Om Malik (@Om), the journalist, GigaOm founder, photographer and True Ventures partner whose work tracked the commercial internet from dial-up optimism to AI saturation, died on June 24 at Stanford Hospital after what his family described as a long health journey with his heart, according to a post on On my Om. He was 59.

His family said he was surrounded by family and friends. The post asked readers to share remembrances in comments or on his social accounts, which is exactly right for Malik: he turned a personal site into a public room before the internet turned every public room into a feed.

Here is the part where I break the fourth wall, because the usual obituary distance would be dishonest. I was one of the founders trying to get his attention. In March 2008, late at night, I pitched GigaOm on Ping.fm, the social publishing startup, asking whether the publication wanted to run the story of our new iPhone interface and help give away beta signups. Malik replied within minutes, shortly after 11 p.m.: "can you outline what Ping.fm does? I would love to chat more, but would like to get an idea as to what its all about. :-)"

That exchange was small. It was also the whole system in miniature. A founder could reach the editor directly. The editor was awake. The story was not filtered through a communications department, a conference stage or a banked embargo calendar. Malik helped build that operating system for Silicon Valley media: fast, conversational, porous, technically literate and dangerously close to the companies it covered.

Malik was not just one of the people who covered Silicon Valley. He became one of the people Silicon Valley used to understand itself. That was the gift and the complication of his career. He was a reporter, then a founder, then a venture investor, and he never entirely gave up any of those identities. He could spot a network shift early because he had spent decades watching pipes, protocols, business models and human ego interact at close range. He could also be too close to the machine he covered, a tension that defined the blog era he helped build.

Born and raised in Delhi, Malik earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry from St. Stephen's College before moving through journalism jobs in India, London, Eastern Europe and New York. On his About page, he described himself as a San Francisco-based writer, photographer and investor who had spent three decades in the trenches of Silicon Valley and had been writing about the commercial internet since its birth. Before GigaOm, he worked at Business 2.0, Forbes.com, Red Herring and Quick Nikkei News, and wrote for outlets including The New Yorker, Fast Company, Wired and The Wall Street Journal.

The early biography matters because Malik did not enter technology as a cheerleader. He came through telecom, broadband and infrastructure, the unglamorous substrate under the consumer internet. His 2003 book, Broadbandits: Inside the $750 Billion Telecom Heist, examined the excesses and fraud around the telecom bubble. That made his later enthusiasm for networks more useful. He understood that every platform story had a bill attached, and usually a creditor somewhere in the frame.

The blog as company

Malik started GigaOm as a one-person technology blog in 2001 and, with seed funding from True Ventures, turned it into a media company and research business. True later wrote that shortly after closing its first fund in 2006, it gave Malik a $25,000 check with the note, "Use this to make your dreams come true," and then committed to fund GigaOm's Series A after a formal pitch meeting.

That origin story became part of both Malik's legend and GigaOm's eventual cautionary tale. The company was built like the startups it covered. It carried the ambition of venture-backed scale into a journalism business that depended on advertising, research, events and an audience sophisticated enough to care about cloud infrastructure before cloud infrastructure was obvious.

GigaOm was not as loud as TechCrunch and not as institutional as the business press. Its best work lived in the middle: close enough to startups to see the seams, technical enough to follow the architecture, skeptical enough to resist the worst demo-day theater. If you were building in that era, you knew what a GigaOm mention meant. It meant someone who understood the stack might take you seriously.

That is why the late-night Ping.fm exchange belongs in the story. It is not here as nostalgia. It shows the market structure Malik helped create. Founders had direct channels to writers. Writers had direct channels to readers. Publications could move at startup speed because they were startups. The upside was intimacy and signal. The downside was that everyone stood a little too close to everyone else.

Malik stepped away from day-to-day writing and became a full-time partner at True Ventures in 2014. TechCrunch, covering the move at the time, wrote that Malik was leaving professional journalism after years of the 24-hour news cycle, and quoted him saying the constant stream had come at a personal cost. The move formalized what had already been true for years: Malik was no longer only an observer of founders. He had become one.

