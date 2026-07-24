The New York software maker has seven investors in the offering, but its SEC filing dates the first sale to August 15th, 2024.

The filing confirms $2.25 million sold, but the August 15th, 2024 first-sale date prevents it from being treated as a newly closed July round. Make the Dot is financing a broader bet on replacing fragmented fashion-development workflows with one AI-native system.

Emilie Ho and her co-founders at Make the Dot have sold $2.25 million of a planned $3 million securities offering, according to a Form D filed with the SEC on July 23rd.

The timing requires a closer read. The filing dates the offering's first sale to August 15th, 2024, and says Make the Dot intends for the offering to last longer than one year. The $2.25 million is therefore a cumulative financing disclosure, rather than proof that Make the Dot collected the full amount in July 2026.

Ho founded the New York-based fashion software maker with Andrew Pickles, Jeremiah Mark and Theren Moodley. Make the Dot's team page identifies Ho as CEO, Pickles as head of operations, Mark as CTO and Moodley as head of growth. Pickles signed the filing as COO, while the SEC document lists Pickles and Ho as directors.

Ho arrived at the problem through product and supply-chain work. A public professional profile lists earlier roles at Li & Fung, its LFX Digital unit, HSBC-backed Serai and IBM iX. Those jobs put her close to the machinery that turns a designer's concept into a product assembled by factories and sold by retailers.

In Ho's account of Make the Dot's origins, she described visiting fashion offices where inspiration still lived on physical walls and factories where workers relied on printed PDF tech packs. Factory waste gave the inefficiency a physical cost. During the summer of 2021, the founders interviewed fashion creatives and tested several early product ideas. A shared digital workspace for organizing concepts and working across teams was the one that stuck.

A financing conducted over nearly two years

The underlying SEC document classifies the securities as "SAFE/KISS" and claims an exemption under Rule 506(b). Make the Dot reported seven investors, $750,000 remaining in the offering, and no commissions or finder's fees.

The filing does not identify the investors, a lead backer, a valuation or the dates when individual tranches were sold. It also does not show whether the offering represents one continuous financing strategy or several checks accumulated under the same instrument since 2024. Make the Dot declined to disclose its revenue range in the filing.

Llama Ventures lists Make the Dot in its portfolio, and UpScaleX identifies Make the Dot among its AI commerce investments. Those portfolio disclosures establish prior backing, though they do not show which firms participated in the offering disclosed this week.

From AI images to production handoff

Make the Dot is pitching a wider product-development system than a standalone image generator. The platform connects concept development, design, merchandising, presentations, technical specifications, line sheets and supplier handoffs. Make the Dot says fashion teams can reuse their own materials, models, color palettes and other brand assets to produce consistent visual collections instead of starting each AI generation from scratch.

That distinction matters in fashion, where an attractive render has limited value if designers must rebuild the underlying specifications before a factory can make the product. Make the Dot is trying to preserve the information attached to a concept as it moves through approvals, merchandising and production.

Make the Dot tied that design-first thesis to a June 19th, 2025 announcement with Li & Fung about a customer deployment.

Li & Fung said its licensed-brands design team used Make the Dot to reduce research work from one day to one hour and cut line-sheet creation from seven days to one. Those figures came from the companies rather than an independent benchmark. The deployment still gives Make the Dot a useful enterprise reference: Li & Fung operates inside the same global sourcing system that first showed Ho where fashion's product-development process was breaking down.

Competing for fashion's first mile

Investor interest in AI fashion design has already produced better-capitalized rivals. Raspberry AI raised a $24 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz in January 2025 after building software for rapid, photorealistic design visualization.

Make the Dot's wager covers a longer section of the workflow. Ho is trying to carry a product from inspiration through technical development and commercial presentation, where fashion teams still move between image tools, spreadsheets, product lifecycle management systems, PDFs and email. That breadth gives Make the Dot a larger contract opportunity and a heavier implementation burden. Enterprise customers must change how several departments work, rather than add another creative tool to a designer's existing stack.

The Form D supplies a hard financing figure while leaving the round's structure and timing partly obscured. The operating question is clearer. Ho has spent years arguing that fashion's earliest product decisions need a shared digital system. Make the Dot now has to turn its Li & Fung deployment into repeatable adoption across brands whose workflows, supplier relationships and internal approval chains were built long before generative AI arrived.