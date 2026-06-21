The WSJ says paid creators showed trades and winnings that were not real as Polymarket pushes deeper into the U.S. mainstream.

Shayne Coplan built Polymarket on the premise that markets can be cleaner than narratives. A new TechCrunch brief citing a Wall Street Journal investigation now puts that premise under pressure: Polymarket reportedly paid online creators to post videos that appeared to show profitable bets on the platform, even though many of the trades and winnings were not real.

The Journal, according to TechCrunch, analyzed 1,100 Polymarket videos and reviewed instructional materials Polymarket provided to creators. Many videos were reportedly shot on "near-perfect copies" of the Polymarket website, with fake trades and fake wins presented in a format that looked like ordinary creator content. TechCrunch also reported that the videos were amplified by a "social-media army" run by a marketing contractor.

That is not a side issue for Polymarket. It cuts into the product itself. Prediction markets ask users to trust that a price is an honest aggregation of risk, liquidity, incentives and information. If the marketing around that product makes simulated wins look like lived trading experience, the company is no longer merely selling awareness. It is shaping expectations about how easy the product is, who wins, and what kind of outcomes a new user might reasonably imagine.

Polymarket told TechCrunch it is "committed to maintaining accurate, fair, and transparent markets" and plans to audit its promotional content. The company also reportedly told creators not to specify that they had been paid by Polymarket, though TechCrunch said creators began adding "@polymarket partner" to their bios after journalists started asking questions.

The trust product meets the growth machine

Coplan's pitch has always depended on the idea that Polymarket is more than a gambling interface. In Intercontinental Exchange's October 2025 announcement of a strategic investment of up to $2 billion at an approximately $8 billion pre-money valuation, Coplan framed the partnership as a step toward bringing prediction markets into the financial mainstream. ICE said it would distribute Polymarket's event-driven data to institutional investors globally and partner on future tokenization initiatives.

That deal made the stakes much larger than creator marketing. ICE owns the New York Stock Exchange. Its endorsement positioned Polymarket as market infrastructure, not just a crypto-native betting site with viral election odds. Polymarket describes itself as a place to buy and sell shares of potential outcomes using smart contracts.

The alleged creator campaign collides with that institutional story. A prediction market can survive users making bad bets. It has a harder time defending marketing that allegedly displays fake successful trades without clear payment disclosure. For a founder trying to persuade regulators, institutional data buyers and mainstream consumers that event markets are useful signals, the credibility of the promotional layer matters because it sits upstream of user trust.

The regulatory backdrop was already tight

Polymarket's path into the U.S. has been shaped by enforcement as much as product demand. In January 2022, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered Blockratize, Inc., doing business as Polymarket, to pay a $1.4 million civil monetary penalty for offering off-exchange event-based binary options contracts and failing to obtain designation as a designated contract market or registration as a swap execution facility. The CFTC also ordered Polymarket to wind down noncompliant markets and cease and desist from violating the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.

Polymarket's 2025 U.S. strategy was built to answer that history. In July 2025, Polymarket said it had acquired QCEX, the holding company of CFTC-licensed derivatives exchange QCX, LLC and clearinghouse QC Clearing LLC, for $112 million. Coplan said at the time that the deal laid the foundation for Polymarket to re-enter the U.S. as a "fully regulated and compliant platform."

That framing made sense. The whole prediction-market category has been moving from crypto culture into regulated consumer finance. Kalshi announced in December 2025 that it raised a $1 billion Series E at an $11 billion valuation, led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Meritech Capital, IVP, ARK Invest, Anthos Capital, CapitalG and Y Combinator. DraftKings launched a standalone prediction-markets app in December 2025 under CFTC oversight, with event contracts initially spanning sports and finance and availability across 38 states. Robinhood said it would extend its prediction-markets offering through a new joint venture and partnership with Susquehanna.

In that market, distribution is not optional. Consumer prediction markets need liquidity, liquidity needs attention, and attention on social platforms often comes from creators. The founder problem is that the same growth tactics that work for a consumer app can undermine the regulatory and institutional case for a market product.

A disclosure issue and a product issue

The cleanest defense of creator marketing is that advertising often dramatizes outcomes. TechCrunch quoted Razeen Khan, a college student and creator who worked with Polymarket until March, comparing the practice to fast-food commercials that make products look better than they do in real life. "We're depicting what actually happens," Khan said.

That analogy is useful because it shows the gap. A burger ad exaggerates presentation, but a trading video that shows a creator appearing to win money on a specific platform carries a different implication. It suggests a user experience, a financial result and a level of repeatability. The viewer is not only being sold brand awareness. The viewer is being shown an apparent trade.

The exact dates of the alleged campaign are not established in the TechCrunch summary. Nor is it established whether any regulator is investigating this specific creator-marketing conduct. What is established is enough to create a governance problem for Polymarket: the Journal reportedly found company-provided instructional materials, fake site copies, fake trades, fake winnings and guidance against specifying that creators were paid.

For Coplan, the response cannot stop at an audit promise. Polymarket is competing in a category where the winning companies will have to look less like viral apps and more like financial venues. That means paid promotion, creator simulations, affiliate incentives and user acquisition tactics are not just marketing operations. They are part of the market's trust surface.

Polymarket's opportunity remains large because the consumer behavior is real. Users are treating probability as media, and institutions are beginning to treat event-market data as a signal. But the company that wants to make markets a new way to read the future has to be unusually careful about how it manufactures the first impression of those markets. If the sales pitch is staged, the product's claim to clarity gets harder to defend.