma companies or other traditional capital markets to have enough technical validation to step in. For air-cleaning technologies, Intercept aims to help generate stronger real-world evidence and create a path to broad adoption.

What Intercept wants to fund

The drug side of the plan centers on broad-spectrum preventatives, which Intercept defines as shots, nasal sprays or pills that can defend against rhinoviruses, flu, coronaviruses and other respiratory viruses at the same time. Intercept's homepage says the target is to catalyze preventative drugs that stop more than 75% of symptomatic infections in as few doses as possible and in easy-to-administer formats.

The scientific menu is wider than a universal flu vaccine. Intercept lists T cell-based vaccines, multivalent antibody vaccines, broad-spectrum antivirals, nucleic-acid antivirals, host-directed antivirals, receptor or co-receptor inhibitors, physical barrier formulations and innate immune modulators as investigational approaches worth exploring. The risk is equally clear: a medicine given to healthy people at population scale has to clear a much higher safety bar than a therapy for severe disease.

The air side is more infrastructure than pharma. Intercept says air cleaning technologies should safely reduce infectious aerosols by more than 75% and have a path to more than 50% uptake in transmission-relevant indoor spaces at low cost. The initial focus areas are air filtration, far-UVC antimicrobial light and antimicrobial vapors. Intercept argues these technologies need better real-world clinical evidence, clearer standards, regulatory support and a stronger demand signal.

To shape that demand signal, Intercept says it is assembling a customer advisory board of large prospective buyers; the idea is for future customers to help define product requirements and indicate that a market may exist if the technology works.

What we still do not know

The public materials do not disclose how much of the $500 million is committed versus pledged, the spending timeline, governance, legal structure, grantee selection process or first portfolio recipients. They also do not name a lead donor in the way a venture round would name a lead investor. The safest reading is the one Intercept itself uses: a philanthropic initiative, not a priced financing.

Intercept also lists advisors whose backgrounds span public health, regulation, immunology, aerosol science and economics, including Moncef Slaoui, Rachel Glennerster, Peter Marks, Keith Klugman, David Veesler, Linsey Marr, Michael Kremer, Jake Swett and Luciana Borio.

The bet

The clean-water analogy in Intercept's launch post is intentionally ambitious. A century ago, waterborne disease became less inevitable because cities, regulators, engineers and drugmakers built systems around prevention. Intercept is arguing that respiratory infections need the same market-making treatment: not another single vaccine campaign, but a stack of interventions that protect people individually and lower transmission in shared air.

The hard part is that water infrastructure had a buyer: municipalities. Respiratory prevention has many buyers, weaker mandates and benefits that are distributed across employers, schools, insurers, governments and households. Intercept is designed to test which parts of the respiratory-prevention stack are blocked by science and which parts are blocked by the absence of a market.