Eoghan McCabe (@eoghan) has signed a deal to sell Fin, the customer-agent business formerly known as Intercom, to Salesforce for approximately $3.6 billion.

Salesforce said on June 15 that the acquisition is covered by a definitive agreement and remains subject to customary purchase-price adjustments, closing conditions and regulatory clearances. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce's fiscal 2027. Salesforce said the expected timing does not change its fiscal 2027 guidance and will not affect its capital-return program.

For McCabe, the sale closes the loop on one of the more aggressive late-stage pivots in enterprise software: Intercom, founded in 2011 as a business-messaging and customer-communication product, was renamed Fin only weeks ago to put its AI agent rather than its helpdesk heritage at the center of the business. McCabe wrote in Fin's announcement post that the agreement values Fin at about $3.6 billion and said the company had started as Intercom 15 years ago before changing its name to cap the transformation.

The acquisition also says something direct about Salesforce's Agentforce strategy. Salesforce already sells Agentforce as its enterprise AI-agent platform, but it is buying a purpose-built customer-service agent, a proprietary model and a support-focused product team rather than relying only on internal development. Salesforce said Fin's AI Agent resolves customer queries end-to-end across live chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, phone and Slack, and that Fin's Apex model is purpose-built for customer support.

Salesforce has put a large revenue number behind Agentforce. In the acquisition release, Salesforce said Agentforce reached $1.2 billion in annual recurring revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, up 205% year-over-year. That number is Salesforce's own disclosed metric, but it explains the timing: customer service is one of the enterprise AI categories where buyers can tie automation to a measurable operating line, namely support volume and cost-to-serve.

Fin brings Salesforce a more packaged product motion. Salesforce said Fin's offerings will add faster deployment options for service organizations, especially for small and midsize businesses and some commercial customers that need to launch quickly while integrating with existing systems. That is the practical gap Salesforce is trying to close: Agentforce can be deeply customizable, but buyers comparing AI support agents often want a working resolution engine, not a platform project.

Fin's own numbers are mostly company-supplied, but they show why Salesforce moved. Salesforce said Fin has more than 30,000 companies in its customer base. Fin's about page says more than 1,400 people work across six global offices, that 30,000-plus companies use its products, that Fin resolves more than 2 million conversations weekly, and that Fin has surpassed $400 million in ARR. McCabe wrote in March, when announcing Apex, that Fin had grown to nearly $100 million in recurring revenue and was resolving almost 2 million customer issues per week. The different ARR figures appear to reflect Fin's broader business versus the Fin agent line, but the company has not broken out the components in the acquisition announcement.

The buyer is also taking in a founder-led organization that has been deliberately rebuilt around AI. Fin's own timeline says McCabe returned as CEO in 2022 and that Fin committed more than $100 million to AI development. The timeline says Fin launched its AI Agent in 2023, was resolving more than 1 million tickets weekly in 2024, grew its AI group to 60 researchers in 2025 and moved in 2026 to Apex 1.0, its in-house model. In May, McCabe wrote in a rebrand essay that Intercom had become baggage for the AI-agent category and that the company behind the product would take the Fin name.

That rebrand was not cosmetic. McCabe wrote that Fin was about to become the largest part of the business and that Intercom would continue as the name of the customer-service software platform. In other words, McCabe separated the legacy SaaS product from the AI-agent identity just before selling the whole operation to Salesforce.

McCabe is not leaving the story at signing. In the announcement, he told customers that he will remain CEO and that Des Traynor, Fin's co-founder and chief strategy officer, will continue running R&D. Fin's leadership page says Traynor oversees R&D in Dublin and London, while McCabe is CEO and chairman. Fin also lists co-founder Ciaran Lee as chief engineer after previously serving as CTO for 10 years.

The founder history matters because Salesforce is not only buying software. Fin began in 2011 with McCabe, Traynor, Lee and David Barrett. Fin's own timeline says the business reached a $1.3 billion valuation in 2018 after its Series D. Axios reported at the time that Intercom raised $125 million at a $1.3 billion valuation, led by Kleiner Perkins, with Mary Meeker joining the board. Eight years later, Salesforce is paying roughly 2.8 times that 2018 valuation for a business that recast itself around AI agents.

The unanswered question is how much autonomy Fin keeps once the deal closes. McCabe's message to customers was that little would practically change, but Salesforce's rationale is integration: Fin is supposed to complement Agentforce, expand Salesforce's service-agent capabilities and give Salesforce more ways to sell autonomous support agents across its customer base. Those aims can coexist, but they are not identical. Fin built its recent momentum by narrowing the company around one category. Salesforce is buying Fin to make that category part of a much larger platform.