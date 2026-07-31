RuntimeWire is using a fast-growing niche media audience to build a recruiting marketplace, testing whether editorial trust can carry into AI and startup hiring.

RuntimeWire crossed 200,399 pageviews across the site on July 31st and launched RuntimeWire Jobs, a hand-reviewed job board built for AI and startup hiring.

Founder Ryan Merket (@merket) started RuntimeWire on May 15th as a bootstrapped, AI-native newsroom. Merket previously built and sold Ping.fm and Appbistro, worked in early product roles at Facebook and Reddit, and spent time with the AWS startup team. The job board is the next product built on top of the audience that newsroom has attracted.

Readers created the milestone. Thank you for reading our work, sharing it, challenging it and coming back.

What 200,399 counts

The 200,399 figure measures pageviews across runtimewire.com, including articles, the homepage, category pages, the live wire, the jobs board and other site pages. It does not represent 200,399 individual readers.

That distinction also separates the sitewide total from the "Lifetime reads" counter on RuntimeWire's In Public dashboard. The dashboard counts article reads only and stood at 195,364 on July 31st. Its methodology defines a read as an article view drawn from first-party logs, with anomaly windows removed when traffic appears automated or otherwise distorting.

July produced 118,310 article reads, up 54.8% from 76,452 in June. Together, June and July account for 194,762 of RuntimeWire's 195,364 lifetime article reads. The newsroom has published 1,569 stories since its first article went live in May.

The less flattering number belongs beside the traffic figures: RuntimeWire has 165 confirmed newsletter subscribers. Readership has grown much faster than the owned email audience. Publishing that gap matters because traffic alone does not create a durable media business, and a viral article does not guarantee that a reader will return.

RuntimeWire opened its live readership dashboard on July 28th to make those definitions visible. The dashboard distinguishes article reads from broader site traffic, counts only confirmed newsletter subscriptions and explains how anomalous traffic is handled.

RuntimeWire Jobs starts with human review

RuntimeWire Jobs gives candidates a focused place to browse AI and startup roles without sorting through scraped reposts, ghost listings or recruiter spam. Every submission is reviewed by a person before publication, and each approved listing remains live for 30 days.

The review policy requires listings to identify the actual employer and point to a real application destination. RuntimeWire rejects unpaid roles, multilevel marketing offers, commission-only recruiting, crypto pump schemes and listings designed primarily to collect sales leads.

A 30-day listing costs $149. For the first wave of hiring teams, the code RWJOBS50 cuts the first listing to $74.50. The offer allows one redemption per customer and remains valid for 30 days from July 31st.

The strategic reason for launching Jobs at this milestone is straightforward. RuntimeWire already covers the founders, products, funding rounds and technical shifts shaping the AI economy. Hiring is where that reporting meets an immediate operating need. Candidates want credible roles from identifiable employers. Startup teams want to reach people already reading deeply about AI companies and the technologies they build.

Human review is the core constraint. It makes the board slower to fill than a scraped aggregator, while giving every published role a basic level of accountability. RuntimeWire is applying the same principle it uses in the newsroom: volume earns distribution only after review.

Candidates can browse the job board or create daily or weekly job alerts. Alerts use double opt-in, so an email address is counted only after the subscriber confirms it.