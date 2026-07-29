Runlayer says a yearlong trial gave Rippling its complete source code and grew to thousands of users before an insider warned of an almost "1 to 1 copy." Rippling denies the claims.

AI infrastructure vendors must expose enough of their systems to win enterprise trials. Runlayer's case tests whether contracts can stop technically capable customers from using that access to build competing products.

Runlayer sued HR software company Rippling on July 28, alleging that a customer evaluation gave Rippling access to Runlayer's complete application source code and other confidential systems before Rippling developed a competing gateway for artificial intelligence agents, Reuters reported.

The 32-page complaint centers on four claims:

A four-month software trial continued for nearly a year.

Rippling received Runlayer's source code, deployment architecture, security designs, product roadmap and pricing.

Usage grew to thousands of Rippling employees without a company-wide subscription.

An unnamed Rippling insider warned Runlayer CEO Andrew Berman of an internal project that was allegedly "almost a 1 to 1 copy."

Rippling denies the allegations. A spokesperson told TechCrunch that its upcoming gateway was built using Rippling's proprietary information and called Runlayer's claims fabricated.

No judge has determined whether Runlayer's account is true. The complaint currently presents only Runlayer's side.

A four-month trial continued for nearly a year

Berman founded Runlayer with former Zapier AI engineers Tal Peretz and Vitor Balocco. The startup sells a control platform for enterprise AI agents.

Its gateway handles Model Context Protocol requests, sitting between AI agents and enterprise systems to enforce permissions, inspect activity and maintain audit records. MCP is an open standard for connecting AI models and agents to outside tools and data.

According to the complaint, Rippling began evaluating Runlayer under a mutual nondisclosure agreement and a trial agreement that prohibited copying Runlayer's intellectual property or creating derivative works. The trial was supposed to last four months.

Runlayer alleges that it instead continued for nearly a year, without Rippling returning the software, ending the trial or converting to a paid commercial subscription. Usage reached thousands of Rippling employees by May 2026, the complaint says.

Runlayer says the access included:

Its complete application source code, provided for installation in July and August 2025.

Gateway deployment architecture, topology and operating methods.

Customer-specific architecture and product roadmap decisions.

Security-scanning systems, authorization designs and audit implementations.

Confidential pricing.

The companies also maintained a shared Slack channel called #ext-runlayer-rippling, according to the complaint. Runlayer says the channel supported architecture reviews, security demonstrations, coding sessions, plugin-design meetings, deployment troubleshooting, roadmap discussions and workshops tailored to Rippling's engineering priorities.

Runlayer cites an April 2026 customer research interview with Tim Fall, Rippling's technology lead for developer experience. The complaint says Fall described Runlayer as the only vendor he knew of that had solved the governance and enablement challenges created by enterprise AI adoption.

If accurately documented, that statement could support Runlayer's argument that Rippling understood the distinct value of its implementation rather than merely evaluating a generic MCP tool.

Procurement stalled as engineering work continued

Runlayer says it offered Rippling a discounted company-wide license as usage expanded, but Rippling's procurement team pressed for a lower price. Meanwhile, the complaint alleges, Rippling engineers continued requesting non-public guidance about Runlayer's agent, security, audit and policy capabilities.

The startup says this sequence is central to its case: Rippling allegedly obtained increasingly detailed technical assistance while declining to pay for the broader deployment that assistance supported.

Runlayer warned on June 10 that it would suspend the pilot without an agreement. Procurement did not respond, according to the complaint, and Runlayer shut off Rippling's service on June 12.

The unnamed insider contacted Berman that day, the complaint alleges. The first quoted message said:

There's some things happening on the Rippling side that you should probably know about but I didn't want to put them in Slack.

The insider then allegedly described the internal project:

There's been a project internally to build essentially a clone of Runlayer. When I raised objections originally I was told it was just for MCP support in Rippling AI, but that seems to have changed and it's being considered for a product at this point.

The insider allegedly called the project "almost a 1 to 1 copy of Runlayer" and added:

From what I hear it will even be offered as a stand alone SKU.

Another text quoted in the complaint said:

I'm sorry I couldn't tell you sooner. They kept me out of most of it.

It was followed by:

it smells like a Parker thing.

Runlayer interprets "Parker" as a reference to Rippling CEO Parker Conrad. That attribution requires caution. It is Runlayer's interpretation of an unnamed person's alleged message, and the complaint does not include a screenshot of the exchange. The quoted text does not establish what Conrad knew, directed or approved.

Runlayer says it later identified overlapping Rippling job listings and an "MCP Gateway" in a customer-facing Rippling demonstration. The startup is seeking to stop the competing product before launch and has brought claims including trade secret misappropriation, unfair competition and breach of contract.

Why the source-code claim matters

The complete-source-code claim is more consequential than an allegation that Rippling copied a product idea.

Rippling was free to build around MCP, an open standard, and product similarity alone does not prove trade secret theft. Runlayer must connect protected information disclosed during the trial to Rippling's development of its own product.

The complaint attempts to make that connection through:

The scope of Rippling's access.

The extended engineering collaboration.

The trial's contractual restrictions.

The insider's alleged description of a near-copy.

Runlayer will still need to identify the information that qualified as a trade secret, show that it took reasonable steps to protect that information and establish that Rippling improperly used or disclosed it.

Rippling's defense will test the other side of the enterprise software buy-versus-build boundary. Large customers routinely demand source access, security reviews, deployment support and detailed architecture discussions before approving infrastructure. They also employ engineers capable of building internal alternatives.

The lawsuit asks when that evaluation process becomes an unlawful head start for a competing product.

A five-person vendor and a $16.8 billion customer

The companies entered the relationship from markedly different positions. The complaint describes Rippling as a nearly decade-old company with about 5,500 employees, a reported $16.8 billion valuation and almost $2 billion in financing. Runlayer had five employees at the time, according to the filing.

Runlayer has since raised substantially more capital. On June 24, the company announced a $30 million Series A from Felicis and Khosla Ventures, bringing its stated total funding to $42 million. It also named customers including Instacart, Gusto, Opendoor, dbt Labs and AngelList. Those figures and customer names come from Runlayer.

For Berman, a third-time founder who previously co-founded Nanit and Vowel, the dispute exposes a structural risk for infrastructure startups: deep enterprise evaluations can validate a product while revealing enough of its implementation to make a powerful customer a potential competitor.

Runlayer's ability to protect its business will turn not on ownership of MCP, but on whether it can prove Rippling used confidential implementation details obtained under contract.

Rippling faces the inverse claim in another case

The litigation places Rippling in the opposite role from its separate case against Deel.

Rippling has accused its HR software rival of recruiting a Rippling employee to steal confidential information. A federal judge allowed Rippling's central trade secret and racketeering allegations to proceed in February 2026. Deel contests that account.

The two cases involve different alleged conduct. The contrast is nevertheless direct: Rippling is arguing in one courtroom that confidential product and customer information gave a competitor an unlawful head start, while defending against Runlayer's claim that Rippling obtained such a head start through an extended vendor trial.