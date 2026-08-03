SpaceX's August 4 report will test whether Starlink cash generation can fund Starship and AI spending as early shareholders near a sell window.

Musk must show that Starlink's profits and IPO cash can finance Starship and AI while SpaceX's valuation, lock-up releases and technical deadlines converge.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) will put SpaceX (@SpaceX) through its first quarterly reckoning as a public company on Tuesday, with the shares down sharply from their post-IPO peak and investors preparing to measure Musk's ambitions against cash flow, capital spending and technical deadlines.

SpaceX will publish second-quarter results after the market closes on August 4, followed by a management webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET. The report arrives less than two months after SpaceX began trading on June 12 and after four consecutive weekly declines through Friday.

Shares closed Friday at $108.37, below the $135 IPO price and over 50% below their intraday high, according to CNBC's August 3 report. CNBC calculated that the retreat erased over $500 billion in market value, leaving SpaceX with a market capitalization of about $1.4 trillion.

That valuation still asks investors to finance Musk's next build cycle far ahead of the operating evidence. SpaceX's IPO materials reported $18.67 billion in 2025 revenue and a $4.94 billion net loss. In the first quarter of 2026, SpaceX generated $4.69 billion in revenue and lost $4.28 billion, while research and development spending rose 126% from the prior-year period.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002. After studying physics and business at the University of Pennsylvania, he started building technology companies. Before SpaceX, Musk co-founded Zip2 and X.com, which became part of PayPal, according to Wharton. In the same 2010 interview, Musk traced SpaceX to a college-era interest in the "extension of life to multiple planets." SpaceX's first earnings call will force that mission into the cadence of quarterly disclosure for the first time.

Starlink has to fund the buildout

SpaceX now reports three businesses: Space, Connectivity and Artificial Intelligence. Their economics differ sharply.

Connectivity, driven primarily by Starlink, produced $11.39 billion in 2025 revenue and $4.42 billion in operating income, according to SpaceX's IPO prospectus. In the first quarter, Connectivity generated $3.26 billion in revenue and $1.19 billion in operating income. SpaceX said Starlink had about 10.3 million subscribers and over 9,600 satellites in orbit as of March 31.

The Space division is carrying the development burden of Starship. It generated $4.09 billion in 2025 revenue and recorded a $657 million operating loss after funding about $3 billion of Starship research and development. First-quarter Space revenue fell to $619 million as launch-service missions declined and the timing of government work shifted, while Starship research and development consumed another $930 million.

SpaceX's AI division is even earlier in its investment cycle. SpaceX acquired xAI, including X and Grok, on February 2. The AI segment reported $3.2 billion in 2025 revenue and a $6.36 billion operating loss. The IPO prospectus reported first-quarter capital expenditures of $7.72 billion for AI, $1.33 billion for Connectivity and $1.05 billion for Space.

Those figures explain why Tuesday's most important numbers will sit below revenue: free cash flow, segment margins, capital expenditures and the balance between Starlink's operating income and the combined demands of Starship and AI infrastructure. The same SEC filing reported $15.85 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31. It listed $29.13 billion in total principal indebtedness and $29.11 billion in long-term debt after $21 million of unamortized deferred financing costs.

The IPO gave Musk room to spend. SpaceX offered 555.6 million shares at $135, producing roughly $75 billion in gross proceeds before the underwriters' option. The offering materials said the money would support AI compute infrastructure, launch vehicles, launch facilities and larger satellite constellations.

Starship links every part of Musk's pitch

According to SpaceX's SEC-filed free writing prospectus, SpaceX planned to use Starship V3 for Starlink V3 satellites, Starlink Mobile V2 satellites and AI compute satellites, with reusability intended to lower launch costs. SpaceX expects Starship to begin delivering payloads to orbit in the second half of 2026, a target that remains unfulfilled.

The filing lays out the dependency plainly. SpaceX warned that failure to achieve full reusability and rapid turnaround would raise per-launch costs, slow constellation deployments, delay revenue and increase capital requirements. In the same filing, SpaceX said AI compute satellites at scale would require full Starship reusability to become economically compelling.

That makes Starship's schedule a financial variable with near-term consequences. A delay would hit the launch business, constrain Starlink capacity and postpone the orbital-compute plan at the center of SpaceX's AI pitch. SpaceX completed Starship's 13th test flight on July 24, according to CNBC, but testing progress does not yet establish the cadence or economics assumed in the IPO materials.

Terrestrial AI infrastructure gives Musk an earlier route to revenue. A June 5 cloud-service agreement disclosed in an SEC filing covers access to approximately 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, memory and related components. The filing says Google agreed to pay SpaceX $920 million a month from October 2026 through June 2029. If SpaceX fails to provide access to the committed GPUs by September 30, Google may terminate after a one-month grace period or accept fewer GPUs with a proportional fee reduction. The filing also allows either party to terminate on 90 days' notice after December 31, limiting how much of the contract investors should treat as locked-in long-term revenue.

That capacity sits alongside SpaceX's AI division, which includes Grok and X after the xAI acquisition.

Musk retains voting control

The earnings report also begins a new phase in SpaceX's ownership structure. CNBC reported that rolling lock-up restrictions are set to start expiring in the coming days, giving early investors their first opportunity to sell. Those approaching releases could add supply while the shares remain below the offer price.

Short sellers had accumulated about $8.3 billion in paper profits since the IPO as of Friday, CNBC reported, citing S3 Partners research chief Matthew Unterman. In the same report, New Street Research analyst Ben Harwood called the decline an attractive entry point for long-term investors, pointing to SpaceX's growth runway and competitive position.

Musk retains the decisive governance advantage either way. In its IPO prospectus, SpaceX said Class A shares carry one vote each and Class B shares carry 10 votes each. SpaceX said Musk was expected to hold about 82.4% of the voting power immediately after the offering, or about 82.3% if underwriters fully exercised their option. SpaceX also said that stake would allow Musk to control matters requiring shareholder approval, including the election of a majority of the board, while he held a majority of Class B voting power. Public investors receive quarterly numbers and a daily market price, while Musk retains control over the timetable and capital allocation behind Starship, Starlink and AI.

Tuesday's report will show whether SpaceX can give those investors enough near-term operating progress to keep financing that timetable. Starlink already demonstrates that Musk can turn a capital-heavy space system into a profitable operating segment. The next task is proving that one cash-generating network can support two much larger bets without allowing losses, debt and dilution to outrun execution.