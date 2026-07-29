Hashimoto is betting that persistent sessions will become core infrastructure as developers hand more work to remote agents. Superlogical must first win a mature terminal category before expanding into production operations.

Mitchell Hashimoto, the co-founder of HashiCorp and creator of Ghostty, announced on July 29 that he has started Superlogical, a developer-tools company beginning with a terminal multiplexer that preserves work across machines, applications and users.

Hashimoto is building Superlogical with Jack Pearkes, Alasdair Monk and Hector Simpson. The four-person founding group brings together former HashiCorp colleagues and product builders who later worked across Vercel, Heroku and Poolside. Their first product has not entered public beta, but Superlogical is already hiring and taking sign-ups.

The launch returns Hashimoto to company-building nearly three years after he left HashiCorp in December 2023. He co-founded HashiCorp with Armon Dadgar in 2012 after the pair earned computer science degrees from the University of Washington. Hashimoto helped create Vagrant, Packer, Consul, Terraform, Vault and Nomad, spending about four years as CEO, five as CTO and two as an individual contributor. IBM completed its acquisition of HashiCorp in February 2025 at an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. (mitchellh.com)

Hashimoto wrote that he spent much of the period after HashiCorp as a mostly full-time father, alongside philanthropy, technical writing and daily software work. Ghostty, initially a personal project he expected to discard, became the thread leading him back to a startup. Hashimoto says the terminal emulator now has millions of daily users, supported by about a dozen core maintainers, almost 50 localization contributors and roughly a dozen community moderators.

"I wasn't searching for a reason to start another company," Hashimoto wrote. He said years spent working on Ghostty led him to study why terminal use continued to spread and what should come after the terminal emulator. The problem grew large enough to require a team and a multi-year commitment. (mitchellh.com)

A terminal multiplexer is the opening product

Superlogical's initial product will organize multiple terminal blocks inside a long-lived session. A developer could close the application, reconnect from another device and resume the same work. Superlogical says sessions will be available through the web and native macOS and iOS applications, with live sharing included from the beginning.

That places Superlogical in an established category. tmux lets users detach programs from one terminal and reattach from another. Zellij combines terminal multiplexing with layouts, plugins and multiplayer collaboration. Superlogical is promising native-feeling scrollback, text selection and scrolling, areas where older terminal interfaces often expose their underlying constraints. (github.com)

The larger pitch extends beyond terminal panes. Superlogical describes software work as fragmented among local machines, remote hosts, sandboxes, background jobs, CI systems and production services. It wants to place a durable session around that work, preserving history and context while exposing structured actions to people and software.

AI agents sharpen that problem because they can run in parallel, continue after a developer leaves and produce work across remote environments. Superlogical says agents made the fragmentation more costly rather than creating it. Its published plan has three stages: build the multiplexer, make its contents composable, and make the system safe enough to operate against production infrastructure.

That expansion puts Superlogical near companies that are pushing terminals and development environments toward agent orchestration. Warp, for example, launched Oz in February 2026 as a platform for running cloud coding agents with shared context and audit trails. Superlogical is approaching the same shift from the session layer, using the terminal as the common interface connecting developers, agents and infrastructure. (warp.dev)

Hashimoto rebuilt around people he knows

The founding group reflects Hashimoto's preference for experienced collaborators. Pearkes was HashiCorp's first employee and later served as vice president of engineering and vice president of research and development. In his account of joining HashiCorp, Pearkes wrote that he met Hashimoto and Dadgar while working as an assistant to the CEO of a mobile advertising company. He taught himself to code, collaborated with Hashimoto on an IRC service and joined HashiCorp as a software engineer at 21. (jackpearkes.com)

Monk was Poolside's founding designer and previously led design at Vercel after senior roles at HashiCorp and Heroku. Simpson is an interface designer and developer whose work has included developer products at Heroku, HashiCorp, Clearbit, Vercel and Poolside. The composition gives Superlogical substantial experience in both infrastructure engineering and the interface details that determine whether a developer tool becomes part of daily work. (alasdairmonk.com)

Superlogical identifies Notable Capital and Amplify Partners as funders. Its angel investors include Aaron Levie (@levie), Armon Dadgar (@armon), Dax Raad (@thdxr), Greg Foster (@gregfoster996), Guillermo Rauch (@rauchg), Jacob Thornton (@fat), Mario Zechner (@badlogicgames), Merrill Lutsky (@merrilllutsky), Patrick Collison (@patrickc), Stephen Haney (@stephenhaney), Steve Ruiz (@steveruizok), Tobias Lutke (@tobi) and Tomas Reimers (@tomasreimers). Superlogical has not specified the amount raised, the financing structure or its valuation. (superlogical.com)

Ghostty stays outside the new company

Hashimoto is drawing a firm boundary between Superlogical and Ghostty. In December 2025, he placed Ghostty under Hack Club's nonprofit fiscal sponsorship and transferred its associated intellectual property into that structure. Ghostty remains MIT-licensed, and Hashimoto says its mission, governance, technical goals and roadmap will not change because of Superlogical.

Superlogical will instead build with libghostty, the public terminal-emulation library extracted from Ghostty. Superlogical will use the same MIT-licensed components available to other developers and says it will contribute shared terminal work upstream. The arrangement gives Superlogical a tested technical base without placing the open-source project inside Superlogical.

For now, Superlogical consists of an experienced founding group, a funded product thesis and a beta waitlist. The breadth of the plan creates the central execution challenge: a terminal multiplexer must earn adoption against mature open-source tools before it can become the shared session layer for development, agents and production operations. Hashimoto and his co-founders have built widely used developer products before. Their next proof will be a multiplexer that developers choose to keep running.