The collapse that shadowed the legend

The hardest part of Malik's legacy is GigaOm's 2015 failure. The company shut down abruptly in March of that year after saying it was unable to pay its creditors in full. Staff lost jobs. The archive and brand later changed hands. For readers and employees, the shutdown was not an elegant sunset. It was the sudden stop that exposes how fragile even respected media institutions can be when they borrow the financing logic of the companies they cover.

The numbers were not small. A Recode account republished by the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society reported that GigaOm had raised around $40 million in equity and debt over eight years, including about $5 million from a 2011 venture debt round, and that by the end of 2014 it was spending about $400,000 a month on rent and interest payments. The Guardian later framed the closure as a lesson in what happens when a niche journalism business takes on Silicon Valley's growth expectations without Silicon Valley's software margins.

That is the bad part, and it should not be airbrushed. Malik's creation proved that a technology publication could be born on the web, build authority without legacy distribution and compete with trade magazines and newspapers on its own terms. It also proved that influence, respect and smart coverage do not automatically produce a durable balance sheet. In the end, GigaOm became a warning to every founder-journalist who believed audience love, investor money and events revenue could be fused into a stable media company.

The investor-writer contradiction

Malik's second act at True Ventures was cleaner financially but messier editorially. True's profile says he became a venture partner in 2008, a partner in 2014 and partner emeritus in 2020, investing in networking and infrastructure technologies while guiding the firm on technology trends. His own bio lists investments and board roles tied to companies such as Ditto, Petasense, Academia.edu, Socialcast, Lexity, Glider, MessageMe, Storehouse, TwinPrime, Over, Opendoor and IntentionNet.

That placed him in the same contradiction occupied by several blog-era figures: the people with the best taste in startups often had the strongest incentives around startups. Malik managed that tension better than most because his writing, especially in later years on On my Om, became less about scoops and more about judgment. He wrote about technology, photography, business cycles, health, memory and the human cost of living inside the network. He preferred the long arc to the launch post. He was still a participant, but his best work did not read like portfolio maintenance.

His eye for early signals was real. TechCrunch called him one of the forefathers of professional tech news blogging and noted that he was among the first bloggers to cover Twitter's launch and to break the news of TechCrunch's acquisition by AOL. Malik later revisited his own early Twitter experience in a 2020 On my Om essay, writing that he may have been the first non-employee user after Noah Glass told him about the service outside a San Francisco party. That memory captured both the innocence and the eventual exhaustion of the social web: a hungry reporter stepping outside for nicotine, hearing about a strange messaging product, publishing a post, then watching the whole internet reorganize itself around the behavior.

What he leaves behind

Malik's place in Silicon Valley lore is not that he built the biggest media company, made the most money as an investor or won every prediction. He did not. His significance is that he made technology legible at the moment the industry learned to narrate itself in real time.

He belonged to the generation that sat between magazine-era business reporting and the permanent feed. He knew the old discipline of beat reporting, the new speed of blogging and the founder psychology underneath both. He could be sentimental about tools and ruthless about hype. He loved networks, but he also understood that networks eat attention, sleep and health.

That final point was not abstract. Malik wrote publicly that a major heart attack in 2007 changed his focus and priorities. His family's statement this week gives that part of his life a final, blunt punctuation. The heart story was not a side note to the work. It shaped the quieter, more reflective Om of the past decade: the photographer of minimal landscapes, the writer skeptical of jargon, the investor more interested in durable shifts than noise.

I keep coming back to that 11 p.m. reply because it explains why so many founders, writers and investors are stopping today. Malik did not just write about the internet. He behaved like the internet when the internet still felt like a place where a direct question could open a door. He was curious, fast, opinionated and present.

The Valley will remember Malik because he was there early, but that undersells him. Plenty of people were early. Malik mattered because he understood that being early was not enough. You had to connect the technical fact to the business consequence, the business consequence to the human one, and the human one back to the story people told themselves about progress. That was his beat. It remains the beat everyone else is still trying to cover.

Photo credits: Christopher Michel / Flickr