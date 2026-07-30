Brothers Karan and Neel Kunjur more than doubled K2 Space's valuation after the Gravitas mission reached orbit and SES outlined an initial 28-bus plan.

K2 Space's round turns the Kunjur brothers' large-satellite thesis into a $6.8 billion manufacturing test. SES provides a path to volume, but K2 must convert one operational Mega bus into repeatable production.

Karan Kunjur and Neel Kunjur, the brothers building K2 Space around cheaper, higher-capacity launches, have raised $500 million for K2 Space at a $6.8 billion post-money valuation, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Kleiner Perkins and Iconiq co-led the Series D. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Alphabet's CapitalG and Altimeter Capital Management also participated, alongside other backers.

The financing more than doubles K2 Space's valuation in under eight months. K2 Space announced a $250 million Series C at a $3 billion valuation in December 2025, following a $110 million Series B in February 2025. K2 Space had disclosed more than $450 million in prior funding, putting its total above $950 million if the full Series D consists of new primary capital.

The size and speed of the rounds reflect the manufacturing burden the Kunjurs accepted when they founded K2 Space in 2022. K2 Space builds spacecraft buses, the platforms that host customers' mission payloads. Building large satellite platforms at K2 Space's proposed scale requires factories, specialized test equipment and hardware inventories long before customers begin paying for completed spacecraft.

The brothers arrived at that problem from opposite sides. A Boston Consulting Group alumni profile says Karan spent nearly a decade at BCG, including assignments in Chicago and Sao Paulo. A 2024 MilSat Symposium speaker biography says Karan studied math and economics at Northwestern and earned an MBA from INSEAD. He later served as VP of Revenue at AI developer Text IQ. Legal technology provider Relativity acquired Text IQ in 2021. Neel spent six years at SpaceX developing avionics systems for Dragon spacecraft, then worked on electrical systems at electric aircraft developer Kittyhawk, according to a Payload interview with the founders.

A contrarian satellite design becomes a manufacturing bet

Karan and Neel started K2 Space around a view that falling launch costs and bigger rockets would reverse the satellite industry's long push toward smaller spacecraft. On its page for a Pathfinder podcast episode, Payload described K2 Space as seeking to take advantage of a "mass-abundant future."

That thesis shaped K2 Space's Mega platform, which is designed to fit rockets already in service while taking advantage of their available capacity. According to K2 Space's satellite specifications page, K2 Space targets 30 kilowatts of peak payload power, capacity for 3,000 kilograms of payload mass, a 3-meter by 2.7-meter payload deck and a 20-kilowatt Hall-effect propulsion system. Those are K2 Space's stated specifications rather than independently measured commercial performance.

K2 Space has put in-house components through orbital testing. In February 2025, it announced a successful first in-space demonstration.

One operational spacecraft does not validate K2 Space's larger production target. In December, K2 Space said its 180,000-square-foot Torrance, California factory was sized to produce as many as 100 high-power satellites a year. Moving from a successful early mission to repeatable production introduces supply-chain, quality-control and workforce problems that a demonstration flight cannot settle.

The $500 million Series D gives the Kunjurs a larger balance sheet for that transition. It also raises the expectations attached to every production milestone. At $6.8 billion, investors are underwriting K2 Space as a future high-volume supplier rather than a specialist builder serving a handful of experimental missions.

SES gives K2 Space a path to volume

K2 Space's strongest commercial validation comes from satellite operator SES. In March 2026, SES said it would use K2 Space buses for meoSphere pathfinder missions and an initial 28 high-power buses for the planned medium Earth orbit network.

SES framed the early missions as pathfinders to test and validate the architecture before any broader deployment. That distinction matters for the new valuation. An initial 28-bus plan creates a credible production program, while the number of spacecraft ultimately ordered will depend on SES's validation work, customer demand and the economics of deploying the broader network. K2 Space also said in December that it had signed more than $500 million in commercial and government contracts.

The Kunjurs have recruited executives whose experience matches the markets K2 Space is pursuing. A K2 Space release published by PR Newswire on Jan. 15, 2025 said former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb had joined as head of strategy. K2 Space's leadership page says head of propulsion Rafael Martinez led the design of SpaceX's Starlink constellation thruster. K2 Space's own biography for head of software Michael Saqr says he was the responsible engineer for Falcon 9 and Dragon 2 firmware products and led Starship's avionics software team. These company-supplied biographies point to experience in U.S. defense procurement, launch operations and spacecraft production.

Investors are funding the satellite production bottleneck

K2 Space's round lands amid heavy investment in American space infrastructure. Satellite bus maker Apex said it raised more than $200 million at a $2.3 billion valuation in June to scale high-rate production of its configurable spacecraft platforms. Astranis raised $450 million in May through equity and a credit facility as it expanded manufacturing for high-orbit spacecraft. True Anomaly raised $650 million in April for spacecraft and software focused on national security missions.

K2 Space occupies a distinct position within that capital buildout. The Kunjurs are designing around large payloads and high power rather than optimizing primarily for smaller, proliferated satellites. Their wager depends on launch capacity becoming plentiful enough that spacecraft makers can trade additional mass for simpler designs, more power and lower cost per unit of capability.

Karan's operating background and Neel's spacecraft engineering experience gave K2 Space a credible founding pair for that argument. The Series D funds the harder phase: manufacturing the buses repeatedly, delivering the SES program and showing that a mass-abundant design philosophy can produce durable economics. The valuation has already arrived. The production record must catch up.