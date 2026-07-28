The YC S26 company says Rook can carry 550 pounds 450 miles in 15 minutes; Hop Aero also holds a $1.25 million AFRL contract.

Hop Aero is shrinking the Pentagon's rocket-cargo concept from intercontinental heavy lift to containerized, theater-scale delivery that could operate without runways.

Hop Aero co-founders Matija Milenovic (@milenovic925501) and Jacob Balaj unveiled Rook in a July 28th post, pitching an autonomous cargo rocket that deploys from a standard 40-foot shipping container and lands without a runway.

https://x.com/milenovic925501/status/2082155786994962489?s=46

Hop Aero says Rook is designed to carry 250 kilograms, or about 550 pounds, as far as 750 kilometers, or about 450 miles, in roughly 15 minutes. The vehicle would fly through space, re-enter at hypersonic speed and land on unprepared surfaces, giving military units a way to move equipment without relying on air bases, ports or established landing zones.

Those specifications remain design targets. On its Y Combinator launch page, Hop Aero says it has completed a tethered flight of a small-scale prototype at an Oklahoma spaceport and hot-fired its engine and igniter. The public test record described by Hop Aero stops well short of a full Rook flight carrying cargo across the proposed range.

The founders built Rook around logistics failures

Milenovic's path to Rook began with porkchop, a satellite propulsion company he co-founded while studying aerospace engineering at KTH Royal Institute of Technology. KTH reported in January 2022 that porkchop's nanosatellite propulsion system reached orbit aboard SpaceX's Transporter-3 mission.

Hop Aero says Milenovic later received 24 hours' notice to deliver satellite flight hardware to a mission integrator. Parcel carriers could not guarantee the deadline, so he made a 23-hour trip to carry the equipment himself. That experience supplied the commercial half of Hop Aero's thesis: a grounded production line or delayed spacecraft can make the price of rapid transport secondary to the cost of waiting.

Balaj brings the military and launch-operations side. Y Combinator's profile of Hop Aero lists previous integration and test roles at SpaceX, Virgin Orbit, Masten Space Systems and SpinLaunch. Balaj also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, working on MV-22 avionics quality assurance. Hop Aero says his unit encountered aircraft failures, parts shortages and pilot-fatigue constraints while moving supplies after Typhoon Haiyan struck the Philippines.

The founders are building around a narrower mission than the giant rockets usually associated with point-to-point cargo. Rook's proposed 250-kilogram payload is meant for critical parts, autonomous systems, interceptors and other compact equipment rather than tanks or standard freight containers.

Air Force money puts Hop Aero inside a wider logistics push

Hop Aero joined Y Combinator's Summer 2026 batch with a six-person team. Its most concrete outside validation predates that program: Air Force Research Laboratory awarded Hop Aero a Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract in September 2025.

Federal contract data compiled by HigherGov values the fixed-price award at up to $1,249,909. The project, titled "Rapid Operations Over Kilometers," has a performance period running through October 26th, 2026.

That award places Hop Aero inside a defense effort that has already drawn much larger launch companies. AFRL's Rocket Cargo program is studying whether commercial rockets can move military supplies on tactical timelines. The original program envisioned payloads as large as 100 tons, a scale far above Rook's stated capacity.

Rocket Lab said in May 2025 that its Neutron rocket would conduct an AFRL re-entry experiment supporting future point-to-point logistics. Stoke Space received a $4.5 million Defense Innovation Unit award in 2024 to work on cargo movement to, through and from space. Inversion is developing Arc, a reusable vehicle intended to store cargo in orbit and deliver it to Earth in under an hour.

Hop Aero is making a different engineering and procurement bet. Rook is designed around hundreds-of-miles missions, containerized ground operations and small payloads that need to reach austere sites quickly. That could reduce the infrastructure and launch complexity surrounding rocket cargo, while leaving Hop Aero to prove that a compact system can survive hypersonic re-entry, land precisely and operate at a cost customers will accept.

The founders now have a small-scale test, an engine hot fire and an Air Force contract behind the concept. A full point-to-point flight will determine whether Rook can move from a striking logistics proposal to a usable transport system.