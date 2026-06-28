Peter Faricy, who took over as CEO in March, has put a real price on Slate Auto's bet that Americans will buy a smaller, simpler electric truck: $24,950 before fees and options, according to Business Insider.

The number matters because Slate Auto is not trying to sell a cheaper version of a modern pickup. Slate Auto is selling subtraction. The base truck has two doors, two seats, manual crank windows, no infotainment screen and no built-in speakers. Air conditioning made the cut only after executives debated whether to include it, Business Insider reported. Fan speed is handled by buttons and dials, not a touchscreen.

That is a product decision, but it is also Faricy's operating thesis. Slate Auto wants the base vehicle to be the entry point, then wants customers to build upward over time through accessories, wraps and body conversions. Slate Auto's preorder page says a $300 non-refundable deposit locks in delivery timing, with existing $50 reservation holders paying $250 more. Slate Auto says first deliveries are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Faricy is a telling choice for this phase of Slate Auto. TechCrunch reported in March that he replaced founding CEO Christine Barman, who moved into the role of president of vehicles. TechCrunch's June 24 coverage also notes that Slate is backed by Jeff Bezos.

The price is low, but not complete

Slate Auto's official materials confirm the $24,950 figure, but the footnote is important. The price excludes taxes, title, license, registration, governmental fees, destination charges, documentation fees and optional equipment, according to Slate Auto's June 24 price sheet. Slate Auto also says the truck has an estimated 205-mile range, 2,000-pound tow rating and 1,550-pound payload capacity, all on preproduction specifications that remain subject to change.

That leaves Slate Auto with a clean marketing number and a harder conversion problem. Business Insider reported that more than 10,000 people placed non-refundable $300 preorders in the first four hours after Slate Auto's website opened, before test drives were available. Axios separately reported that Slate Auto had more than 180,000 reservation holders when preorders opened. Reservations, preorders and delivered vehicles are three different demand signals. Slate Auto has shown that the internet will put money down for the idea. It still has to show that those deposits become purchases after buyers see the final price with destination, taxes, financing and accessories.

The accessory catalog is not a side business. It is the business model. Slate Auto says buyers will be able to convert the pickup into an SUV, add second-row seating and choose from more than 200 accessories. Business Insider cited a $50 door-mounted armrest; Slate Auto's price sheet says more than 80 percent of accessories will cost under $500, including roof racks, stereos, zip-off seat covers and light covers. Axios reported that full-vehicle wraps will cost under $500 and that the base truck is not painted in the conventional way.

That model turns the usual auto margin stack inside out. Legacy automakers use trims, packages and dealer channels to move buyers up the price ladder before delivery. Slate Auto is asking customers to buy a basic object first and keep personalizing it later. If that works, Faricy's Amazon Marketplace background becomes more than biographical trivia. Slate Auto is trying to make the vehicle a platform for post-sale commerce.

A cheap-truck thesis in a rich-car market

The risk is that the market's loudest complaints may not match its spending. Business Insider cited CarGurus data showing the average new-vehicle transaction price was $50,900 this spring, up 3.3 percent since December. CarGurus also told Business Insider there are now more vehicles on dealer lots priced above $50,000 than below $35,000. Buyers are still moving expensive SUVs: the $122,000 Cadillac Escalade and $84,000 Toyota Sequoia spend about 30 days on lots, compared with a normal industry average of roughly 60 days, according to CarGurus data cited by Business Insider.

That is the contradiction Slate Auto has to exploit. The US market has become expensive because automakers learned that larger, higher-margin vehicles sell. Slate Auto is betting there is a stranded group of buyers who are not being served by that logic: people who want new-car reliability, EV operating costs and a truck bed, but do not want a giant pickup with a giant screen and a giant payment.

The nostalgia around old Ford Rangers, Chevy S-10s, Toyota Tacomas and imported kei trucks gives Slate Auto cultural cover. It does not prove a market. The two closest new small-truck alternatives in the US are the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, and Business Insider noted the Santa Cruz is reportedly nearing the end of its run. That leaves white space, but white space in autos usually exists for a reason: low-priced vehicles are hard to build profitably, and low-volume vehicles are hard to support.

Slate Auto says it can avoid that trap. The company told CNBC that every truck it sells will be profitable from the start. That is the claim investors and operators should watch hardest. Slate Auto has not disclosed the cost structure, gross margin assumptions, accessory attach-rate assumptions or final destination charge needed to make that math work.

The EV incumbents left the door open

Slate Auto is entering a market where bigger automakers have repeatedly talked about cheaper EVs, then retreated, delayed or changed the product. Business Insider noted that Elon Musk (@elonmusk)'s long-promised Tesla $25,000 clean-sheet car did not arrive in the form Musk once described, Nissan dropped a cheaper Leaf trim after launch, Chevrolet's sub-$30,000 Bolt return is limited-time, and Volvo raised EX30 pricing after tariff pressure before discontinuing the model in March.

Ford is still working on a lower-cost EV platform that could eventually produce a truck near Slate Auto's price range, Business Insider reported. Rivian's smaller R3 could also move the company lower in price, though that vehicle is still years away. RuntimeWire reported last week that Rivian's nearer-term R2 customer rollout begins at the high end, with $57,990 Performance Launch Package SUVs arriving before the base rear-wheel-drive Standard trim expected in summer 2027. That pattern is exactly the opening Slate Auto is trying to use: incumbents and mature EV companies talk affordability, then often start where margins are easier.

Slate Auto's advantage is focus. Slate Auto's disadvantage is everything that comes after focus: manufacturing quality, service coverage, financing, crash compliance, supplier reliability and the expensive grind of ramping production. The cleanest version of the story is that Faricy is bringing marketplace logic to a car company: sell the essential product at an accessible price, then let customers buy what they need when they need it. The harder version is that Slate Auto has to prove a cheap EV can be more than a reservation list and a viral spec sheet. At $24,950, Slate Auto has found the right headline. The business will be decided by what buyers add, what Slate Auto earns on each truck and how many deposits survive contact with the final purchase agreement.