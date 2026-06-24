Slate Auto is testing whether low price and modular design can beat the EV industry's usual playbook of premium models, subsidies and feature-heavy trims.

Slate Auto opened preorders June 24 for its electric pickup at a $24,950 starting price, giving CEO Peter Faricy and President of Vehicles Christine Barman the first hard test of whether a low-cost, no-frills EV can move from online enthusiasm to paid demand.

The Verge reported the price Wednesday, almost a year after Slate Auto backed away from an earlier "under $20,000" target that depended on the federal EV tax credit. The new price lands where Slate Auto later said it would: the mid-$20,000s. That is still an aggressive number in a market where the average new vehicle sold for $49,220 in May, according to Kelley Blue Book data cited by The Verge and published separately by Kelley Blue Book.

The mechanics matter. Slate Auto is asking customers to pay a $300 non-refundable deposit within 30 days to lock in delivery timing. Slate Auto says buyers who preorder after the 30-day window can still get in line, but their delivery window moves later. Production is scheduled to begin in autumn 2026, with first deliveries expected in late 2026.

That makes Wednesday less a pricing reveal than a conversion event. Slate Auto says it has roughly 180,000 reservations. Reservations showed curiosity. A non-refundable preorder begins to show intent.

RuntimeWire reported in May that Slate Auto had set June 24 as the date when orders would open, while final pricing was still undisclosed. The number now gives investors, suppliers and would-be buyers a cleaner way to judge the company: can Slate Auto hold a sub-$25,000 base price while turning a reservation list into production-backed demand?

The Amazon playbook meets manufacturing reality

TechCrunch reported in March that Faricy, a former Amazon Marketplace vice president, replaced founding CEO Christine Barman months before launch. Barman, a longtime Chrysler veteran and Slate Auto's first hire, moved into the role of President of Vehicles. TechCrunch also reported that Slate Auto was co-founded by former Amazon Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke and that several of Slate Auto's functional leaders came from Amazon.

Slate Auto reinforced that strategy in April, when it announced a $650 million Series C round led by TWG Global, saying the round gave it operating capital for the next stage of development.

The funding is important because Slate Auto is trying to do the expensive thing that many EV startups promised and failed to do: manufacture at scale. The company is not just launching a vehicle; it is building the system around a vehicle designed to be cheap by being simple.

How $24,950 stacks up

The price comparison is cleanest at the entry level. The 2026 Ford Maverick is the closest mass-market pickup comparison, though it is a compact hybrid truck rather than a full EV. Ford lists a standard 2.5L hybrid engine on the Maverick XL. The coming 2027 Chevrolet Bolt is the obvious affordable EV benchmark; GM says the launch Bolt LT starts at $29,990 including destination freight charge, with a lower-priced LT later in the model year at $28,995 including destination freight charge.

The tax credit forced a cleaner price

Slate Auto's original sub-$20,000 framing depended on a federal incentive that will not be available for these deliveries. The IRS says the New Clean Vehicle Credit, Previously-Owned Clean Vehicle Credit and Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit are not available for vehicles acquired after Sept. 30, 2025, and that vehicles placed in service after that date had to be acquired by then to be eligible.

That makes the $24,950 number more useful than the old marketing target. It is not a price after a federal rebate. It is the base price Slate Auto is putting in front of buyers before taxes, destination and add-ons.

The next proof point is not reservations

Slate Auto has already cleared the first hurdle: attention. A reported 180,000 reservations is a large top of funnel for a company that has not yet delivered a production vehicle. The next hurdle is narrower and more revealing.

A $300 non-refundable deposit will show how many reservation holders want the truck enough to commit cash and accept a delivery window tied to production that has not begun. The number Slate Auto needs is not public. Neither is the production volume it expects to deliver in late 2026. The company has also not published final EPA range, final trim content, destination fee or a complete option-price schedule for the delivered vehicle.

Those gaps do not erase the significance of the price. They define the work left. Slate Auto has put a sub-$25,000 EV truck into the market's line of sight at a time when affordable new cars have become scarce and EV startups have lost the benefit of cheap capital, easy subsidies and patient public-market investors.

If Faricy and Barman can hold the price, start production in autumn 2026 and convert a meaningful share of reservations into paid preorders, Slate Auto will have done something rare in the EV cycle: make the cheapest version of the product the point, not the decoy.