Ujjwal Roy is taking the GPU-based circuit simulator beyond internal tests, while Two Hands has not disclosed pricing, benchmarks or customer contracts.

EntangleX's external beta is the first independent test of Two Hands' rapid shift from food distribution to quantum software. Roy must now turn a base interface into evidence of technical value, while Assentato finances the pivot from a constrained balance sheet.

Two Hands Corporation CEO Emil Assentato and EntangleX lead Ujjwal Roy have moved EntangleX, a quantum circuit simulator built to run on conventional computing infrastructure, into external partner testing. The OTC Markets-listed issuer announced the beta on July 28th, less than three months after first presenting EntangleX publicly.

The handoff to outside testers is the first chance for Roy and Assentato to gather independent evidence that EntangleX works beyond Two Hands' own development environment. Selected partners will assess the interface, circuit-building workflow, presentation of results and technical stability. Two Hands did not identify those partners or say how many received access.

Roy joined Two Hands as head of strategy on February 23rd, according to a Canadian Securities Exchange announcement. He is also the founder of ScaleBuild AI, a software development business he started in 2021, and is listed as founder and executive director of the World AI Alliance. Two Hands has previously described Roy as having held roles at Intel and Micron.

EntangleX gives Roy a defined product to carry through a broader corporate reinvention. Two Hands spent years operating grocery delivery and wholesale food businesses before management began evaluating digital assets, fintech and other technology markets, according to its 2025 annual SEC filing. Assentato, whose career was built in financial markets rather than quantum computing, became CEO on December 30th, 2024.

A simulator, not a quantum computer

EntangleX is designed to let users construct, run and evaluate simulated quantum circuits without direct access to quantum hardware. The software uses conventional infrastructure, including graphics processing units, to model circuit behavior.

That distinction sets the boundaries of the product. EntangleX does not provide quantum-computing speed or execute work on a quantum processing unit. Two Hands says the circuit sizes EntangleX can handle will depend on processing capacity, GPU memory, infrastructure configuration and the simulation method. Two Hands has not published performance benchmarks, supported circuit limits or minimum hardware requirements.

The current beta centers on the base user interface. That focus fits Roy's stated aim of making circuit experimentation accessible to researchers, educators and technical teams that may lack specialized hardware or deep programming experience. When Two Hands introduced EntangleX on May 6th, Two Hands described a browser-based interface for building and exploring circuits without requiring programming knowledge.

Roy said the beta is intended to collect "structured feedback" from people working outside Two Hands. That is a practical development step. It also leaves the technical case for EntangleX largely open because outside users have yet to report results.

The market already has mature alternatives

EntangleX will enter a field where researchers and students can already choose from products maintained by some of the largest cloud and computing vendors.

IBM Quantum Composer provides a graphical interface for assembling circuits, while Amazon Braket offers access to simulators and quantum processing units through AWS. Microsoft's Azure Quantum supports simulators and emulators from multiple providers, and Google's open-source Cirq framework lets developers construct and simulate circuits in code.

Two Hands has not established how EntangleX will compete with those products. Ease of use may become its opening, particularly for education and early experimentation, but the beta will need to show where the workflow is simpler and what users can accomplish within the available compute limits. Pricing, integrations and access to actual quantum hardware could also shape that comparison. None has been announced.

The July 28th release explicitly states that the beta is not a commercial launch. Two Hands is not reporting customer contracts, revenue, pricing or a general-availability date. Further features are expected later in 2026, subject to technical validation, resources and feedback from testers.

A product roadmap constrained by the balance sheet

Assentato and Roy are developing EntangleX from a financially tight starting point. In its quarterly SEC filing for the period ended March 31st, Two Hands reported no revenue, $47,057 in cash, a $2.39 million working-capital deficit and $2.47 million in liabilities. The filing said those conditions raised substantial doubt about Two Hands' ability to continue as a going concern.

Assentato has supplied a significant part of the available financing. Two Hands received $235,000 in related-party cash advances during the first quarter and owed Assentato $1.14 million, including interest, as of March 31st. Two Hands also received $80,000 in January from a convertible note with an original principal amount of $100,050 and a variable conversion price.

Those figures make EntangleX's resource requirements central to the story. GPU-based simulation avoids the capital expense of building quantum hardware, which Two Hands has said it does not intend to pursue. Software still requires engineers, compute capacity, testing and support.

Two Hands has completed a legal name change from Two Hands Corporation to Quantum X Inc. and started the FINRA process for a new market-facing name and trading symbol. Until that review is complete, the shares remain quoted under Two Hands and TWOH. The rename followed Two Hands' July 7th voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The external beta gives that identity change a product milestone to point to. Its value will depend on what Roy learns from testers and whether those findings produce a simulator that users choose after the beta ends. For Two Hands, independent usage data, reproducible benchmarks and a credible route to paid adoption are the next tests.