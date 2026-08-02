Founder Ryan Merket says RuntimeWire has no revenue yet and is betting on developer-tool ads, job listings and sponsorships.

RuntimeWire is testing whether one experienced operator can turn AI systems into a full newsroom and monetize developer attention without putting reporting behind a paywall.

Ryan Merket's RuntimeWire has published 1,627 articles and recorded 205,000 article pageviews since launching in May, according to an August 2nd profile by Talking Biz News. The output comes from a newsroom with one human and a software pipeline handling much of the reporting and production work.

Merket brings a mix of product, engineering and startup experience to the experiment. He previously served as chief technology officer at Microsoft for Startups and held roles at Reddit and Amazon Web Services. Earlier, he worked on Facebook's Platform team before co-founding AppBistro. TechCrunch reported in 2012 that InMobi acquired MMTG Labs, the operator of AppBistro and AppGalleries, and hired the five-person team led by Merket and co-founder Nalin Mittal.

That history matters because RuntimeWire is structured as an operator's attempt to encode newsroom work into software. Merket remains the final editor while AI systems scan sources, research stories, produce drafts, edit, check claims and create audio and video.

"I'm the founder and the only human," Merket told Talking Biz News.

A software pipeline with a human editor

RuntimeWire monitors about 50 sources, including vendor blogs, changelogs, research feeds, social posts and tips, according to the profile. Off-topic items are removed before an AI curator scores the remaining candidates against a written editorial standard. The system also uses two layers intended to catch duplicate coverage, while official vendor announcements can enter a faster publishing lane.

RuntimeWire scanned 71,796 potential stories and published 2.3% of them, Talking Biz News reported. The underlying figures produce a publication rate of about 2.27%, consistent with the rounded figure. The reported pageview and article totals work out to roughly 126 pageviews per article, although that average does not show how traffic was distributed among individual stories.

Once an item clears selection, the pipeline retrieves primary materials, including linked documentation and images containing text. RuntimeWire says its research brief is anchored to the current date to reduce the risk of presenting an older event as new. A writer model then prepares a draft, followed by separate editing and fact-checking stages. Merket can assign and edit stories directly.

The same system repackages published reporting into narration, newsletters, podcasts, translations, short-form video and alerts. RuntimeWire also distributes headlines inside software used by developers, extending the product beyond a conventional news website.

RuntimeWire publishes readership information on an "In Public" metrics page. RuntimeWire says those figures come from first-party logs and exclude windows of traffic identified as automated or non-human. The 205,000-pageview figure remains a self-reported operating metric rather than an independently audited audience measurement.

Revenue comes after distribution

RuntimeWire has generated no revenue, Merket told Talking Biz News. Its planned business model centers on business-to-business advertising, job listings and sponsorships, with reader access remaining free.

Merket said he has initially filled the advertising system with house inventory to test pacing, quality scoring and bot filtering before pursuing outside sales. That sequence puts the immediate focus on proving that RuntimeWire can create useful distribution surfaces, especially inside the tools developers already use.

RuntimeWire made that strategy concrete in June when it launched a newsfeed and advertising market for coding tools. Its Visual Studio Marketplace extension rotates headlines and a labeled sponsor placement through the status bar in VS Code-compatible editors. The listing says the extension does not read code, prompts, completions or chat content.

RuntimeWire said bids for those placements start at $1 CPM, with a suggested opening bid of $5 CPM. RuntimeWire also said it shares 50% of sponsorship revenue with the developer whose session displayed the placement. The approach treats the waiting time created by AI coding agents as a new distribution channel for technical reporting and advertising.

The model still has to connect editorial volume with repeat readership and advertiser demand. Publishing 1,627 stories establishes that one operator can produce at newsroom scale with AI systems. The 205,000 pageviews show early reach. Revenue will determine whether that production system can support an independent media operation rather than remain a high-output technical demonstration.

Merket's role creates the central operating constraint. RuntimeWire can automate research, drafting and production, but its editorial standard ultimately depends on one founder setting policy, reviewing coverage and maintaining the machinery. That combination makes RuntimeWire a direct test of how far founder-led media can shrink the traditional newsroom without giving up human accountability.