The early beta turns prompts into live websites, games and dashboards, extending Grok's coding push beyond the terminal.

Build Mode gives SpaceXAI a paid creation and hosting layer inside Grok, putting its consumer distribution directly against Lovable, Replit, Bolt and v0.

Benji Taylor (@benjitaylor), the founder-turned-design executive who leads design for X and SpaceXAI, launched a prompt-to-app builder inside Grok on Tuesday that lets users create and publish working software without leaving a chat.

https://x.com/benjitaylor/status/2082137145507254440?s=46

Taylor announced the product in a thread on X, while SpaceXAI detailed the release in a July 28th announcement. Called Build Mode, the early beta generates websites, apps, games and interactive dashboards from natural-language instructions. Grok writes the code, displays a live preview inside the conversation and accepts further changes through chat.

Once a project is ready, users can publish it to a grok.me address or connect a custom domain. Build Mode is available through Grok on the web, iOS and Android, though SpaceXAI is initially restricting access to SuperGrok Heavy subscribers.

Taylor's role in the launch reflects the product's target user. Born in London and based in Los Angeles, Taylor founded the consumer software studio Los Feliz Engineering, which built the messaging app Honk and the self-custody wallet Family. Avara, then the parent organization behind Aave, acquired Los Feliz Engineering in November 2023 and appointed Taylor its senior vice president of product and design.

Taylor later served as Avara's chief product officer and as head of design at Base, Coinbase's layer-2 network. He now leads design for X and SpaceXAI. That background in consumer interfaces is visible in Build Mode's central bet: app creation can be packaged as a mode inside a familiar chatbot rather than presented as a conventional development environment.

Grok moves its coding agent into the consumer chat

Build Mode arrives 13 days after SpaceXAI open-sourced Grok Build, its terminal-based coding agent. The Grok Build repository contains the Rust source for the agent runtime and terminal interface, including its file-editing, command-execution, web-search and extension systems.

The July 15th open-source release was aimed at developers who want to inspect, extend or run the coding harness locally. Build Mode packages app generation and hosting for users who may never open a terminal. It handles setup, previews and deployment inside the same Grok conversation.

SpaceXAI's launch examples include a 3D driving game, an isometric city simulator, a physics playground and a browser-based beat machine. SpaceXAI also pitches Build Mode for landing pages, portfolios, trackers, calculators and internal dashboards. Those examples were produced by SpaceXAI, and the release provides no independent measures of reliability, generation time or how the resulting apps perform under real traffic.

Build Mode also lacks public traction figures at launch. SpaceXAI has not attached user counts, generated-app totals or revenue projections to the product. Access through the Heavy subscription gives SpaceXAI a direct way to test whether app generation can convert Grok's consumer audience into higher-value paid users.

A crowded market with a built-in distribution advantage

SpaceXAI is entering an established prompt-to-app category. Lovable generates full-stack web applications from natural language and publishes them to shareable URLs. Replit Agent writes code and previews applications from plain-English requests. Bolt.new combines AI generation with an in-browser development environment, while Vercel's v0 generates interfaces and full-stack applications that can be deployed to Vercel.

Grok's advantage is placement. SpaceXAI can offer creation and publishing inside a consumer assistant already distributed across the web and mobile devices. Users do not need to begin with a dedicated coding product or move a generated project to a separate hosting service.

That integration also concentrates the workflow inside SpaceXAI's products. Grok handles the prompt, model execution, preview, iteration and distribution link. Custom-domain support gives generated projects a path beyond Grok branding, while grok.me links keep sharing tied to SpaceXAI's infrastructure.

SpaceXAI has had substantial capital to build that stack. Before SpaceX acquired xAI on February 2nd, xAI completed a $20 billion Series E in January. Investors included Valor Equity Partners, StepStone Group, Fidelity, Qatar Investment Authority, MGX and Baron Capital, with NVIDIA and Cisco Investments participating as strategic investors.

Build Mode turns a portion of that infrastructure spending into a consumer product with a clear paid-access gate. Its immediate test is whether Grok can generate software that survives beyond a polished demo. If users can repeatedly produce functional apps, publish them and keep iterating inside chat, SpaceXAI gains a new use for Grok that competes directly with standalone AI development platforms.