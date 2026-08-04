Employees and early investors can begin selling on August 6th, replacing the scarcity behind SpaceX's debut with a deeper test of demand.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk)'s SpaceX will let employees and early investors begin selling up to 911.5 million shares on Thursday, August 6th, confronting public investors with a potential supply increase larger than the stock's original float.

The shares already exist, so the release does not dilute current holders. It changes who can sell. Forbes reported on August 4th that the tranche covers employees and early backers who spent years holding stock without access to a conventional public market. Their decisions will provide the first broad evidence of how insiders value SpaceX after its June listing.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 after building and selling Zip2 and the payments business that became PayPal. He paired the goal of reducing launch costs with a plan to make human life multiplanetary. SpaceX (@SpaceX) has since turned that thesis into reusable launch vehicles, the Starlink broadband network and an expanding set of government and commercial contracts. Thursday's unlock puts a market price on part of the workforce's contribution to that buildout.