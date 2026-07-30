Revoy is trying to bypass the cost and charging barriers slowing electric semis by selling battery assistance per mile. Its Series A must turn a small fleet trial into repeatable lane economics.

Revoy raised a $27 million Series A led by Standard Capital and launched a long-haul freight network built around swappable electric units that attach to existing diesel semi trucks, Revoy Chairman Peter Reinhardt (@reinpk) said in an X thread Thursday. Revoy describes the network as the first cost-competitive hybrid-electric long-haul freight system in the United States, a claim that has not been independently established. (revoy.com)

Founder and CEO Ian Rust started Revoy, formerly called SixWheel, after working as a founding engineer at Cruise. Rust earned bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering from MIT, according to Y Combinator, which backed Revoy through its Winter 2022 batch. Revoy was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco. (ycombinator.com)

Rust's bet is that fleets will adopt electric propulsion sooner if they can keep the tractors, trailers and operating routines they already use. The Revoy unit sits between a tractor and trailer, connecting to the tractor through a kingpin and carrying its own battery pack and powered axle. Sensors detect the tractor's movement and control the electric assistance without requiring modifications to the truck. (nhtsa.gov)

That architecture lets Revoy sell electric assistance as a service rather than asking a fleet to purchase a battery-electric tractor and charging equipment. Trucks enter a Revoy station, exchange a depleted unit for a charged one and continue hauling. Revoy has said the swap takes less than five minutes and that its 525 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery can provide up to 235 miles of electric assistance. Those performance figures are company claims. (prnewswire.com)

The round funds a network, not only a vehicle

The hardware works commercially only where Revoy has stations and enough charged units to serve a freight lane. The financing therefore backs an infrastructure buildout alongside vehicle production. Reinhardt's announcement directed shippers to contact Revoy about using the network or opening additional lanes, while Revoy also advertised open positions. The thread did not specify the number of stations, vehicles or routes covered by Thursday's launch.

Revoy already has experience operating that model with a large fleet. Ryder began pilot testing the system in December 2023 and later deployed three Revoy units between swap stations in Prescott, Arkansas, and Dallas. The equipment electrified part of Ryder's longer Memphis-to-Laredo route while the diesel tractor handled sections outside Revoy's station coverage. Ryder paid Revoy a usage fee instead of purchasing the equipment or charging infrastructure. (ttnews.com)

The limited initial deployment showed the commercial advantage and scaling constraint in the same operation. Revoy can electrify selected highway segments without waiting for continuous charging coverage, but every new lane requires equipment, grid connections, operating staff and enough freight volume to keep the units in use.

Revoy competes with other attempts to add electric propulsion without replacing a fleet's tractors. Range Energy installs batteries and a powered axle in the trailer itself. Revoy places the drivetrain in a separate dolly that can be detached and reassigned, allowing carriers to continue using standard trailers. (range.energy)

A regulatory decision cleared a basic classification question

The Series A follows a May 6th interpretation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that classified Revoy's equipment as a "trailer converter dolly" for federal motor vehicle safety purposes and as a trailer for vehicle identification numbers. NHTSA said the unit remains subject to applicable vehicle certification and recall obligations. The interpretation gave Revoy a federal answer to a question that had complicated deployment: whether its powered equipment should be treated as a truck, trailer or another vehicle type. (nhtsa.gov)

Reinhardt, who co-founded customer-data company Segment before its 2020 sale to Twilio and now runs carbon-removal company Charm Industrial, has become a visible advocate for Revoy's regulatory push. In November 2025, he wrote that uncertainty across federal and state agencies had delayed deployments and consumed legal and lobbying resources. NHTSA's ruling addressed the federal classification, although state registration and emissions requirements remain separate issues. (rein.pk)

Standard Capital led the Series A. Participants named by Reinhardt included XYZ Venture Capital, Doerr Capital and John Doerr (@johndoerr), TIME Ventures and Marc Benioff (@Benioff), Paul Graham (@paulg), Y Combinator, Suhail Doshi, Transition, Leap, Harlan Robins, Joe Morrissey, Justin Mares, Raphael Parker and Adam Lin.

Revoy has previously claimed its equipment can improve a typical truck's fuel economy from 6 to 8 miles per gallon to between 20 and 35 or higher, depending on the route and distance covered under electric assistance. Reinhardt has since cited substantially higher figures from Revoy testing, including a 94% reduction in diesel consumption. The round shifts the test from engineering performance to network economics: whether Revoy can deploy enough stations and keep enough freight moving through them to make swappable electric assistance cheaper than diesel at commercial scale. (prnewswire.com)